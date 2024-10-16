Open in App
    Squatters may be behind massive fire that destroyed five homes in New Jersey, officials say

    By Richard Pollina,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjaiG_0w8tc61m00

    A raging fire engulfed and destroyed a row of homes in New Jersey, and officials are investigating whether squatters in a vacant home in the neighborhood are to blame for the inferno.

    The Irvington and Newark Fire Department responded to the massive three-alarm fire in Irvington on Tuesday at around 5 p.m., according to ABC 7.

    The flames tore through five homes on Montgomery Ave — about 6 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport — and caused a dense cloud of black smoke that could be seen from 20 miles away.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Us8vm_0w8tc61m00
    A massive three-alarm fire broke out in Irvington on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. abc7NY

    As the fire raged on, the flames spread to trees around the homes, a utility pole and a car in a driveway.

    Vape users could burn their houses down amid reckless ‘Stoptober’ social media trend: Experts issue urgent warning

    Firefighters were seen working relentlessly to get the fast-moving fire under control but faced multiple challenges while battling the inferno.

    Officials said firefighters experienced low water pressure, with at least one dead hydrant. In addition, strong winds made it difficult for them to get the blaze under control, ABC 7 reported.

    Firefighters were able to get the flames under control just before 7 p.m.

    An elderly man was taken to University Hospital for a health issue unrelated to the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

    The damage, however, destroyed the five homes and left nine families, including 26 adults and four children, homeless.

    E-scooter sparks deadly NYC fire, killing 69-year-old resident trapped in his apartment: FDNY

    “Nine families, comprising 26 adults and four children will be relocated. The cause and origin of this fire remains under investigation,” Crystal Rosa, Communications Director of the Mayor of Newark, said in a statement to The Post.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZ8aD_0w8tc61m00
    A dense cloud of smoke could be seen from 20 miles away from the scene. Fox5
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3IOw_0w8tc61m00
    Firefighters experienced low water pressure, with at least one dead hydrant, and strong winds also made it difficult to control the blaze. Fox5

    The fire sparked from a vacant home in the middle of the residential street, began bleeding through the roof, and spread to the nearby houses.

    Fire officials are investigating whether the massive blaze was caused by squatters possibly occupying the vacant home, ABC 7 reported.

    An unidentified individual told the outlet that complaints had previously been filed about the squatters shacking up in the abandoned home.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR METRO DAILY NEWSLETTER

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjcjC_0w8tc61m00
    Fire officials are investigating whether the massive blaze was caused by squatters possibly occupying the vacant home. Fox5

    A young mother who was displaced by the fire — along with her infant son — recalled the moment she saw the blaze break out.

    “He was sleeping and I was taking off my clothes to go take a shower,” Nallande Jean told ABC 7 .

    “I was tired and I just laid down a little bit. I hear someone slap my door, tell me, ‘Hey!'”

    Jean said she then grabbed her son and rushed out of her home for safety.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjpQM_0w8tc61m00
    The fire tore through a row of homes in Newark, displacing dozens of residents. abc7NY

    While residents are grateful no one was hurt or killed during the raging inferno, they are now left trying to figure out what to do next after watching their homes go up in smoke.

    “We have the families that we’re starting to gather information from and take care of them with their needs,” a member of the American Red Cross, Mike Minell, told the outlet.

    “Especially with their immediate needs tonight.”

    For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/

