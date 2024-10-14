Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    CDC releases list of 2024’s least sanitary cruise ships: Have you been on one?

    By Fox Business,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkJVq_0w6Fm81400

    The CDC’s top 10 worst cruise ship hygiene scores of 2024 are available after officers randomly selected and inspected the ships in its Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

    A “100” score is perfect, with a majority of ships on the water scoring at “95.” In the VSP system, anything below an “85” is considered unacceptable and must be rectified immediately.

    The goal of the VSP is to “[help] the cruise industry prevent and control the spread of GI [gastrointestinal] illness.”

    According to the CDC, 10 outbreaks of bacteria and viruses, mainly norovirus, have been recorded on board cruise ships this year.

    The lowest score this year was “62.” It is considered a tie with Rederij Clipper Stad Amsterdam’s Stad Amsterdam for the sixth-lowest CDC score in the history of the VSP, according to Business Insider.

    According to the VSP website, “Ships are responsible for correcting all violations. They must correct certain critical violations immediately.”

    Woman falls to her death on luxury cruise ship sailing the Atlantic

    For noncritical violations, ships have up to two weeks to submit corrective action reports to the CDC. Areas where food is prepared or served are of high interest to CDC inspectors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9EjF_0w6Fm81400
    The Hanseatic Inspiration ranked number 10 on the CDC’s list of most unsanitary cruises. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Ships that qualify for inspection under the VSP are those “that have a foreign itinerary, a U.S. port, and more than 13 passengers,” per their site.

    The top 10 worst scores from best to worst for 2024 thus far are listed here:

    1. Crystal Serenity — Crystal Cruises, inspected Feb. 3, score: 89

    2. Carnival Elation — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected March 14, score: 89

    Cruise passengers airlifted from ship off Florida coast ahead of Hurricane Milton’s wrath

    3. Adventure of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International, inspected Jan. 23, score: 89

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oscmL_0w6Fm81400
    Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess ranked ninth on the list. UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    4. National Geographic Sea Bird — Lindblad Expeditions, inspected July 25 score: 88

    5. Carnival Miracle — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected April 21, score: 88

    6. MSC Magnifica — MSC Cruises, inspected May 17, score: 86

    7. Evrima — Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, inspected Feb. 9, score: 86

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbkJq_0w6Fm81400
    The liner Evrima cruise ship ranked 7th on the CDC’s list. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    8. Carnival Breeze — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected March 21, score: 86

    9. Caribbean Princess — Princess Cruises, inspected March 20, score: 86

    10. Hanseatic Inspiration — Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, inspected Sept. 29, score: 62

    “Passengers aren’t too concerned about the findings,” said The Cruise Guy® in an exclusive interview with FOX Business.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md1in_0w6Fm81400
    Carnival Breeze ranked number 8 on the list. Bloomberg via Getty Images

    “Consumer confidence in the cruise industry is the highest of all travel vacation options. Cruise lines keep their ships in top shape and when issues are discovered, they’re immediately addressed and resolved.”

    The CDC recommends that cruise passengers wash their hands frequently, drink water often, and self-isolate in their cabins or staterooms if they happen to experience any symptoms of acute GI illness.

    According to J.P. Morgan, 2024 is experiencing a high demand in the cruise industry, with nearly 36 million passengers expected by the end-of-year.

    The CDC and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post1 day ago
    Thousands of cases of ‘zero sugar’ soda recalled after ugly truth discovered
    New York Post15 hours ago
    Montana father camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    New York Post9 hours ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    ‘Hugely rare discovery’ at ‘Indiana Jones’ filming site: 2,000-year-old tomb with 12 skeletons and Holy Grail chalice
    New York Post2 days ago
    One-legged pants take over runways as part of ‘jarring’ new trend for 2025
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Powerful cold front set to sweep through communities already devastated by Helene, bringing freezing temps and snow
    New York Post1 day ago
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com3 days ago
    ‘Erratic’ Liam Payne smashed his laptop and was carried to hotel room before fatal balcony fall: report
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Dad with Bell’s palsy detained by police at McDonald’s because staff thought he was drunk
    New York Post2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Sushi chef sucker-punched unconscious leaving NYC subway stop in random broad-daylight attack: ‘Felt like a knife’
    New York Post1 day ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    American student, 19, allegedly gang-raped in Italian beach town
    New York Post2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    Former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne shot multiple times in Las Vegas
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    NYC top doc Ashwin Vasan will step down Friday, months earlier than expected amid City Hall chaos
    New York Post1 day ago
    Olivia Rodrigo takes unexpected fall through trapdoor on stage
    New York Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy