CDC releases list of 2024’s least sanitary cruise ships: Have you been on one?

The CDC’s top 10 worst cruise ship hygiene scores of 2024 are available after officers randomly selected and inspected the ships in its Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

A “100” score is perfect, with a majority of ships on the water scoring at “95.” In the VSP system, anything below an “85” is considered unacceptable and must be rectified immediately.

The goal of the VSP is to “[help] the cruise industry prevent and control the spread of GI [gastrointestinal] illness.”

According to the CDC, 10 outbreaks of bacteria and viruses, mainly norovirus, have been recorded on board cruise ships this year.

The lowest score this year was “62.” It is considered a tie with Rederij Clipper Stad Amsterdam’s Stad Amsterdam for the sixth-lowest CDC score in the history of the VSP, according to Business Insider.

According to the VSP website, “Ships are responsible for correcting all violations. They must correct certain critical violations immediately.”

For noncritical violations, ships have up to two weeks to submit corrective action reports to the CDC. Areas where food is prepared or served are of high interest to CDC inspectors.

The Hanseatic Inspiration ranked number 10 on the CDC’s list of most unsanitary cruises. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ships that qualify for inspection under the VSP are those “that have a foreign itinerary, a U.S. port, and more than 13 passengers,” per their site.

The top 10 worst scores from best to worst for 2024 thus far are listed here:

1. Crystal Serenity — Crystal Cruises, inspected Feb. 3, score: 89

2. Carnival Elation — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected March 14, score: 89

3. Adventure of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International, inspected Jan. 23, score: 89

Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess ranked ninth on the list. UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

4. National Geographic Sea Bird — Lindblad Expeditions, inspected July 25 score: 88

5. Carnival Miracle — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected April 21, score: 88

6. MSC Magnifica — MSC Cruises, inspected May 17, score: 86

7. Evrima — Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, inspected Feb. 9, score: 86

The liner Evrima cruise ship ranked 7th on the CDC’s list. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

8. Carnival Breeze — Carnival Cruise Line, inspected March 21, score: 86

9. Caribbean Princess — Princess Cruises, inspected March 20, score: 86

10. Hanseatic Inspiration — Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, inspected Sept. 29, score: 62

“Passengers aren’t too concerned about the findings,” said The Cruise Guy® in an exclusive interview with FOX Business.

Carnival Breeze ranked number 8 on the list. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Consumer confidence in the cruise industry is the highest of all travel vacation options. Cruise lines keep their ships in top shape and when issues are discovered, they’re immediately addressed and resolved.”

The CDC recommends that cruise passengers wash their hands frequently, drink water often, and self-isolate in their cabins or staterooms if they happen to experience any symptoms of acute GI illness.

According to J.P. Morgan, 2024 is experiencing a high demand in the cruise industry, with nearly 36 million passengers expected by the end-of-year.

The CDC and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

