    • New York Post

    How Demi Moore is coping amid ex-husband Bruce Willis’ dementia battle: ‘He is stable’

    By Alexandra Bellusci,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3ZAb_0w6F3vEs00

    Demi Moore is getting candid on her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ health battle.

    The “Substance” actress, 61, said that the “Die Hard” actor, 69, is “stable” amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis during a live discussion at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday.

    “You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” Moore told HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho during a live discussion. “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3fON_0w6F3vEs00
    Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis’ birthday. demimoore/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rySFJ_0w6F3vEs00
    Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Instagram / demimoore

    Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shares throwback photos as she pushes through ‘tough’ time: ‘Love this guy so much’

    The “Flawless” alum, who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with Willis, went on to share her advice for those in the same position.

    “What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at,” Moore continued. “When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

    She visited Willis “two days ago” with Rumer’s toddler daughter, Louetta. “And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it,” Moore added.

    RFK Jr. claimed he was a slave to his ‘wild impulses’ and ‘demons’ when it comes to sex: diary

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki21T_0w6F3vEs00
    Bruce Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore. @ brucewillisbw/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1FxZ_0w6F3vEs00
    Demi Moore shares a sweet birthday tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis. demimoore/Instagram

    Last month, the actress revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that “given the givens, [Bruce] is in a stable place.”

    Tallulah also shared an update on her father’s condition during a September appearance on Today , after Hoda Kotb mentioned Tallulah’s touching first-person piece for Vogue in 2023.

    “I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of,” the “Bandits” actress wrote in the personal essay. “I’ve always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIysU_0w6F3vEs00
    Demi Moore posted a photo with Bruce Willis less than two weeks before his diagnosis was made public. Instagram / Demi Moore

    Kotb admitted the sentiment touched her before inquiring about how the Hollywood star is doing amid his health battle.

    “He’s stable which, in this situation, is good,” Tallulah shared. “It’s hard. There’s painful days but there’s so much love. And it’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we’d be best friends. I think he’s very proud of me.”

    Willis’ family, including wife Emma Heming Willis , announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which can cause communication difficulties, in February 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2TDl_0w6F3vEs00
    Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Earlier this month, Tallulah took to Instagram to share a series of throwback snaps with Willis.

    “Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives,” she captioned the sweet images of the father-daughter duo.

