Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Nicole Kidman seemingly pushes Salma Hayek away in tense confrontation at Balenciaga fashion show

    By Eric Todisco,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2Kgn_0w67xx5Q00

    What’s the deal with Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek?

    The actresses were involved in what appeared to be a tense moment at the Balenciaga show during Paris fashion week two weeks ago.

    In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, Hayek, 58, tried to get Kidman, 57, to turn toward other cameras after they took a group picture with Katy Perry on Sept. 30.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNS4z_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman at Paris fashion week. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBBkR_0w67xx5Q00
    Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga show.

    But Kidman pushed Hayek’s arm away and turned her attention toward Perry, 39.

    Hayek, whose husband François-Henri Pinault owns Balenciaga, had a tense look on her face after the awkward exchange with Kidman, who is a brand ambassador for the company.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvxZc_0w67xx5Q00
    Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman have a tense moment at Paris fashion week.

    What did Nicole Kidman say to Salma Hayek in painfully awkward encounter? Lip reader weighs in

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RTl0_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman backs away from Salma Hayek.

    After greeting Perry, Kidman briefly exchanged a few words with Hayek.

    As she snapped pictures with Perry, the “Desperado” actress could be heard telling Kidman, “Yes please. Advice.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRTzI_0w67xx5Q00
    Salma Hayek and Katy Perry take pictures together.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWDT8_0w67xx5Q00
    Salma Hayek talking to Nicole Kidman.

    “You don’t need it,” Kidman responded from off-camera.

    “I do,” Hayek said back.

    The Post has reached out to Hayek and Kidman’s reps for comment.

    Nicole Kidman’s model daughter Sunday Rose, 16, is rocking the runway — but her accent has everyone talking

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmzfV_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga show at Paris fashion week. GC Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akWib_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman in Paris on Sept. 30. Getty Images for Balenciaga

    Fans speculated on X (formerly Twitter) about what went down between the two stars in Paris.

    “Nicole looked out of it. It looked like Salma was trying to help her,” one person tweeted .

    “She definitely seemed like she was bothered by Salma. Yikes,” another person said .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1dl4_0w67xx5Q00
    François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek at the Balenciaga show at Paris fashion week. WWD via Getty Images

    “It appears she didn’t appreciate that Salma was attempting to physically move her. She said something with a faint smile, then released herself when Salma didn’t take her hands off her,” somebody else tweeted .

    Most fans who watched the video also insisted they didn’t hear Kidman tell Hayek “don’t touch me.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk3tw_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman attends Paris fashion week on Sept. 30. Getty Images for Balenciaga

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Hayek shared a photo with Kidman at the Balenciaga show on Instagram on Oct. 1, the day after the incident.

    In the picture, Kidman stared at the floor with a smile on her face as she posed next to Salma, who looked right at the camera.

    Hayek’s post also included photos of her with Perry and Lindsay Lohan, as well as several solo shots where she showed off her all-black ensemble.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbiaH_0w67xx5Q00
    Katy Perry, Bill Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour and Kyle MacLachlan at the Balenciaga show. WWD via Getty Images

    “Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025…👏 Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show @katyperry @lindsaylohan @nicolekidman,” Hayek captioned her post.

    Kidman attended Paris fashion week just weeks after her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away at age 84.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSng5_0w67xx5Q00
    Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts with their daughters at the Balenciaga show. naomiwatts/Instagram

    The “Big Little Lies” star left the Venice Film Festival early at the beginning of September because of her mother’s death.

    “The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time,” Kidman’s rep said in a statement to The Post at the time.

    Kidman later released a statement of her own on Instagram and thanked fans for “the outpouring of love and kindness” that they showed the actress and her sister, Antonia.

    “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” Kidman wrote. “Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

    For the latest in entertainment, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/entertainment/

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    Cindy Lehman
    23h ago
    What’s with the dark sunglasses. She and her daughters wear them every Where. Not shaming just asking.
    Eric Sherlock
    1d ago
    Selma has more class and skills in the acting business than Kidman could ever hope to have in her entire career. PS and beauty without measure 💗
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lipreader deciphers what Nicole Kidman told Salma Hayek as she 'pushed her away' in viral clip
    Indy10021 hours ago
    Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek Exchange Words on Video at Balenciaga Show
    TMZ2 days ago
    Video Captures Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek in Red Carpet Spat
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Salma Hayek's handsome stepson towers over her in rare photos on his 18th birthday
    HELLO4 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘Pregnant’ In Leggy Shorts And Thigh-Highs
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, steps out to grab lunch in Calabasas
    Page Six5 days ago
    A "forgotten" Irish girl’s name is seeing a huge rise in popularity
    Irish Central5 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Jose Canseco's Daughter Turns Heads With No-Pants Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify8 days ago
    Jocelyn 'Catwoman' Wildenstein, 84, Shows Off Tweaked Face During Dinner Date With Fiancé Lloyd Klein, 57: Photos
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable in Unearthed Photos Shared by Son Jack
    Parade5 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter reveal their very different New York Post fears from Yankees days
    New York Post1 day ago
    ‘Did you see that?’ Fox News halts Alina Habba over ‘babies floating in the water’ claim
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Pete Davidson ‘will not be invited back to Saturday Night Live anytime soon’ as feud with Colin Jost reaches show execs
    The US Sun7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Michael Douglas Divorced: His History of Marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones Explained
    The Hollywood Gossip8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy