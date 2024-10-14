Nicole Kidman seemingly pushes Salma Hayek away in tense confrontation at Balenciaga fashion show

What’s the deal with Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek?

The actresses were involved in what appeared to be a tense moment at the Balenciaga show during Paris fashion week two weeks ago.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, Hayek, 58, tried to get Kidman, 57, to turn toward other cameras after they took a group picture with Katy Perry on Sept. 30.

But Kidman pushed Hayek’s arm away and turned her attention toward Perry, 39.

Hayek, whose husband François-Henri Pinault owns Balenciaga, had a tense look on her face after the awkward exchange with Kidman, who is a brand ambassador for the company.

After greeting Perry, Kidman briefly exchanged a few words with Hayek.

As she snapped pictures with Perry, the “Desperado” actress could be heard telling Kidman, “Yes please. Advice.”

“You don’t need it,” Kidman responded from off-camera.

“I do,” Hayek said back.

The Post has reached out to Hayek and Kidman’s reps for comment.

Fans speculated on X (formerly Twitter) about what went down between the two stars in Paris.

“Nicole looked out of it. It looked like Salma was trying to help her,” one person tweeted .

“She definitely seemed like she was bothered by Salma. Yikes,” another person said .

“It appears she didn’t appreciate that Salma was attempting to physically move her. She said something with a faint smile, then released herself when Salma didn’t take her hands off her,” somebody else tweeted .

Most fans who watched the video also insisted they didn’t hear Kidman tell Hayek “don’t touch me.”

Hayek shared a photo with Kidman at the Balenciaga show on Instagram on Oct. 1, the day after the incident.

In the picture, Kidman stared at the floor with a smile on her face as she posed next to Salma, who looked right at the camera.

Hayek’s post also included photos of her with Perry and Lindsay Lohan, as well as several solo shots where she showed off her all-black ensemble.

“Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025…👏 Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show @katyperry @lindsaylohan @nicolekidman,” Hayek captioned her post.

Kidman attended Paris fashion week just weeks after her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away at age 84.

The “Big Little Lies” star left the Venice Film Festival early at the beginning of September because of her mother’s death.

“The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time,” Kidman’s rep said in a statement to The Post at the time.

Kidman later released a statement of her own on Instagram and thanked fans for “the outpouring of love and kindness” that they showed the actress and her sister, Antonia.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” Kidman wrote. “Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

