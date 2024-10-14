NASA filmmaker claims evidence of alien life could be revealed within the next month

A NASA filmmaker has claimed that telescopes on Earth have discovered evidence of intelligent alien life, and the announcement may come within the next month.

Science filmmaker Simon Holland, who has worked on projects with the BBC, Nat Geo, and NASA, told The Mirror last week that two groups of astronomers are vying to publish the first confirmed evidence of a possible extraterrestrial civilization.

“We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don’t know about it,” Holland said.

Prof Simon Holland / YouTube

The filmmaker claims a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg’s Breakthrough Listen — a privately funded scientific research program aimed at finding evidence of civilizations beyond Earth — shared the information with him.

“They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia,” he told the outlet.

Holland claims that the Oxford-based project astronomers have identified clear evidence of transmissions from another world and could announce the discovery within the next month.

The groundbreaking claims require significant evidence, and astronomers are now racing to gather more supporting facts to reveal this discovery.

However, Holland shared that the Chinese may try to beat them to it.

Artist’s impression of Proxima B, a planet orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. REUTERS

“This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It’s the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo,” Holland told The Mirror.

The Chinese are allegedly aware of the coordinates of the target object, known as BLC-1 (Breakthrough Listen candidate 1), and are competing with the Oxford-based project to be the first to publish the announcement.

Holland shared that BLC-1 is regarded as the most promising because it appears to come from a “single-point source.”

The radio wave signal was initially detected in April 2019 from the Australia-based Parkes Telescope at a frequency of 982 MHz .

The signal appeared from a region around Proxima Centauri, a star nearly 4.2 light-years from Earth.

Artist rendering of the planet Proxima B surface with the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri and Alpha Centauri AB in the sky. AP

Breakthrough Listen had purchased “$100 million” of telescope time and began re-examining five potential candidates, one of which was BLC-1, Holland claimed a YouTube video in which he further explained the signal.

The reason for locking in on the signal is that it appeared to be coming from one specific point and was a “narrow band.”

“Rather than a big buzz of hydrogen and other things that make sounds in the radio telescope spectrum, this was a small electromagnetic frequency,” the filmmaker said, adding it was similar to “the kind of frequencies that we would use here on Earth for radio broadcasts.”

Holland shared the most “significant clue” that the single appeared to be coming from a “planet orbiting a distant star” and had a “Doppler shift.”

The green and yellow graphs represent the potential signals from an alien civilization, BLC-1, and show characteristics consistent with hypothesized techno-signatures. Nature Astronomy

Doppler shift is the change in the frequency of a wave in relation to an observer who is moving relative to the source of the wave.

As the Parkes Telescope was tracking single and adjusting for Earth rotation to keep the single point source in its focus, the signal either increased or decreased.

Holland shared that the planet it’s coming from appears to be rotating, which he believes “wouldn’t come from a piece of human interference.”

“The problem is the aliens weren’t saying hi we’re here the aliens were just buzzing, if that’s what they’re doing, with their normal life,” Holland believes.

A large radio telescope known as ‘The Dish’ at the CSIRO’s Australia Telescope National Facility, Parkes Observatory, Australia, pointing to the sky. Getty Images

Holland said he has contacted the principal investigator, Dr. Andrew Simeon from Berkeley, who runs the Breakthrough Listen Science Program, and asked him if BLC-1 is a “technological signature.”

“He said, ‘We’re still very much looking at it when and if we get enough data to confirm what this single point source on a planet rotating in the narrow band electromagnetic frequency really is, we’ll publish,’” Simeon allegedly told him.

However, Holland stresses that whatever the source of BLC-1’s signals, it’s unlike any known natural phenomenon.

The Oxford team confirmed they are analyzing the signal but did not reveal the likely source, according to the DailyMail .

Though scientists seem to be using extreme caution before announcing any discovery, Holland feels that Breakthrough Listen in Oxford or from the Chinese could share the findings once they confirm the data.

