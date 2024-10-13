As Mets-Dodgers begins, Daniel Murphy remembers infamous and electric 2015 series

The complexion of the series changed, and not just because Wilmer Flores moved to shortstop.
The venom hurled at Utley for Games 3 and 4 at Citi Field is storied.
“Chase was greeted by our fans exactly how he should have been greeted,” said Murphy, who partly blamed himself for his feed to Tejada on the double play. “I know Chase … I like Chase. But Chase plays on the edge, and in October, the edge is even sharper. Chase went in there thinking: I’m going to make sure my teammate gets another turn at-bat … almost by any means necessary.”
It worked, but he also shattered Tejada’s leg and etched his name into all-time Mets villainy.
The series, bad blood and all, went the distance because the Mets could only manage one run (a Murphy homer) against Clayton Kershaw in Game 4. Game 5 in Los Angeles became the Murphy Game.
“It’s high up in there,” Murphy said of where it ranks among his favorite all-time.
Murphy’s double drove in Curtis Granderson in the first before the Dodgers scored twice against deGrom in the bottom of the inning.
The Mets tied the game in the fourth in the most stunning fashion possible: Murphy’s baserunning. He singled before lefty-hitting slugger Lucas Duda — against whom the Dodgers had shifted their infield — drew a walk. Murphy made his way to second base and “made sure I put my invisibility cloak on,” he said.
As a sophomore at Jacksonville University, he remembers being an infielder who was victimized by a runner taking an extra base on a walk because the infield was not paying attention.
“I thought two things almost at the same time,” Murphy said of his collegiate moment. “I never want to let that happen to me again. And that was about the coolest thing I’ve seen.”
He could feel the eyes of Justin Turner as he passed him and did not think the Dodgers noticed anything awry. He went by Howie Kendrick and felt as if he were still under the radar.
“As I get to second base, I give a peek because [Zack] Greinke pays a lot of attention — like, a lot of attention,” Murphy said. “And there would be no better way to describe my Mets career than to have him waiting for me at third base as I try to do some foolhardy baserunning play.”
Greinke was not concerned. There was one final barrier.
“And then I make eye contact with Corey Seager,” Murphy said, “and he realizes about a tick after that I’m about to do something crazy.”
