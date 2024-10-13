Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Passenger gets ‘creepiest’ text from stranger who saw her phone number on luggage tag at airport

    By Jacki Thrapp,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bE9M_0w57x5wo00

    A female traveler revealed that she received a creepy, unsolicited text message from a stranger who read only her luggage tag at the airport during her layover.

    The content creator, Kirsten, did not specify which airport the awkward exchange happened but said she was sent the note out of the blue during her travel day at 10:32 a.m.

    “Y’all, I’m at the airport and the creepiest thing just happened to me,” Kirsten said in the resurfaced video posted in June. “I’m sitting there on my layover and I get this text.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTDpW_0w57x5wo00
    A stranger texted the content creator after seeing a phone number on her luggage tag. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

    The Texas resident shared a screenshot of the unsettling message, where the random flier named Nate asked her to “give a guy a chance.”

    “Hi Kristen, my name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn’t as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance? 🙂”

    ‘Demonic’ 27-foot doll in town square terrifies locals: ‘Never seen anything like this’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSTfw_0w57x5wo00
    Kirsten shared the cringy text on TikTok. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

    It didn’t appear that she responded to Nate but she certainly shared the cringy message on her TikTok with over 20,000 followers.

    “Like, what? First of all, he spelled my name wrong. Second of all, if he wanted to talk to me so badly why didn’t he come up and talk to me like a normal human being?”

    Kirsten then shared her fear that the anonymous man recorded her other personal information, which was written out on the luggage tag.

    Masturbating creeps caught in the act outside 2 Upper West Side schools

    @kir.a.lo

    Why are men? #creeper #creepy #greenscreen #ichoosethebear

    ♬ original sound – kirsten 🍓

    “I have no idea who this guy is, like, I didn’t notice a guy looking at me or anything and I’m also extra weirded out because like, I have my address on my luggage tag so he could potentially know where I live now,” the creator added.

    It’s unclear if any other incident with Nate happened and she has yet to disclose if he tried to contact her again.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srPbd_0w57x5wo00
    Several women flooded her comment section sharing their creepy stories. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

    Other women shared their experiences with unwanted approaches while just trying to travel.

    “Had the guy who checked me in and scanned my ticket at the gate EMAIL ME ASKING ME OUT before the flight took off,” one person commented under her video.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “That happens to me. Weird that they are stalking and reading our stuff,” a commenter added.

    Another said a man tried to add her on Facebook “after seeing my name on the ticket.”

    “I mean it’s a little creepy. But also romantic? Maybe?” a man commented.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5qdq_0w57x5wo00
    Kirsten was stunned that Nate decided to text her as opposed to just walking up and introducing himself. AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Syjo_0w57x5wo00
    American Airlines flight attendant Ally Case suggests everyone hide the information on their luggage card by flipping it to the side where no information is visible. AFP via Getty Images

    Others in her comment section added that they only put their email address on the luggage tag to avoid strangers invading their privacy.

    American Airlines flight attendant Ally Case warned that publicizing one’s name, number and address on their luggage label could become an invitation for strangers.

    “Always, always, always flip your information on your luggage card backward,” Case told her TikTok viewers .

    “I cannot tell you how many people I see, on a daily basis, with their information displayed for anyone to see.”

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post8 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Motorist arrested after allegedly spewing ‘I’m gonna killing you f–king Jews’ at victim in Brooklyn
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    North Carolina father, 40, killed in front of his 3 young kids during road rage dispute with elderly man, 75
    New York Post1 day ago
    Great-grandmother found strangled in home after missing daughter’s pickup at the airport: ‘Took my heart away’
    New York Post2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    American student, 19, allegedly gang-raped in Italian beach town
    New York Post1 day ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post9 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Vem Miller, alleged Trump rally gun-toter, is a mystery to residents of his former Las Vegas neighborhood
    New York Post1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    ‘Hugely rare discovery’ at ‘Indiana Jones’ filming site: 2,000-year-old tomb with 12 skeletons and Holy Grail chalice
    New York Post1 day ago
    Powerful cold front set to sweep through communities already devastated by Helene, bringing freezing temps and snow
    New York Post9 hours ago
    One-legged pants take over runways as part of ‘jarring’ new trend for 2025
    New York Post9 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Anti-aging zealot Bryan Johnson brags about his ‘liquid gold’ plasma as he reveals new blood exchange therapy
    New York Post20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged after pronunciation ruling fouls up champion: ‘Jennings blows it again’
    New York Post6 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Selena Gomez breaks down crying on TV over actress Miranda Hart’s mental health story
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy