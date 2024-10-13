Passenger gets ‘creepiest’ text from stranger who saw her phone number on luggage tag at airport

A female traveler revealed that she received a creepy, unsolicited text message from a stranger who read only her luggage tag at the airport during her layover.

The content creator, Kirsten, did not specify which airport the awkward exchange happened but said she was sent the note out of the blue during her travel day at 10:32 a.m.

“Y’all, I’m at the airport and the creepiest thing just happened to me,” Kirsten said in the resurfaced video posted in June. “I’m sitting there on my layover and I get this text.”

A stranger texted the content creator after seeing a phone number on her luggage tag. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

The Texas resident shared a screenshot of the unsettling message, where the random flier named Nate asked her to “give a guy a chance.”

“Hi Kristen, my name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn’t as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance? 🙂”

Kirsten shared the cringy text on TikTok. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

It didn’t appear that she responded to Nate but she certainly shared the cringy message on her TikTok with over 20,000 followers.

“Like, what? First of all, he spelled my name wrong. Second of all, if he wanted to talk to me so badly why didn’t he come up and talk to me like a normal human being?”

Kirsten then shared her fear that the anonymous man recorded her other personal information, which was written out on the luggage tag.

“I have no idea who this guy is, like, I didn’t notice a guy looking at me or anything and I’m also extra weirded out because like, I have my address on my luggage tag so he could potentially know where I live now,” the creator added.

It’s unclear if any other incident with Nate happened and she has yet to disclose if he tried to contact her again.

Several women flooded her comment section sharing their creepy stories. @kir.a.lo / TikTok

Other women shared their experiences with unwanted approaches while just trying to travel.

“Had the guy who checked me in and scanned my ticket at the gate EMAIL ME ASKING ME OUT before the flight took off,” one person commented under her video.

“That happens to me. Weird that they are stalking and reading our stuff,” a commenter added.

Another said a man tried to add her on Facebook “after seeing my name on the ticket.”

“I mean it’s a little creepy. But also romantic? Maybe?” a man commented.

Kirsten was stunned that Nate decided to text her as opposed to just walking up and introducing himself. AP

American Airlines flight attendant Ally Case suggests everyone hide the information on their luggage card by flipping it to the side where no information is visible. AFP via Getty Images

Others in her comment section added that they only put their email address on the luggage tag to avoid strangers invading their privacy.

American Airlines flight attendant Ally Case warned that publicizing one’s name, number and address on their luggage label could become an invitation for strangers.

“Always, always, always flip your information on your luggage card backward,” Case told her TikTok viewers .

“I cannot tell you how many people I see, on a daily basis, with their information displayed for anyone to see.”

