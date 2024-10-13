Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Knicks’ Jalen Brunson tuning out preseason noise — the good and the bad

    By Zach Braziller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4293Ph_0w56sNML00

    The Knicks enter this season with very different expectations from the outside.

    Championship expectations. The belief that they can supplant the defending champion Celtics and win their first crown since 1973.

    Inside the MSG Training Center?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeZK7_0w56sNML00
    Jalen Brunson drives on Bilal Coulibaly during the Knicks preseason win over the Wizards. Noah K. Murray / New York Post

    Well, that’s a different story. They never talk about it.

    Donte DiVincenzo barks at Knicks bench, separated from Rick Brunson after tense exchange

    “As much as we want to jump back into Game of 7 [of the Eastern Conference semifinals] last year and proceed to where we went, we have to start the journey all over,” Jalen Brunson said Saturday.
    Brunson did say the hype is “definitely a great problem to have,” but he also believes it’s important for the Knicks to tune out the outside noise, whether it is positive or negative. They don’t want to feel too good about themselves without doing anything or have the need to prove people wrong.

    “Regardless of what people say, whether it’s positive or negative, we have to have mental toughness and just worry about what’s going on inside of this building, inside this organization,” Brunson said. “You can’t listen to the positive and not listen to the negative. That’s just not how it works.”

    The mindset, as always under coach Tom Thibodeau, is “get better every single day,” according to Brunson.

    Asked if this is the most talented Knicks team he has coached since taking over in 2020, Thibodeau simply said: “We’ll see.”

    Julius Randle reflects on Knicks tenure amid MSG return with Timberwolves: ‘Unfinished business’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsIzD_0w56sNML00
    Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said his team’s task is to “get better every single day.” Noah K. Murray / New York Post

    “Nothing changes. That’s for you guys,” the Knicks coach said, when asked about the expectations. “For us, we can’t skip over anything. Each day, we have to put in all we can. Hopefully we’re building the right kinds of habits that are necessary to be successful to get better and we’ll see where it goes.”

    Thibodeau said he doesn’t expect to have a set backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns once the season begins.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    He has plenty of options, from young pivots Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti to undersized big man Precious Achiuwa and even using OG Anunoby in a small-ball lineup.

    “I like the versatility that they bring and the physicality,” Thibodeau said. “That’s important. Obviously you need that depth for a season. We’ll see how it unfolds. Got a long way to go.”

    Sims and Hukporti, the No. 58 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, are battling for minutes in a crowded frontcourt.

    The 6-foot-11 Hukporti had an impressive preseason debut Wednesday, producing seven points, four rebounds and three steals in 16 minutes.

    “One guy’s been in the league a little bit longer and Jericho’s athleticism is very different from most,” Thibodeau said. “Ariel is a young guy coming in, there’s a defensive component to him already. But he has to learn the offensive part of the game, and that’s coming. But both are very good.”

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Paul George suffers injury scare in 76ers preseason game
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Nets bench erupts after Cui Yongxi 3-pointer: ‘Everybody was lit’
    New York Post13 hours ago
    ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged after pronunciation ruling fouls up champion: ‘Jennings blows it again’
    New York Post6 hours ago
    Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter reveal their very different New York Post fears from Yankees days
    New York Post1 day ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Greg Zuerlein reveals nightmare kicking slump after costing Jets another potential win
    New York Post19 hours ago
    MTA bus driver who helped little girl on UWS sidewalk moonlights as New York Liberty dancer, performs at finals game
    New York Post2 days ago
    Eric Adams seen wearing cap with both Mets, Yankees logos — sparking firestorm from fans: ‘Should be indicted just for this’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Heroes, zeros from Jets’ win over Bills: Josh Allen was in command
    New York Post19 hours ago
    Late Matthew Gaudreau honored by wife Madeline at baby shower for their future son: ‘Brought instant tears’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Haason Reddick granted permission to seek trade after Jets holdout hires Drew Rosenhaus
    New York Post12 hours ago
    Yankees-Guardians ALCS ticket prices are dropping fast
    New York Post1 day ago
    Yankees shout out Taylor Swift after Juan Soto home run in Game 1 of ALCS: ‘Feelin’ 22′
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Jason Kelce takes swig from bowling ball dressed as Fred Flintstone during wild Bills ‘MNF’ tailgate
    New York Post10 hours ago
    Film that left audiences barfing in the cinemas is becoming a video game
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy