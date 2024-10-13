Open in App
    • New York Post

    Former tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza marries selfie-seeking fan she met in NYC

    By Nicholas McEntyre,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzNeN_0w56sKiA00

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza tied the knot with her model beau, just over three years since the one-time fan approached the tennis star on the streets of New York looking for a selfie.

    Muguruza, the former World Number 1, and her new husband Arthur Borges said their “I dos” in an intimate ceremony in Marbella, Spain on Oct. 5.

    The retired tennis star wore an elegant Mikado A-Line dress designed by Pronovias with an asymmetrical neckline, a crystal-trimmed collar and a six-foot train, complete with a large white bow over her left shoulder, according to an Instagram post of her special day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4712Z9_0w56sKiA00
    Garbine Muguruza/Instagram

    For the reception, Muguruza donned a flapper-inspired strapless column dress with crystal fringes and embroidered flowers also created by Pronovias.

    Borges wore a Navy tuxedo with matching bowtie and cummerbund.

    Barbora Krejcikova ‘humiliated’ after messy end to Garbine Muguruza match

    The couple met during the 2021 US Open, but under Central Park’s peaceful atmosphere rather than the lights of the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center.

    Muguruza had been staying in Manhattan for the tournament and needed fresh air and a reset from the hustle of the American major.

    “My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” the tennis star said in 2023, according to The Sun .

    “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says, ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.'”

    https://www.instagram.com/p/DA7-EJzt-j-

    Did Twitter uncover Stan Wawrinka and Garbiñe Muguruza’s rumored romance?

    The two had posed for a picture and went their separate ways that day, but continued to meet regularly in the park.

    Muguruza described the chance encounter with the businessman as something out of a romantic film.

    “It’s a total movie,” she told Spanish outlet Hola! “I knew I would marry him even before he asked me. When we met, it was love at first sight and we realized very quickly that we were an ideal couple.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KAkO_0w56sKiA00
    Ben Stiller, Garbine Muguruza and Arthur Borges inside Arthur Ashe Stadium during a US Open men’s singles first-round match on Aug. 27, 2024. AFP via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CHmr_0w56sKiA00
    The couple met during the 2021 US Open, but under Central Park’s peaceful atmosphere rather than the lights of the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center. Garbine Muguruza/Instagram

    The couple announced their engagement in May 2023, revealing that Burges popped the big question through a joint Instagram post.

    “You had me at ‘Hello,’” the post was captioned, geotagging the dreamy proposal from Marbella, Spain.

    The couple had previously mentioned how important the southern Spanish city was to them.

    “We would like it to be next year, in the summer, near the beach and in Spain, because it is the place that most unites us,” Muguruza told Hola!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ngcF_0w56sKiA00
    Muguruza plays a point during her singles third round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022. Corbis via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtjcS_0w56sKiA00
    Muguruza holds the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Venus Williams to win the 2017 Wimbledon singles title. AFP/Getty Images

    Muguruza, who hails from Venezuela, won the French Open title in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

    She announced her official retirement from tennis in April 2024.

