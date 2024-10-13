Mets’ Jeff McNeil has ‘a good chance’ to be on NLCS roster

Jeff McNeil managed second base just fine, and his final remaining test in the Arizona Fall League was to be in right field.

“If he’s healthy there is a good chance he will be on the [NLCS] roster and we’ll go from there,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday during a team workout at Citi Field.

McNeil, who is rehabbing from a right wrist fracture, played nine innings at second base and received five at-bats Friday.

He reported to Mendoza that he felt “really good.” He was scheduled to receive further at-bats on Saturday as the right fielder.

The Mets value McNeil as a potential lefty bat off the bench against the Dodgers who can play second base and the outfield as needed.

With the Mets and Yankees among the final four teams remaining in the postseason, Luis Severino was asked if he’s hoping to play his former team with everything at stake.

“I think in everybody’s mind, it’s a bit of the perfect scenario,” Severino said. “But I think right now we need to focus on the Dodgers.”

Severino said he would expect to get booed at Yankee Stadium if there’s a Subway Series.

Luis Severino Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Before the teams played in July, the right-hander revealed comments he made to former Yankees teammates in a text chain in which he said the team has just “two good hitters” — a reference to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Tyler Glasnow was the Dodgers pitcher who frustrated the Mets most during the regular season (two runs over 15 innings), but the right-hander was shut down in September with an elbow sprain.

The Mets had moderate success against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with three runs over six innings against the right-hander.

But they did not face Game 1 starter Jack Flaherty, who arrived at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tigers.

The Mets also didn’t face Walker Buehler during the regular season.

