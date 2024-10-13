Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Mets’ Jeff McNeil has ‘a good chance’ to be on NLCS roster

    By Mike Puma,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkLHx_0w56sH3z00

    Jeff McNeil managed second base just fine, and his final remaining test in the Arizona Fall League was to be in right field.

    “If he’s healthy there is a good chance he will be on the [NLCS] roster and we’ll go from there,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday during a team workout at Citi Field.

    McNeil, who is rehabbing from a right wrist fracture, played nine innings at second base and received five at-bats Friday.

    Mets routed by Dodgers as Kodai Senga struggles, bats get shut out in NLCS Game 1 flop

    He reported to Mendoza that he felt “really good.” He was scheduled to receive further at-bats on Saturday as the right fielder.

    The Mets value McNeil as a potential lefty bat off the bench against the Dodgers who can play second base and the outfield as needed.

    Jesse Winker’s baserunning blunder cost Mets lone chance for rally in NLCS Game 1

    With the Mets and Yankees among the final four teams remaining in the postseason, Luis Severino was asked if he’s hoping to play his former team with everything at stake.

    “I think in everybody’s mind, it’s a bit of the perfect scenario,” Severino said. “But I think right now we need to focus on the Dodgers.”

    Severino said he would expect to get booed at Yankee Stadium if there’s a Subway Series.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LDpN_0w56sH3z00
    Luis Severino Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    Before the teams played in July, the right-hander revealed comments he made to former Yankees teammates in a text chain in which he said the team has just “two good hitters” — a reference to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

    Tyler Glasnow was the Dodgers pitcher who frustrated the Mets most during the regular season (two runs over 15 innings), but the right-hander was shut down in September with an elbow sprain.

    The Mets had moderate success against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with three runs over six innings against the right-hander.

    But they did not face Game 1 starter Jack Flaherty, who arrived at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tigers.

    The Mets also didn’t face Walker Buehler during the regular season.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mets-Dodgers NLCS Citi Field ticket prices are dropping fast
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Eric Adams seen wearing cap with both Mets, Yankees logos — sparking firestorm from fans: ‘Should be indicted just for this’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Jesse Winker’s baserunning blunder cost Mets lone chance for rally in NLCS Game 1
    New York Post1 day ago
    Some Eagles Sphere Las Vegas ticket prices are dropping
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter reveal their very different New York Post fears from Yankees days
    New York Post1 day ago
    ‘Jeopardy!’ fans outraged after pronunciation ruling fouls up champion: ‘Jennings blows it again’
    New York Post6 hours ago
    Joe Buck roasts Bills’ Tyler Bass for missed extra point: ‘What the heck was that?’
    New York Post9 hours ago
    Davante Adams traded to Jets in blockbuster reunion with Aaron Rodgers
    New York Post11 hours ago
    NYC rapper and 9/11 first responder Ka ‘unexpectedly’ dead at 52
    New York Post12 hours ago
    WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart’s wife hit with vicious anti-gay email: ‘I hope you both die’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers lacking fourth-quarter magic as Davante Adams joins Jets
    New York Post9 hours ago
    There’s nowhere left for Aaron Rodgers to hide
    New York Post1 day ago
    Cowboys WAGs pampered at lavish pajama party thrown by Dak Prescott’s girlfriend before blowout loss
    New York Post1 day ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands during date night on Chiefs’ bye week
    New York Post2 days ago
    Nets bench erupts after Cui Yongxi 3-pointer: ‘Everybody was lit’
    New York Post13 hours ago
    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share some beers in Yankee Stadium suite during ALCS Game 1
    New York Post1 day ago
    Yankees shout out Taylor Swift after Juan Soto home run in Game 1 of ALCS: ‘Feelin’ 22′
    New York Post11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy