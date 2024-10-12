New York Post
Woman caught trying to smuggle 29 turtles from US into Canada by kayak, faces 10 years in prison
By Lauren Elkies Schram,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 10
Add a Comment
Sundhine7
3h ago
Jim Ellis
6h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
British beautician, 28, facing 60 years behind bars in the US after 'trying to smuggle £3.5million of cocaine in suitcases from Mexico'
Daily Mail3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
Upworthy2 days ago
M Henderson10 days ago
New York Post13 hours ago
Black Enterprise11 days ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com2 days ago
Daughter of Tampa’s ‘Lieutenant Dan’ fears influencers are sending father to ‘early grave’ after Hurricane Milton: ‘Was doing just fine without all that money’
New York Post2 days ago
Irate sheriff calls for backup after Burger King messes up his order, as squad cars show up with sirens blaring
New York Post1 day ago
New York Post2 days ago
Uncovering Florida18 days ago
Akeena22 days ago
'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
RadarOnline5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile14 days ago
New York Post2 days ago
‘Hugely rare discovery’ at ‘Indiana Jones’ filming site: 2,000-year-old tomb with 12 skeletons and Holy Grail chalice
New York Post11 hours ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel27 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
The HD Post9 days ago
Uncovering Florida17 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria24 days ago
New York Post7 hours ago
Hungry husband considers divorce — from wife who can’t cook: ‘Has literally f–ked up mac and cheese’
New York Post2 days ago
The HD Post20 days ago
WyoFile10 days ago
New York Post7 hours ago
J. Souza22 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.