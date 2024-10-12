Because the word “kindly” is most likely used by a foreign national, it’s possible that the message is being sent by someone in an overseas “boiler room” out to scam you.
“If you see this word or phrase, it’s a red flag, similar to poor spelling or grammar,” added Bajarin, who is also the chairman of the San Jose, Calif.–based market research company Creative Strategies.
Doug Shadel, founder of Fraud Prevention Strategies and a former fraud investigator and special assistant to the Washington state Attorney General’s office, also warned people to be on the lookout for more than just a particular word, phrase or spelling mistakes.
“Really, any communication that you get that’s unsolicited — whether it’s a text or robocall, social media message or email — should make you highly suspicious,” he told Reader’s Digest.
The FTC reports that these conversation starters gain consumers’ trust and friendship. Once the scammer feels they’ve done that, they will ask you to invest in cryptocurrency or say they need help and ask you to send them gift cards , but it’s all just part of the swindle.
The rule of thumb is this: Delete the text or emails that are unsolicited and report them as junk.
“If it’s an ‘imposter’ message, like someone claiming to be from, say, Bank of America or the IRS, never click on the link or attachment,” warned Shadel.
“If you’re not sure if it’s [legit], you should independently log into that account with your own login and password — not what was sent to you — to see if the institution truly was trying to contact you.”
Another option is to call the organization on their published phone number from their website to verify the message was legitimate.
Shadel noted it’s important to report these fraudulent emails or texts for one reason.
“Law enforcement needs to know the extent of the issue, to be able to devote more resources to stopping scammers.”
