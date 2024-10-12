‘Terrifier 3’ eeks out the competition, while ‘Joker’ struggles at box office

It eek-ed out its competition.

The supernatural slasher flick “Terrifier 3” was No. 1 at the box office on its opening day Friday, earning close to $8.2 million in revenue, according to The Numbers .

The third installment in the Terrifier franchise, which Variety called “ the sickest entry yet, ” could make up to $17 million on its opening weekend.

“Terrifier 3” finished on top of the box office on its opening day on Friday. Courtesy Everett Collection

Audiences are even being physically affected by the horror film.

The Post reported that the movie’s distributor wrote on X on Oct. 3 that one theater “reported 11 people walking out and 1 person vomiting” during a pre-screening.

“The Wild Robot” held firm in second on its third Friday in theaters, with a $3.82 million take.

Last weekend, the sci-fi adventure surpassed the $100 million mark in worldwide earnings, and its filmmaker Chris Sanders already confirmed there’s a sequel in the works, as per Deadline .

“The Wild Robot” came in second place with $3.82 million on Friday. DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in a scene from “Joker: Folie á Deux.” Niko Tavernise/™ & © DC Comics

“Joker: Folie á Deux,” which debuted in the No. 1 spot last Friday , fell two notches to third, taking in just $2.2 million.

Some experts are predicting that ticket sales for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led psychological thriller could drop as much as 75% this weekend, according to Variety .

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was in fourth place on Friday, its sixth in theaters, with earnings of $1.95 million.

Michael Keaton in a scene from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Landing in fifth place was “Piece by Piece,” which made $1.49 million.

The biographical documentary chronicles the life of Pharrell Williams, who is played by animated Legos.

