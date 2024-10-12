Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    ‘Terrifier 3’ eeks out the competition, while ‘Joker’ struggles at box office

    By Angela Barbuti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKxxy_0w4iK4gz00

    It eek-ed out its competition.

    The supernatural slasher flick “Terrifier 3” was No. 1 at the box office on its opening day Friday, earning close to $8.2 million in revenue, according to The Numbers .

    The third installment in the Terrifier franchise, which Variety called “ the sickest entry yet, ” could make up to $17 million on its opening weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0FhY_0w4iK4gz00
    “Terrifier 3” finished on top of the box office on its opening day on Friday. Courtesy Everett Collection

    ‘Terrifier 3’ slashes ‘Joker’ to take No. 1 at the box office, Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ fizzles

    Audiences are even being physically affected by the horror film.

    The Post reported that the movie’s distributor wrote on X on Oct. 3 that one theater “reported 11 people walking out and 1 person vomiting” during a pre-screening.

    ‘Joker 2’ stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics

    “The Wild Robot” held firm in second on its third Friday in theaters, with a $3.82 million take.

    Last weekend, the sci-fi adventure surpassed the $100 million mark in worldwide earnings, and its filmmaker Chris Sanders already confirmed there’s a sequel in the works, as per Deadline .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mS3Gv_0w4iK4gz00
    “The Wild Robot” came in second place with $3.82 million on Friday. DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MSTj_0w4iK4gz00
    Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in a scene from “Joker: Folie á Deux.” Niko Tavernise/™ & © DC Comics

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “Joker: Folie á Deux,” which debuted in the No. 1 spot last Friday , fell two notches to third, taking in just $2.2 million.

    Some experts are predicting that ticket sales for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led psychological thriller could drop as much as 75% this weekend, according to Variety .

    “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was in fourth place on Friday, its sixth in theaters, with earnings of $1.95 million.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuybY_0w4iK4gz00
    Michael Keaton in a scene from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Landing in fifth place was “Piece by Piece,” which made $1.49 million.

    The biographical documentary chronicles the life of Pharrell Williams, who is played by animated Legos.

    For the latest in entertainment, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/entertainment/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jexy 3000
    2d ago
    Battle of the clowns
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Hold up, this could be good’: After burying DC in the box office graveyard, Art the Clown wants the last thing Joker owns
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    American student, 19, allegedly gang-raped in Italian beach town
    New York Post13 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Hot air balloon hits power line and catches on fire at New Mexico festival
    New York Post1 day ago
    Great-grandmother found strangled in home after missing daughter’s pickup at the airport: ‘Took my heart away’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    NJ teacher forced 7-year-old student to eat lunch outside in the depths of winter: lawsuit
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The highest-perched residence on Manhattan’s East Side lists for sale: ‘I can see all the way from the Atlantic Ocean to the Hudson’
    New York Post10 hours ago
    Boy, 4, dies after he’s found burned, freezing and malnourished inside NYC apartment: sources
    New York Post7 hours ago
    Head and hands of Colo. girl, 16, last seen in 2005 found in freezer of recently sold home
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Selena Gomez breaks down crying on TV over actress Miranda Hart’s mental health story
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    North Carolina child trapped during Hurricane Helene mudslide saved by his persistent dog
    New York Post2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Dodgers’ bizarre home run celebration stunned everyone: ‘Nasty work’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Woman falls to her death on luxury cruise ship sailing the Atlantic
    New York Post2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Arkansas father arrested for allegedly killing daughter’s stalker, 67, after finding him with the teen
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Thin is back in! Fashion insiders fume as Size 0 ‘clothes hanger’ models once again the runway norm
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy