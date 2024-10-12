Jets getting C.J. Mosley back for critical ‘MNF’ clash with rival Bills in huge boost

Jets linebacker and defensive captain C.J. Mosley, who missed the past three games with a toe injury, will return to the field to play against the Bills Monday night, The Post has learned.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ Mosley told The Post after practice Saturday of his plan to play. “I’m definitely looking forward to stepping out on the field. It’s been feeling good this week. Obviously, it’s going to be sore, but it’s to a point now where I mentally feel good about going out there and playing. I’m not sure how much, but to help make a difference.’’

Mosley figures the plan will be to share time with Jamien Sherwood, who’s been filling in admirably for him in his absence.

C.J. Mosley expects to play for the Jets during their Week 6 game against the Bills. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

“I haven’t had a full week of practice like normal, so to go out there and play 60 or 70 snaps probably wouldn’t be the best for me or for the defense,’’ Mosley said. “Jamie has done a great job everything that he’s done and he’s earned his playing time. So, we definitely don’t want to take his momentum away.’’

Mosley said, “The goal has been to build my reps up and kind of build my confidence, because my first couple days out there [in practice] I was a little timid kind of thinking about the foot.

“But this week, I’ve been just trying to go out there just be 100-percent, be myself, so I’m feeling pretty good.’’

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich on Saturday didn’t announce an official game-time designation for Mosley, but it’s likely he’ll be listed as questionable and will suit up.

“He’s had a really good week, so we steadily have just progressed him as far as the reps that he takes at practice,’’ Ulbrich said. “He’s felt the best he’s felt in a while this week, so we’re hopeful.’’

Asked about how much Mosley might play considering how well Sherwood has performed in his place, Ulbrich said, “They’ll all get an opportunity to play. C.J. is such an established leader on this team and he’s played at such a high level for so long, there will absolutely be a role for him if he’s dressed.

C.J. Mosley missed the Jets’ last three games with a toe injury. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

“At the same time, there’s a lot of sets where we have three linebackers on the field, so there will be opportunities for both those guys to be on the field.’’

The only player Ulbrich designated as out for the game is CB Michael Carter II, who hurt his back in pregame last week.

Ulbrich raved about Isaiah Oliver, who replaced Carter in the slot last week and played well.

“He is the Swiss army knife,’’ Ulbrich said. “He’s such a rare individual. ‘MC’ gets hurt in pregame, not like when we’re in pajamas a couple hours pregame, we’re talking about like 15 minutes before the ball is kicked off. So, that’s challenging.’’

Ulbrich said he asked Oliver before the game, “Can you play Nickel?”

“Yes,” Oliver told him.

“What calls are you comfortable with?” Ulbrich said.

“All of them,” Oliver responded.

“In the locker room, I hand him the call sheet and he looks at it front and back, and he’s like, “Call it all,’ ’’ Ulbrich said. “To have a player like that, from a coaching perspective, it just brings you so much security. He’s an invaluable piece to what we’re trying to get accomplished here.’’

The other players on the injury report — TE Tyler Conklin (hip), T Morgan Moses (knee), DL Leki Fotu (hamstring) and Sherwood, who hurt his hand Friday — all participated in practice Saturday and are expected to play.

Aaron Rodgers, who’s been limited in practice with the ankle injury he sustained in last week’s game in London, has “looked really good’’ all week, according to Ulbrich.

“He’s a magician as far as the work he puts into his body and all the regen and all the everything,’’ Ulbrich said. “He looks like Aaron, which is a fantastic thing, as we all know.’’

