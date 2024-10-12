Open in App
    One dead, at least 12 injured during Halloween party shooting in Oklahoma City

    By Nicholas McEntyre,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FTJZ_0w4For8m00

    One person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

    Oklahoma City police said the shooting started when two groups of people got into an argument at Patty’s Event Center around 12:30 a.m.

    The “verbal altercation” was ignited inside the building before spilling outside the venue where the shooting began, Sgt. Jon Skuta told CNN.

    Woman sobs after apparent husband jumps to his death in NYC, heartbreaking photos show

    “Those people then went back into the event center where the shooting continued,” Skuta added.

    A male was pronounced dead and at least 12 others were injured in the shooting, two of whom were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

    Cuban Reggaeton singer El Taiger dead at 37 — one week after being found shot in the head in Miami

    Officials say multiple gunmen were involved in the shooting, and rifles are believed to have been used.

    Police have detained multiple people, but have not named a suspect as an investigation into the shooting.

    Investigators have collected cellphone videos as part of their evidence.

    It was unknown how many people were in attendance at the party.

    Police said it was not a random shooting and there was no threat to the public.

    Patty’s Event Center is located on the 5800 block of South Agnew Avenue in the southwestern portion of Oklahoma City.

    The event center is located 3.5 miles east of Will Rogers World Airport.

    This is a developing story

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    TRUMPS YO DADDY
    1d ago
    Modern society has led people to believe respect is deserved where none is deserved
    grtfortlauderdale
    1d ago
    Wait, it's not even Halloween! Is this an article from last year? 🤔
