One dead, at least 12 injured during Halloween party shooting in Oklahoma City

One person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City police said the shooting started when two groups of people got into an argument at Patty’s Event Center around 12:30 a.m.

The “verbal altercation” was ignited inside the building before spilling outside the venue where the shooting began, Sgt. Jon Skuta told CNN.

“Those people then went back into the event center where the shooting continued,” Skuta added.

A male was pronounced dead and at least 12 others were injured in the shooting, two of whom were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say multiple gunmen were involved in the shooting, and rifles are believed to have been used.

Police have detained multiple people, but have not named a suspect as an investigation into the shooting.

Investigators have collected cellphone videos as part of their evidence.

It was unknown how many people were in attendance at the party.

Police said it was not a random shooting and there was no threat to the public.

Patty’s Event Center is located on the 5800 block of South Agnew Avenue in the southwestern portion of Oklahoma City.

The event center is located 3.5 miles east of Will Rogers World Airport.

This is a developing story

