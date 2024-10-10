Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Red Sox dismiss six coaches as fans fume after third straight disappointing season

    By Matt Ehalt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAr62_0w1mdmmy00

    Change is coming for the Red Sox after a third straight season without postseason play.

    Boston is not retaining six coaches and staffers after an 81-81 finish, according to the Boston Globe .

    First base/infield coach Andy Fox, bullpen coach Kevin Walker, assistant hitting coach Luis Ortiz, mental skills coach Rey Fuentes, trainer Ben Chadwick and bullpen catcher Mani Martinez will not return for the 2025 season, per the report.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD4JG_0w1mdmmy00
    Red Sox first base coach Andy Fox (r) will not be returning. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

    Pitching coach Andrew Bailey, bench coach Ramon Vazquez, hitting coaches Pete Fatse and Ben Rosenthal, game planning coordinator/catching coach Jason Varitek and third base coach Kyle Hudson will return to manager Alex Cora’s staff after he signed a midseason extension , according to the outlet.

    Luis Tiant, Red Sox All-Star known as ‘El Tiante,’ dead at 83

    Teams often make changes to their staffs after disappointing finishes, and it’s possible several — if not all — of these coaches have contracts that have or are expiring.

    These changes come after chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s first year in said role, where he’s tasked with finding the right mix of coaches and staff to help the Red Sox return to the playoffs for the first time since their unexpected run to the 2021 ALCS.

    Fox, a 1996 World Series champion with the Yankees, joined the Red Sox in 2011.

    Alex Cora gives cryptic response after Kenley Jansen goes home before Red Sox season ends

    The 2024 season marked his first as the team’s first base coach after two seasons as the field coordinator.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJzLX_0w1mdmmy00
    Alex Cora will have some new additions to his staff in 2025. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

    Walker, another former MLBer, spent 11 seasons as a minor league pitching coach before being promoted to assistant pitching coach ahead of the 2020 season.

    He shifted one year later to bullpen coach.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    Martinez was a small part of Red Sox history as he caught David Ortiz’s grand slam in the bullpen during the 2013 ALCS against the Tigers, per the outlet.

    The upcoming offseason will be a critical one for the team with the fan base getting restless amid the team’s struggles and owner John Henry’s seeming unwillingness to spend like in the past.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu9Sj_0w1mdmmy00
    Craig Breslow will try to end the franchise’s postseason drought this offseason. AP

    “We can no longer ask our fans to look to the future, to think about a Red Sox team that’s capable of winning the division and capable of making a deep postseason run,” Breslow said after the season ended, as transcribed by MLB Trade Rumors .

    “We have to talk to decisive actions that we’re taking right now to put a better team on the field in 2025.”

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Umpire’s controversial call adds to Aaron Judge’s Yankees playoff misery
    New York Post2 days ago
    Guardians gave Yankees a potentially huge ALCS gift
    New York Post1 day ago
    What do tickets cost to see the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the 2024 ALCS?
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    What led to Yankees-Royals’ benches-clearing melee: ‘Tried to injure’
    New York Post1 day ago
    DOC press secretary who wrestled another NYC official over phone was once on MTV ‘Anger Management’ reality show
    New York Post2 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuses feds of leaking explosive video of him brutally beating then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura
    New York Post2 days ago
    Meteorologists hit with death threats after debunking hurricane conspiracy theories
    New York Post1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton slams into Florida’s west coast with 120-mph winds, leaving 3M without power
    New York Post2 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Tampa’s viral ‘Lieutenant Dan,’ who refused to leave his boat for Hurricane Milton, has mile-long rap sheet
    New York Post2 days ago
    Late wife and husband with same names as Hurricane Helene and Milton would be ‘mortified’ over storms’ destruction, loved ones say
    New York Post1 day ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Mets players go out partying to continue wild celebration after thrilling NLDS clincher
    New York Post2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy