Crocs aren’t just for humans anymore — now dogs can get in on the eye-popping action

Crocs have garnered a cult fandom, and now fans can get them for their furry friends.

The brand announced the release of Pet Crocs, a version of the classic clog made for your dog.

Crocs said the inspiration came from many years of customer requests for shoes for their four-legged friends — noting that the idea was “one of the most highly requested products in brand history” — plus a seemingly endless stream of photos they’ve received of dogs wearing their human shoes .

The release is a collaboration with BARK, the dog toy and product subscription company that created an airline just for pups.

The clogs for dogs are breathable ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam booties designed to be both comfortable and durable so pooches can go on walks in style.

Humans can match their dogs, too: The brand is releasing the Pet Crocs alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans.

Both the pet and human versions will be a marbled pattern design with two color options, Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit, and they will be glow-in-the-dark, “symbolizing a love that illuminates the world.”

They also feature holes for the brand’s popular Jibbitz charms, and you can show off your love for your furry friends on your own Crocs with dog-specific versions.

“We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique,” Anne Mehlman, Crocs brand president, said in a statement .

“This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

Pet Crocs will launch globally on Crocs.com on Oct. 23, which happens to be the fan-created holiday Croc Day.

The dog clogs come in three sizes — small, medium and large — and are designed to fit dogs weighing up to 80 pounds. Pet Crocs are $49.99, and the matching lined clogs for humans are $65.

