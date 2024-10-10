Open in App
    Massive offseason questions loom for Phillies after shocking collapse

    By Matt Ehalt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuIHX_0w1e0nWT00

    The Phillies’ postseason runs keep ending earlier and earlier.

    And now some hard decisions are at hand for the NL East champions after their rather uninspiring and flat showing in their NLDS elimination by the Mets raises tough questions about this group’s ceiling.

    After starting 62-34, the Phillies went 34-37, including these four postseason games, to end the season.

    The team’s core is only getting older while still remaining costly and two key relievers who came up small against the Mets in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are both free agents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKt06_0w1e0nWT00
    The Phillies went out with a whimper in the NLDS. AP

    “I would hope (they keep the core group together),” said star shortstop Trea Turner, who went 3-for-15 in the series, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia . “I think we’ve got the right guys in here. Teams I’ve been on in the past that have won consistently have most of the team coming back. I think you’ve seen that here the last two or three years. Some guys will come and go or whatnot, but I think we have what it takes in here and we have to find a way to get it done next year.”

    City of Brotherly Love in total meltdown mode after Mets dismantled archrival Phillies in just 4 games to advance to NLCS

    The Phillies are a win-now team constructed to win a championship, but this year’s postseason exit has a different feel than the previous two.

    Philadelphia made a stunning World Series run two years ago before falling short against the Astros, which opened its championship window.

    Last year’s team had a respectable run but had a disappointing finish by blowing a 3-2 series lead to the Diamondbacks in the NLCS by dropping Game 6 and Game 7 at home.

    This year’s team provided the biggest gut punch of them all after looking like the best team in the sport for a decent portion of the season, entering the break with the best record.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTVK0_0w1e0nWT00
    Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski has some tough decisions ahead. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

    Mets not a better team than us: Phillies’ Nick Castellanos

    While the Phillies won their first NL East title in 13 years, a tough fan base will only remember this four-game flop against the Mets defined by a lack of hitting and a leaky bullpen.

    “We have a really great group,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We got beat in a short series.”

    The Phillies don’t have many free agency-related questions since most of their team is still under contract, but the larger narrative is whether change is needed with this group seemingly regressing.

    It’s one thing for a team to go cold at the wrong time — think last year’s Braves — but another when the team plays poorly in the second half and then wilts in the NLDS against a rival.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0CLs_0w1e0nWT00
    Reliever Jeff Hoffman is a pending free agent. AP

    The bullpen could be an area of concern if both Hoffman and Estevez leave, and the NLDS showed that the lineup could use some lengthening.

    Bryston Stott (2-for-11), Alec Bohm (1-for-13) and Brandon Marsh (1-for-13) provided little production against the Mets and it’s possible the uber-aggressive Dave Dombrowski searches for upgrades.

    The Phillies’ rotation has its top four pitchers all locked up, but the team may be forced to eat the remaining two years and $36 million left on Taijuan Walker’s contract.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0645sU_0w1e0nWT00
    Ray Stubblebine/UPI/Shutterstock

    Philadelphia already has $221.8 million committed to its 2025 payroll before arbitration raises, according to Baseball Reference .

    Phillies owner John Middleton is one of the few owners in the sport who truly cares about winning, and his franchise may have to get creative to improve without running an astronomical payroll.

    “Every year we don’t get it done, that’s one more that passes us by,” Phillies catcher Realmuto said, according to The Athletic . “Obviously, I feel like we’re all in our prime now. I don’t feel like anybody’s close to being out of their prime. So, there’s still time for this group to get it done. But every time we don’t, it hurts a little more and stings a little more.”

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    mike jackson
    2d ago
    Trea Turner isn't no star
    Hudson University Grad
    2d ago
    I'd move Stott before Bohm. Turner is more likely to go 2B than 3B when Miller is ready. Package Walker in with him and you may be able to get a few takers. They'd still have to eat half his salary, but it would be worth it.
    View all comments
