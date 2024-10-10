Massive offseason questions loom for Phillies after shocking collapse
By Matt Ehalt,
2 days ago
The Phillies’ postseason runs keep ending earlier and earlier.
And now some hard decisions are at hand for the NL East champions after their rather uninspiring and flat showing in their NLDS elimination by the Mets raises tough questions about this group’s ceiling.
After starting 62-34, the Phillies went 34-37, including these four postseason games, to end the season.
The team’s core is only getting older while still remaining costly and two key relievers who came up small against the Mets in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are both free agents.
“I would hope (they keep the core group together),” said star shortstop Trea Turner, who went 3-for-15 in the series, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia . “I think we’ve got the right guys in here. Teams I’ve been on in the past that have won consistently have most of the team coming back. I think you’ve seen that here the last two or three years. Some guys will come and go or whatnot, but I think we have what it takes in here and we have to find a way to get it done next year.”
Phillies owner John Middleton is one of the few owners in the sport who truly cares about winning, and his franchise may have to get creative to improve without running an astronomical payroll.
“Every year we don’t get it done, that’s one more that passes us by,” Phillies catcher Realmuto said, according to The Athletic . “Obviously, I feel like we’re all in our prime now. I don’t feel like anybody’s close to being out of their prime. So, there’s still time for this group to get it done. But every time we don’t, it hurts a little more and stings a little more.”
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.