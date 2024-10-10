Aspiring cosmetologist killed when rock crashes through her window on California highway

An aspiring cosmetologist who had just started her journey into her “dream career” was killed when a rock crashed through her car windshield on a busy California highway.

Sarina Rodriguez, 25, of Lancaster, Calif., was driving with her boyfriend on Highway 183 in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, when the tragedy struck on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol told Fox 11 .

“It came out of nowhere,” Rodriguez’s heartbroken boyfriend, Franco Martinez, told the outlet.

Sarina Rodriguez / Facebook

Martinez was in the passenger seat as the rock instantly killed his girlfriend and left her to appear “unrecognizable.”

“When it went through the windshield, it collapsed her airway,” he told the outlet.

Martinez said he tried grabbing ahold of the steering wheel after the impact, but he had “less than a second” to act, and the vehicle crashed.

Authorities are investigating if the rock was thrown intentionally by someone or if a car had kicked up and launched it into Rodriguez’s car, the outlet said.

Rodriguez’s family described her death as a “senseless act of violence.”

Fox 11

“Sarina was not only an amazing daughter, sister, sister in law, and beloved wife, but also cherished auntie and friend to many,” Rodriguez’ brother George said, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help her family with funeral expenses.

“She had recently begun pursuing her dream career as a cosmetologist, and her passion for beauty and care touched everyone who knew her. Her spirit was filled with joy, laughter, and a genuine kindness that brightened the lives of those around her.”

Investigators said this was the third incident of a rock hitting a car on the highway since Oct. 6, according to the outlet.

The incident happened on Highway 183 in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County. Fox 11

The department said that neither of those incidents involved severe injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said they are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested a man the day after Rodriguez was killed along Sierra Highway after receiving reports that cars were being hit with rocks, according to Fox 11.

The Sheriff’s Office “emphasized” that it’s unclear if the man has any connection to Rodriguez’s death and did not name him as a suspect in Tuesday’s fatal incident.

The Post has contacted the California Highway Patrol and LA County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite authorities being unsure if these incidents are being intentionally committed, Rodriguez’s heartbroken family believes otherwise.

“There is a crazy person out there. There’s no doubt about it,” an unidentified family member told Fox 11. “Please. Contact the authorities because there is a killer out there.”

