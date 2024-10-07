Maniac accused of randomly shoving woman, 82, onto NYC subway tracks is busted, charged with attempted murder: cops

The maniac accused of randomly shoving an 82-year-old woman onto Queens subway tracks last week was busted Monday and charged with attempted murder, cops said.

Brandon Harris, 35 – who lives down the block from the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 station where the vicious Wednesday attack occurred – also faces a felony assault rap, authorities said.

Harris, a complete stranger to the elderly victim, pushed her just before noon while the train sat in the station, according to authorities.

Stranger shoves 82-year-old woman onto NYC train tracks in latest random underground attack

Brandon Harris, 35, was charged with attempted murder and assault in the noon Wednesday attack at the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 station, cops said. Gregory P. Mango

The senior hit her head on the side of the subway — leaving behind a bloody scene — before she landed on the tracks between cars, sources said.

Maniac senselessly shoves woman, 62, onto NYC subway tracks after demanding a lighter: cops

She was rushed by EMTs to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Harris has four prior arrests – the most recent in July of 2020 for a misdemeanor assault sparked by a dispute with the victim, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR METRO DAILY NEWSLETTER

Harris has four prior arrests, the most recent for a misdemeanor assault in 2020, cops said. Citizen

He was arrested for public lewdness in both 2019 and 2015, and was cuffed another time in 2015 for robbery of a motor vehicle, police said.

In an unrelated subway shove about two weeks earlier, Shadrach Ford, 30, senselessly pushed a 62-year-old woman onto the tracks at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick – all because she ignored his request for a lighter, cops and sources said.

Quick-acting bystanders pulled her back to safety, according to the sources.

Ford was also charged with attempted murder, as well as attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and criminal trespass, authorities said.

For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/