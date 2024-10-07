Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Maniac accused of randomly shoving woman, 82, onto NYC subway tracks is busted, charged with attempted murder: cops

    By Amanda Woods,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsgIM_0vy0b4GH00

    The maniac accused of randomly shoving an 82-year-old woman onto Queens subway tracks last week was busted Monday and charged with attempted murder, cops said.

    Brandon Harris, 35 – who lives down the block from the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 station where the vicious Wednesday attack occurred – also faces a felony assault rap, authorities said.

    Harris, a complete stranger to the elderly victim, pushed her just before noon while the train sat in the station, according to authorities.

    Stranger shoves 82-year-old woman onto NYC train tracks in latest random underground attack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ3UZ_0vy0b4GH00
    Brandon Harris, 35, was charged with attempted murder and assault in the noon Wednesday attack at the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 station, cops said. Gregory P. Mango

    The senior hit her head on the side of the subway — leaving behind a bloody scene — before she landed on the tracks between cars, sources said.

    Maniac senselessly shoves woman, 62, onto NYC subway tracks after demanding a lighter: cops

    She was rushed by EMTs to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

    Harris has four prior arrests – the most recent in July of 2020 for a misdemeanor assault sparked by a dispute with the victim, cops said.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR METRO DAILY NEWSLETTER

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKfM2_0vy0b4GH00
    Harris has four prior arrests, the most recent for a misdemeanor assault in 2020, cops said. Citizen

    He was arrested for public lewdness in both 2019 and 2015, and was cuffed another time in 2015 for robbery of a motor vehicle, police said.

    In an unrelated subway shove about two weeks earlier, Shadrach Ford, 30, senselessly pushed a 62-year-old woman onto the tracks at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick – all because she ignored his request for a lighter, cops and sources said.

    Quick-acting bystanders pulled her back to safety, according to the sources.

    Ford was also charged with attempted murder, as well as attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and criminal trespass, authorities said.

    For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Jose Rubero
    18h ago
    He be right out !
    Lonewolf aka Slyfox
    1d ago
    try pushing a man dikembe's,r.i.p. height.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Connecticut creep pummels pregnant woman in Dunkin’ drive-thru during attempted carjacking
    New York Post6 days ago
    Woman charged with 3 murders in 3 days is a serial killer, police say
    CBS News2 days ago
    Cocaine dealer fatally shot, stabbed nearly a dozen times during robbery at NYC birthday party: cops
    New York Post21 hours ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Horrifying video appears to show accused killer Sarah Boone laugh as boyfriend dies trapped in a suitcase
    New York Post1 day ago
    Babysitter charged after 1-year-old boy mauled to death by her pit bulls: ‘A tug-of-war for the baby’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Boy, 6, dies days after brutal baseball bat beating in CT
    1010WINS6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Ex-MLB pitcher and No. 1 overall pick Matt Bush hit with DWI charges after allegedly trying to flee multi-vehicle crash
    New York Post2 days ago
    Phony NYC repairmen duct-tape man’s hands in daring home invasion as they steal safe holding $30K: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Dear Abby: I cheated on my wife with an 80-year-old woman — can I still keep my marriage?
    New York Post2 days ago
    Man’s Body Found Weighed Down by Stones in Hudson River
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Brutal details emerge about Jabrill Peppers’ alleged assault on girlfriend: ‘Took off her clothing and put her outside’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    An older sibling can affect odds of a younger brother being gay — new study reveals how
    New York Post2 days ago
    NYC father of three gunned down after confronting creep who groped his friend as gunman still on the loose
    New York Post1 day ago
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News3 days ago
    I tried to throw my kid a modest birthday party — but then an ‘entitled’ parent broke my budget
    New York Post1 day ago
    Tennessee boy, 8, accidentally shot himself dead with loaded shotgun left in bedroom by grandma
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke to Close After 12-Year Run
    Eater2 days ago
    McDonald’s straws keep getting wider: Here’s the sneaky reason why
    New York Post1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton’s strength sparks calls for new Category 6 classification | Reporter Replay
    New York Post1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Missing Montana horseback rider Meghan Rouns found dead in lake days after horse, phone found, sheriff says
    New York Post21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy