Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Avengers’ forbidden sites among dozens of places NYC festivalgoers can tour for one October weekend

    By Nicole Rosenthal,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EKuy_0vy0adyy00

    A towering Long Island City power plant once featured in box office blockbusters “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” highlights dozens of normally roped-off Big Apple locations curious New Yorkers can get a coveted glimpse into – for one weekend only.

    The Open House New York Weekend festival returns, offering behind-the-scenes tours of more than 270 otherwise forbidden spots around the city on Oct. 18-20, including the iconic Ravenswood Generating Station – which at times supplies about 20% of NYC’s electricity.

    “It’s a living museum,” said Clint Plummer, the CEO of Rise Light & Power, which owns the plant. “It’s a vital part of keeping the lights on in New York City … and it’s one of those things that the public doesn’t get a look inside. It’s this big piece of infrastructure that’s so omnipresent, so vital in New York.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw5M8_0vy0adyy00
    The Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, Queens. Rise Light & Power
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tm1kS_0vy0adyy00
    A map of some of the places participating in Open House New York Weekend.

    This season’s Open House New York Weekend will be the first time in the power plant’s 60-year history it will be granting tours to hardhat-clad visitors, though that’s not to say New Yorkers haven’t noticed the prominent site before.

    Trump pledges to abolish EPA rule on power plant emissions: ‘Kamala is on a regulatory jihad’

    The plant’s recognizable exterior has been featured in Christopher Nolan’s third installment of his Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight Rises,” Plummer said, as well as “The Avengers” in 2012, Marvel’s first film in the Avengers series.

    Plummer hopes visitors will not only be able to see the plant’s decades-long history powered by unionized New Yorkers, but also its future pursuing renewable energy.

    Other additions this year include the Bronx Music Hall and Bronx Music Heritage Center, as well as The Players – the city’s oldest private social club in its original Gramercy Park venue.

    Clubhouse president Townes Coates highlighted artifacts collected over the club’s 135-year history — from painted portraits of famed members (such as Ethan Hawke, Morgan Freeman and Jimmy Fallon) to the skull that founder Edwin Booth, brother of Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth, used in a performance of “Hamlet.”

    Ex-Marines sentenced in half-baked neo-Nazi plot to blow up power grid: officials

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLswE_0vy0adyy00
    Colossal Media paint shop in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Nicole Rosenthal/NYPost
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B98D5_0vy0adyy00
    The Edwin Booth bedroom at The Players social club in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. The Players at Gramercy Park

    “It is a house that has amazing architectural elements, it has amazing artistic elements – you truly can experience this in an up close way,” Coates said of the arts-based social club.

    Other Open House New York offerings include the textile conservation lab at St. John the Divine – where sacred fabrics are repaired and reconstructed in a repurposed 19th century orphanage connected to the cathedral – tours of an active Tribeca construction site , a hand-painted sign shop and even a Greek revival mansion in the Bronx.

    “It’s the nature of New Yorkers: they’re almost by definition, curious,” said Kristin LaBuz, the executive director of Open House NY, who expects the 7,000 available tickets to sell out quickly this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K25AB_0vy0adyy00
    Portraits of famed players at The Players clubhouse in Gramercy Park. The Players at Gramercy Park

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR METRO DAILY NEWSLETTER

    “If there’s one thing New Yorkers love more than anything, it’s access,” she added. “It’s seeing something nobody else can see.”

    Some returning highlights for the 21-year-old festival include the former Brooklyn Rapid Transit Power Station (now Powerhouse Arts), the recently reopened Lewis Latimer House Museum in Queens and the UN Headquarters.

    The first Open House New York weekend debuted two decades ago after architect Scott Lauer visited a similar expo in London, LaBuz told The Post. It was after 9/11 that Lauer and a grassroots group of architects teamed up to open up local spaces in order to bring New Yorkers together again.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKe8K_0vy0adyy00
    A skull that The Players founder Edwin Booth used in a performance of “Hamlet.” The Players at Gramercy Park
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6QIv_0vy0adyy00
    One of the most anticipated offerings include New York City’s largest power plant, the Ravenswood Generating Station – a plant that produces up to 20% of the city’s electricity. Rise Light & Power

    “It’s the simple act of discovering something new – a new policy [or] a new idea – and talking to people who you may not talk to every day,” LaBuz said of the festival. “It gives access to things hidden in plain sight.”

    Variations of the festival have since been held in about 60 cities around the world, from Zurich to Athens, the executive director said.

    Tickets go on sale online at 11 a.m. Tuesday. A full roster of open sites and respective hours can be found on the Open House NY Weekend website. The majority of the tours are free.

    For the latest metro stories, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/metro/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton expected to be so powerful, it could forever change Florida’s coastline
    New York Post10 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Eric Adams has no clue who Sabrina Carpenter is after she brags: ‘I got the mayor indicted’
    New York Post5 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today46 minutes ago
    NYC father of three gunned down after confronting creep who groped his friend as gunman still on the loose
    New York Post1 day ago
    Ex-MLB pitcher and No. 1 overall pick Matt Bush hit with DWI charges after allegedly trying to flee multi-vehicle crash
    New York Post2 days ago
    Milton threatens to reach max limits, sparking calls for a new Category 6 designation for hurricanes
    New York Post1 day ago
    Phony NYC repairmen duct-tape man’s hands in daring home invasion as they steal safe holding $30K: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Another NYC squatting outrage: When will the City Council treat this plague as the menace it is?
    New York Post2 days ago
    Dallas Uber driver seen on video punching passenger after dispute over legroom
    New York Post2 days ago
    Babysitter charged after 1-year-old boy mauled to death by her pit bulls: ‘A tug-of-war for the baby’
    New York Post1 day ago
    McDonald’s straws keep getting wider: Here’s the sneaky reason why
    New York Post1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Scott Peterson given discovery rights by California judge, 20 years after murder conviction
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Florida community is a ghost town as residents forced to evacuate as Hurricane Milton looms: ‘Too risky to stay’
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Family of a New Jersey high school cheerleader critically injured at bus stop during hit-and-run sues school board
    New York Post1 day ago
    Fisher, rarely seen forest predator once eliminated in Pa., spotted on trail cam outside Pittsburgh: ‘Like Christmas morning’
    New York Post2 days ago
    I tried to throw my kid a modest birthday party — but then an ‘entitled’ parent broke my budget
    New York Post1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton could be worst storm to hit Florida west coast in 100 years — as it strengthens to horrific Cat. 5
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy