Jon Gruden’s TikTok is terrifying

Jon Gruden is doing what he can to remain involved in the game of football, including the new show he launched on his YouTube channel, “Gruden Loves Football,” which has created some truly memorable and terrifying moments.

That has become especially true during his segment where Gruden explains what “has me feeling nicey.”

The former NFL coach launches into what he enjoyed about the previous week’s games or players in an emphatic way that at times comes across as a bit over the top.

Jon Gruden in a YouTube video, a clip of which was shared on his TikTok. YouTube/Jon Gruden

In one video, which was posted to his TikTok, has Gruden waxing poetic about the recent play of several quarterbacks in the league.

“Like watching Jared Goff go 18-for-18, 292 yards and two touchdowns,” Gruden says to the camera before dubstep music kicks in.

“I COULDN’T DO THAT IN PREGAME WARMUP!” Gruden screamed before making a terrifying face at the camera while rocking out to the music playing in the background.

Gruden does it several times while going through several QBs during his Week 5 preview show.

The 61-year-old hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2021 when he resigned as head coach of the Raiders after emails came out that showed Gruden using homophobic and misogynistic language which also followed a report that he had made racist statements about then NFL Players’ Association president DeMaurice Smith.

While Gruden has pulled away from the spotlight for the most part, his passion for football remains evident and he is holding out hope for a coaching job again, though it sounds like in the college ranks.

He told that to CBS Sports in September and echoed his desire to coach during an interview with Dan Patrick that same month.

Jon Gruden coaching the Raiders in 2021. Getty Images

“If someone’s looking for somebody to coach I’ll be in the bullpen, we’ll see what happens,” Gruden said. “But I have a great YouTube channel we’re very excited about and I’m putting all my focus in that now.”

He added: “It’s just an opportunity to get another chance to be on a team that’s appealing to me.”

