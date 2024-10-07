Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    I’m a doctor — here’s when you should be concerned about heart palpitations

    By Tracy Swartz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFSpv_0vxzJMTL00

    Be still your heart — we’re heading into holiday heart syndrome season, the time of year when binging and boozing at boisterous bashes can leave your heart racing.

    While heart palpitations can be “startling and very unsettling,” a Georgia-based heart surgeon assures that they are very rarely dangerous or life-threatening.

    “Normally the palpitations are brought on by emotional stress, caffeine, alcohol or even a lack of sleep, and most of the time, they don’t last for long periods,” Dr. Jeremy London explained Monday on TikTok .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEheW_0vxzJMTL00
    While heart palpitations can be “startling and very unsettling,” Georgia-based heart surgeon Jeremy London assures that they are very rarely dangerous or life-threatening. TikTok / @drjeremylondon

    Heart palpitations are described as a rapid fluttering, flip-flopping or pounding sensation in the chest. You may feel like your heart skipped a beat or it’s pulsating abnormally.

    How a restless night or a good workout can affect your brain — even days later

    Palpitations are more common in women because of hormonal changes tied to menstruation, pregnancy or menopause.

    @drjeremylondon

    Should you worry about your heart palpitations? #doctor #surgeon #heartdoctor #heartsurgeon #hearthealth #fyp

    ♬ original sound – Dr. Jeremy London, MD
    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPfKt_0vxzJMTL00 I’m a heart surgeon — here are 4 bad habits I absolutely avoid

    Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that palpitations can be from strenuous exercise, stress, depression, caffeine, alcohol or diet pill consumption , smoking, an overactive thyroid, fever, low blood pressure, heart disease or a response to certain medications.

    You’ve probably been checking your blood pressure wrong your whole life

    It’s unclear how prevalent palpitations are because not everyone goes to a doctor when they notice their heart beating fast.

    One study estimated that 16% of patients reported palpitations to their doctor.

    They are so common in the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas that they’ve earned the name holiday heart syndrome .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SusBd_0vxzJMTL00
    Palpitations often go away on their own — treatment may involve managing stress and avoiding triggers like alcohol or spicy foods. Getty Images/iStockphoto

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    London said you should seek medical attention if your palpitations don’t disappear or they become more frequent, if you get lightheaded or pass out, or if you have chest pain that radiates to your jaw, arm or back.

    You may need heart-monitoring tests if you have frequent palpitations and a history of heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

    Sometimes heart palpitations can signal a serious problem like an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

    Palpitations often go away on their own — treatment may involve managing stress and avoiding triggers like alcohol or spicy foods.

    If there’s a more serious heart problem at play, medicine or a defibrillator to detect and stop irregular heartbeats may be needed.

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    great elephant
    1d ago
    start taking 65mg iron pills they will definitely stop for sure
    annm
    1d ago
    Always get them when I’m laying down sometimes I cough to make them stop. I know sounds odd but at times they’ll last several minutes and not a good feeling.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    This Vegetable Can Help Cure Many Health Issues, But It’s Often Forgotten!
    gardeningsoul.com4 days ago
    Shortness of breath isn’t normal: 5 health issues to consider
    rolling out2 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    If a woman uses these 10 phrases in a conversation, she isn’t a very mature or self-aware person
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    I thought I was just an exhausted busy mum with tonsillitis – then I was told I may never see my kids again
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Doctors told mom, 34, she had 3 years to live after cancer diagnosis. It's been more than 3 years and she's thriving
    TODAY.com2 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    People who look a lot younger than they actually are usually adopt these 7 daily habits
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Heart disease isn't just a man's disease - everyone should know their risk by taking these 3 simple tests
    sanmiguelbasinforum.com2 days ago
    Newborn twin boys found dead with their mom are youngest known victims of Hurricane Helene as death toll surpasses 200
    The US Sun5 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent5 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton expected to be so powerful, it could forever change Florida’s coastline
    New York Post10 hours ago
    9 Unmistakable Signs that Someone is Manifesting You
    Emily Standley Allard28 days ago
    Golden & Fluffy Peach Cobbler Recipe – An Easy Classic From Grandma's Kitchen
    Nick Davies4 days ago
    12 Birth Month Birds: Here’s What Your Bird Symbolizes
    A-Z-Animals6 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News5 days ago
    Own This Measuring Cup? You Could Be Getting Some Extra Cash
    PopCrush2 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    10 Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer You Don’t Want To Ignore
    FODMAP Everyday3 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    It's the most repeated command in the Bible and it will bring you closer to God
    Fox News3 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Researchers uncover top causes of balance loss among seniors at home
    mcknightshomecare.com2 days ago
    Scientists Say They’ve Traced Back the Voices Heard by People With Schizophrenia
    Futurism2 days ago
    Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Fear for Taylor and Hope Secret Crush!
    Vipul Sharma10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy