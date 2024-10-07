Open in App
    Evacuation panic in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton sparks widespread backups and shortages

    By Caitlin McCormack,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdlAy_0vxxOAly00

    Highways out of Florida are backed up for miles as panicked residents attempt to flee the state before Hurricane Milton’s landfall later this week.

    Hurricane Milton stands at Category 5, the highest rating on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. It is expected to have winds stronger than 157 miles per hour.

    In Hillsborough County, home to nearly 1.5 million people in the Tampa Bay area , residents are scrambling as local leadership orders the evacuation of zones A and B — essentially anyone living immediately on the coast or just outside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRQLW_0vxxOAly00
    Panicked Floridians jammed highways in an attempt to distance themselves from the path of Hurricane Milton. HCSO

    “We’ve ordered evacuations for zones A and B for a very good reason,” Hillsborough County Fire Chief Jason Dougherty said during a press briefing in Tampa, as reported by the Florida Phoenix .

    “If you remain there, you could die. My men and women could die trying to rescue you. They are heroes, but please do not put them in that situation. Help them by leaving zones A and B today.”

    Hurricane Milton path shows Tampa, Florida, could still take direct hit

    After the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, many are heeding these warnings and leaving as soon as they can. I-75 and I-275 northbound leading out of the Tampa Bay area have both faced near-standstill traffic all day, according to a video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mg1Ba_0vxxOAly00
    Mandatory evacuation orders have already begun in anticipation of the storm making landfall near Tampa Bay. Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Supermarket shelves around Tampa Bay are barren as panicked evacuees grab what they can before hitting the road.

    Some have even taken to X to share intel about stocked stores nearby. Other businesses are offering protections against floods like offering complementary sandbags with purchases .

    Hurricane Milton live updates: Tracking monster storm’s path as it churns toward Florida

    Gas stations across the state are experiencing fuel shortages, too, making it even more difficult to escape.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has deployed a quarter-million gallons of gas to help shore up supply, with 315,000 more gallons en route as of Monday, according to WINK .

    The city of Tampa is doing what it can to protect and support its community, offering free parking in garages with at least three floors to keep cars safe from flooding .

    The National Guard has been called in advance, with Tropicana Field, usually home to the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays, being converted into a shelter for the soldiers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiDiZ_0vxxOAly00
    After the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, many are heeding these warnings and leaving as soon as they can. Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Following Hurricane Helene’s landfall, which killed 14 people across four Tampa Bay area counties , local officials and leaders are making sure every resident knows just how bad — and how deadly — the Category 5 storm will be.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “It’s going to be a surge event. It’s going to be a rain event,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a press briefing.

    “It’s going to be a wind event, and, if it stays on the predicted trajectory, we are in for over a century’s storm here with Milton. This is the real deal here with Milton.”

    Even those outside of the Tampa Bay area are considering fleeing as businesses start to close ahead of the hurricane.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0E0K_0vxxOAly00
    Andrew Samaniego loads 10 sandbags into the back of his pickup truck Monday afternoon. Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    “We’re technically in a ‘non-evac’ zone but we’re thinking of leaving due to surge anyway… not sure what to do here – hoping i dont lose my job if i do evac,” one X user posted.

    “For decades they have talked about a major hurricane hitting Tampa Bay the right way and how catastrophic it could be. This storm is shaping up this way. This storm is something that should make people seriously heed whatever warnings come out,” another user added.

    Hurricane Milton is expected to cut through Florida starting Wednesday or early Thursday.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

