    Shams Charania leaving The Athletic for ESPN

    By Ryan Glasspiegel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ga2Tu_0vxbpI1V00

    Shams Charania is taking his talents to Bristol.

    The NBA news-breaker has finalized a deal to go to ESPN, The Post has learned.

    Charania, 30, replaces his former mentor-turned-rival Adrian Wojnaroswki as the network’s lead news-breaker, and is the youngest lead news breaker in ESPN history.

    Khalen Saunders picks off Patrick Mahomes after ‘MNF’ mentions his brother is a Taylor Swift backup dancer

    Wojnarowski retired from NBA coverage in September to become the general manager of his alma mater St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball program.

    Troy Aikman knows he’s ‘in trouble’ for Taylor Swift slip-up: ‘The Mrs.’

    Charania, 30, most recently wrote for The Athletic and was an on-air talent at Stadium and FanDuel TV.

    Prior to that, he wrote for Yahoo Sports.

    Charania and ESPN did not immediately respond for comment.

    Charania had a big booster in Pat McAfee; the NBA reporter has been a frequent guest over the years on the former NFL punter’s eponymous show, and McAfee both publicly and privately lobbied ESPN brass to bring in Charania following Wojnarowski’s stunning retirement.

    Charania has over 3 million followers across social media channels.

    Front Office Sports previously reported that Charania and ESPN had had preliminary talks.

