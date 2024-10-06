New closer Luke Weaver locks down Yankees’ win — with big assist from Clay Holmes
By Dan Martin,
2 days ago
At the trade deadline, it seemed apparent the Yankees needed a closer, with Clay Holmes struggling in the role for over a month.
Instead, general manager Brian Cashman went out and acquired Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos, with Cashman saying he wanted to give Aaron Boone “as many choices to navigate late-game action [as possible]. I’m not viewing Clay as a problem.”
Who knew the closer the Yankees needed was already in their clubhouse?
Despite dangerous left-handed slugger Vinnie Pasquantino leading off, Holmes got him to fly to left.
Salvador Perez grounded out and Yuli Gurriel popped out for Holmes’ fifth and final out of the game.
Holmes’ performance helped allow the Yankees to take the lead for good in the seventh on Alex Verdugo’s run-scoring base hit.
Weaver got the final out of the eighth and then retired the top of the Kansas City lineup — including Witt — in order to finish off the win.
“He was excellent,’’ Boone said of Weaver. “Especially his first time in the playoffs and going through the top of that order right there after finishing off the eighth inning is no easy task, and he was up to it.”
They’re part of a bullpen that pitched well down the stretch and figures to be tested this postseason, especially with Cole unable to get an out in the sixth inning in the opener.
