New closer Luke Weaver locks down Yankees’ win — with big assist from Clay Holmes

At the trade deadline, it seemed apparent the Yankees needed a closer, with Clay Holmes struggling in the role for over a month.

Instead, general manager Brian Cashman went out and acquired Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos, with Cashman saying he wanted to give Aaron Boone “as many choices to navigate late-game action [as possible]. I’m not viewing Clay as a problem.”

Who knew the closer the Yankees needed was already in their clubhouse?

Luke Weaver delivers a pitch during the Yankees’ 6-5 win over the Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5, 2024. Getty Images

Holmes has since been replaced by Luke Weaver at the end of games and the duo came up huge in Saturday’s 6-5 win in Game 1 of the ALDS over Kansas City in The Bronx, as Holmes got five outs in the middle innings before Weaver closed it with a four-out save.

For Holmes, it was his latest example of playoff success, as he hasn’t allowed a run in 9 ²/₃ postseason innings, while Weaver’s excellent work came in his first playoff appearance.

Luke Weaver’s upside finally realized with Yankees after many saw potential — including Royals

Holmes came away impressed with his replacement, especially with Weaver doing it over the course of two innings.

“It’s not easy, those last three outs,’’ Holmes said. “To come in [to the dugout] and cool down and go back out is hard. What he’s doing has been a huge boost for the team.”

On Saturday, Holmes provided a similar boost.

Gerrit Cole got knocked around for five-plus innings and was replaced by Tim Hill before Anthony Volpe’s throwing error put runners on second and third with one out.

Juan Soto shines on offense and defense in Yankees’ playoff debut

Luke Weaver hugs Austin Wells after picking up the save in the Yankees’ Game 1 win. Getty Images

Hill gave up a two-run single to pinch hitter Garrett Hampson and Holmes entered and got Maikel Garcia to line out to center.

Michael Massey reached on an infield single, but Holmes got Bobby Witt Jr. to ground to third to end the sixth with the Yankees down a run.

The Yankees tied the game on an Austin Wells RBI single in the bottom of the inning and Holmes was left in to start the seventh.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

Despite dangerous left-handed slugger Vinnie Pasquantino leading off, Holmes got him to fly to left.

Salvador Perez grounded out and Yuli Gurriel popped out for Holmes’ fifth and final out of the game.

Holmes’ performance helped allow the Yankees to take the lead for good in the seventh on Alex Verdugo’s run-scoring base hit.

Weaver got the final out of the eighth and then retired the top of the Kansas City lineup — including Witt — in order to finish off the win.

“He was excellent,’’ Boone said of Weaver. “Especially his first time in the playoffs and going through the top of that order right there after finishing off the eighth inning is no easy task, and he was up to it.”

They’re part of a bullpen that pitched well down the stretch and figures to be tested this postseason, especially with Cole unable to get an out in the sixth inning in the opener.

For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/