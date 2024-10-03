Open in App
    New Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns opens up on Jordyn Woods relationship, cheating rumors

    By Jenna Lemoncelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTX6w_0vt2P5mj00

    Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods aren’t worried about cheating rumors that come with dating in the public eye.

    During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast , the former Timberwolves star — who was traded to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo — explained how his relationship with the influencer thrives when faced with false narratives.

    “I’m coolin’, I’m good, life is good for me,” Towns said when Sharpe mentioned a rumor that he was “seeing somebody else” other than Woods. “I think that we both live in the public eye. We both have different things, different rumors that have been completely false.

    @clubshayshaypod

    #jordynwoods did a lot for me when I needed her the most. … She brought me comfort as a friend into the next phase of my life.” – #KarlanthonyTowns

    ♬ original sound – Club Shay Shay

    “We understand people are going to go with whatever’s the most entertaining. It doesn’t have to be the truth, it just has to sound the best.

    “For us, we know who we are to each other. We know what we stand to each other we know the life we’re building.

    Karl-Anthony Towns’ bland nature is a perfect Knicks fit

    “So, we’re not worried about none of that. We’re just trying to enjoy this moments we got … life is only so long and to have this part where you get to live with each other with no aches and pains and you get to live, you know, life [to the] fullest and enjoy each other’s presence at the highest. I think that’s what making it special for us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM9S9_0vt2P5mj00
    Karl-Anthony Towns talks about his relationship with Jordyn Woods and dating in the public eye during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. YouTube/Club Shay Shay
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFEks_0vt2P5mj00
    Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Venice, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    “We ain’t worried about none of that, we’re living through each other, we’re having fun with each other, we’re just getting the chance to explore the world together … we’re just growing as individuals. That’s the coolest part … being better versions of ourselves every day through each other is pretty special.”

    Why Karl-Anthony Towns feels he has a ‘head start’ with Knicks after being ‘flabbergasted’ by trade

    Woods was in the public eye as a model and friend of the Kardashians.

    Towns and Woods, who met through mutual friends, celebrated four years together in May.

    They were best friends for years before they became romantic during the COVID-19 pandemic .

    Woods supported Towns throughout the pandemic and after the deaths of seven of his family members, including mother Jacqueline Towns, who passed away from COVID-19 in April 2020.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C7MaqZCrxtV

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    “Really, everything changed in COVID. It became more of a deeper understanding of each other through a friend spot,” Towns recalled. “She went through something that I was going through. My parents taught me how to shut up and listen. So, I’m OK talking to people, saying, ‘I don’t know and I need advice and I need to learn.’

    “And she had the knowledge that would be the most valuable knowledge and advice I could ever get at a time when I really needed it. She bought me comfort as a friend into the next phase of my life and that’s something that’s really tough to find in situations like that when there is an extreme amount of discomfort. And ever since then.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n41T_0vt2P5mj00
    Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns #32 puts up a shot as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle #30 jumps to defend during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on January 1, 2024. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

    “… We’re living life together … and I get to do what I want to do and she’s very open to whatever I want to do because we’ve already accepted it as friends. We kind of just move seamless… We’re not trying to be anything else than each other’s safety net.”

    Woods said she was in shock over Towns being traded to New York in a video on TikTok.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2nKG_0vt2P5mj00
    Jordyn Woods reacts to Karl-Anthony Towns being traded to New York. TikTok/Jordyn Woods

    “When your shock starts wearing off and you’re finally starting to accept you’re about to be a New Yorker >>>,” she wrote.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

