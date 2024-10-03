Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Gen Z ‘can’t cope with life’ or hold down a job — blame lazy Gen X parenting for their failures

    By News.com.au,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjXp6_0vt1sQoZ00

    Gen Z gets a lot of flak for being snowflakes — and they are.

    Many of them can’t cope with life. Any speech or idea they don’t like is offensive, criticism is insulting — and they can’t hold down a job.

    It’s not entirely their fault, though.

    A large part of it is the way they’ve been raised and educated.

    This masthead reported earlier in the week that, according to an industry survey, three quarters of American companies have been unhappy with their Gen Z employees and 60 percent were sacking newly appointed university graduates within a year.

    The biggest complaints were that young workers were unprepared, unwilling to complete a full workday, wanted to start late and could not communicate properly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6B0Y_0vt1sQoZ00
    Caleb Bond argues that it’s not Gen Z’s fault they can’t hold down a job. Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com

    The Daily Mail also quoted recruiter Tammie Christofis Ballis, who said young people were suffering from “interview anxiety,” including being afraid to pick up the phone for a potential employer and even taking their parents along as moral support in interviews.

    Gen Z confused why older generations use the ominous ‘Boomer ellipses’: ‘Insane at best’

    That doesn’t just happen in a vacuum.

    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faaGJ_0vt1sQoZ00
    Gen Z New Yorkers hit back — they say they’re not ‘lazy,’ just ‘more creative’ than Boomers, Gen Xers

    Mental health has far more care and awareness than it did a few decades ago — and rightly so — but the pendulum has swung so far that any kind of uncomfortable experience is a major issue.

    Kids are no longer taught resilience and are stripped of all responsibility.

    There is no danger in life. All the fun equipment has been ripped out of playgrounds out of fear that a child might hurt himself or break an arm.

    They aren’t trusted to leave on their bikes in the morning with friends and return when the sun goes down — they must be in sight at all times.

    And when they are out of sight, they’re often tracked via an electronic device.

    Those devices have become a poison — enslaving kids to a digital world instead of the real one.

    Banning some Gen Zers from buying cigarettes could prevent 1.2M lung cancer deaths: study

    Is it any wonder they can’t communicate properly when a large portion of their interactions are no longer verbal or face to face?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tErh9_0vt1sQoZ00
    “A large part of it is the way they’ve been raised and educated,” Bond said. Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com

    The concept of winning and losing has been dispensed of in favour of everyone receiving a participation medal.

    Junior sporting leagues no longer keep scores or ladders. There are no finals – just the “fun” of having participated.

    But that’s not the real world. There must, in all facets of life, be winners and losers.

    See Also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovzDV_0vt1sQoZ00
    Gen Z employee roasted for pajama-like work clothes: ‘It’s giving bedtime’

    Sometimes you succeed and sometimes you fail. But if you don’t learn how to deal with that at a young age, then of course it will seem like the end of the world when you’re a young adult.

    Winning in your football competition or the school sports day teaches that effort and hard work are virtues.

    It also teaches sportsmanship and how to appropriately handle success.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    Losing demonstrates that you can’t succeed all the time and how to handle the sadness of failure.

    Moving out of your parents’ home at 18 was once a right of passage – now it’s a daunting proposition.

    My grandfather left school at 14 to become an apprentice butcher, which wasn’t uncommon in his day, in part to support his family.

    I’m not suggesting that children should be yanked out of school and sent to work full time, but it certainly instilled a sense of responsibility that is lacking today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6Yqf_0vt1sQoZ00
    He claims there’s a lack of responsibility in today’s youth. AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com

    The process of developing responsibility – be it for yourself, a property, a job or a family – has been delayed.

    Far too many school leavers go to university to study degrees in which they have little interest because they’ve been told it’s the right thing to do, thus delaying their development even further.

    So is it any wonder that Gen Z can’t hack it in the workplace?

    They’ve been patted on their backs their whole childhoods, told that they’ve done a good job no matter what, holed up in their bedrooms staring at screens – and now the idea of applying for or holding down a job seems impossible.

    Young people aren’t inherently lazy, but they have been raised in a world that encourages laziness and mediocrity.

    For the latest in lifestyle, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/lifestyle/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 192
    Add a Comment
    Jamie Williams
    10m ago
    And therein lies the rub. No personal accountability in these useless bags of crap.
    DESTROYER
    13m ago
    no they can't they rather be killing each other out in the streets..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Dear Abby: It’s been 50 years — should I reach out to the one that got away?
    New York Post1 day ago
    Dear Abby: My best friend keeps kissing and sleeping with me and saying it’s platonic
    New York Post8 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Millions of dollars in IRS refund checks sent through mail were stolen in massive fraud
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Verizon is shutting down its popular texting app. Here’s why
    Digital Trends1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com18 hours ago
    Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.
    Scripps News3 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post1 day ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja3 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Expert sounds the alarm on popular foods Americans eat posing serious health risks
    New York Post4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do a wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
    Upworthy10 hours ago
    John Amos’ cause of death revealed
    New York Post2 days ago
    Decomposing bodies of couple in their 60s found in NYC apartment, sparking macabre mystery
    New York Post1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    My sister ruined my wedding with her drunk speech — now our parents want me to pay for her therapy
    New York Post1 day ago
    Newborn baby girl died after ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive when mum noticed she was ‘stone cold’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    "There's Blood Everywhere" — What Happened to Sue on 'Survivor 47'?
    Distractify2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Sydney Sweeney Gets in a Tub for New Body Wash Ad — And We Are Getting Euphoria Flashbacks
    Teen Vogue2 days ago
    Kate McKinnon Says ‘Ghostbusters’ Had To “Stop Filming” After She Farted Between Melissa McCarthy And Kristen Wiig
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Ex-cop kidnapped vulnerable teen girl, fed her meth and molested her in sick plot: prosecutors
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy