    The man behind the $37,000 robot in an upcoming Nicole Kidman movie

    By New York Post Video,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNLXz_0vsiysgC00

    The Post’s Lydia Moynihan sits down with the founder and CEO of Standard Bots to get the scoop on how they’re harnessing AI, leading the charge when it comes to American made robotic arms, and appearing in an upcoming Nicole Kidman movie.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

