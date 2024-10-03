Open in App
    Standard Bots is ‘arming’ robots with AI learning

    By New York Post Video,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqOC9_0vsiyjyt00

    Robotic arms will soon be pouring drinks, washing dishes and making fast food. That’s the dream of Standard Bots founder and CEO Evan Beard, who says fully humanoid robots aren’t necessary. He gave NYNext a tour of this company’s Long Island headquarters to show how they’re changing the game.

    Exclusive sit-down with makeup maven Bobbi Brown

    “You don’t need any code. You don’t need any programmers,” Beard explained to host Lydia Moynihan. Standard Bots technology allows users to simply demonstrate a task, and then the robotic arm learns the movements with the help of artificial intelligence. It’s good news for American manufacturing, as over 99% of robots worldwide are made in the US.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

