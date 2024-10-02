Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Teenager allegedly killed sister over ‘simple note’ about flushing toilet

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gGxS_0vrHwhj100

    A teenage girl in the US has been accused of stabbing her seven-year-old sister to death in an argument over “a simple note about flushing the toilet”.

    The incident unfolded at a home in Taylor, Michigan on Saturday afternoon when the 13-year-old was babysitting her younger sister, Taylor Detective Zachary Digiacomo told FOX2Detroit .

    “It stemmed from a note that was placed in the bathroom and the note was about flushing the toilet,” Detective Digiacomo said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkwa1_0vrHwhj100
    Teenager in Detroit accused of stabbing sister to death during an argument. Fox 2 Detroit
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJCKm_0vrHwhj100
    The girls were reportedly fighting over “a simple note about flushing the toilet.” Fox 2 Detroit

    Gen Z are decorating their toilets with these viral trinkets for ‘pretty poops’

    Following the verbal disagreement, the 13-year-old allegedly waited until her sister was in the bathroom again to stab her “over 10” times in the neck, abdomen and head using a butcher knife and a hunting knife, police said.

    The teen then called her father, followed by emergency services, and told them she had stabbed her sibling.

    “She was very calm and just showed no emotion,” Detective Digiacomo said.

    The seven-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

    “All I can is, it’s shocking, and it’s very tragic,” Detective Digiacomo said.

    Let the people pee: NYC municipal buildings may be forced to open their bathrooms to the public

    Authorities have not released the identity of either sister.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJ4JU_0vrHwhj100
    During the disagreement, the teenager stabbed her sister “over 10” times. Fox 2 Detroit

    The 13-year-old faces multiple charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

    Prosecutor Kym Worthy told FOX2 the older sister will not be tried as an adult, and instead will be held in the juvenile system.

    “Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlTjD_0vrHwhj100
    The teenager faces multiple charges including premeditated murder. Fox 2 Detroit

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

    “Hopefully, then she would not be a danger to others.”

    The girls’ parents were especially shocked by the incident, Detective Digiacomo said, because their older daughter had never gotten into trouble at home or at school.

    “They only shed light on just normal sibling arguments,” he said of what the couple had told police.

    “Growing up as kids, you argue with your siblings all the time, but it doesn’t lead to this.”

    The incident also stunned the family’s neighbors, with one, Julie Pagoto, telling local network WXYZ the younger sister “was the sweetest little girl”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSvhr_0vrHwhj100
    A neighbor said the 7-year-old was “the sweetest little girl.” WXYZ

    “It was just a very tragic day, a very tragic day for us,” Ms. Pagoto said.

    “She used to walk up and down the street every day, riding her bike … stopping and talking to neighbors … And now she’s gone.”

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post1 day ago
    Texas inmate’s final words revealed and sings song as he’s executed for fatally stabbing twin teenage girls
    New York Post3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    John Amos’ cause of death revealed
    New York Post2 days ago
    Decomposing bodies of couple in their 60s found in NYC apartment, sparking macabre mystery
    New York Post1 day ago
    Dear Abby: It’s been 50 years — should I reach out to the one that got away?
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Connecticut creep pummels pregnant woman in Dunkin’ drive-thru during attempted carjacking
    New York Post2 days ago
    Millions of dollars in IRS refund checks sent through mail were stolen in massive fraud
    New York Post14 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    NY software engineer convicted in 1994 Virginia murder, chilling confession read aloud in court: ‘I could be a serial killer’
    New York Post7 hours ago
    1,000 people reported unaccounted for in North Carolina county hit hardest by Hurricane Helene
    New York Post5 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Inside NYC’s lively secret dance parties where a bodega transforms into a rave — literally overnight
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    October’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse is coming — and here’s how and where to see it
    New York Post5 days ago
    Twin babies who died with mom are youngest known Hurricane Helene victims: ‘I’ll never get to meet my grandsons’
    New York Post18 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Experienced thrill-seeker killed in base jumping excursion gone wrong
    New York Post1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    American Airlines passengers save woman from allegedly violent male companion on flight to NC: ‘Do not f–king touch her’
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Ex-cop kidnapped vulnerable teen girl, fed her meth and molested her in sick plot: prosecutors
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy