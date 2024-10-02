Teenager allegedly killed sister over ‘simple note’ about flushing toilet

A teenage girl in the US has been accused of stabbing her seven-year-old sister to death in an argument over “a simple note about flushing the toilet”.

The incident unfolded at a home in Taylor, Michigan on Saturday afternoon when the 13-year-old was babysitting her younger sister, Taylor Detective Zachary Digiacomo told FOX2Detroit .

“It stemmed from a note that was placed in the bathroom and the note was about flushing the toilet,” Detective Digiacomo said.

Teenager in Detroit accused of stabbing sister to death during an argument. Fox 2 Detroit

The girls were reportedly fighting over “a simple note about flushing the toilet.” Fox 2 Detroit

Following the verbal disagreement, the 13-year-old allegedly waited until her sister was in the bathroom again to stab her “over 10” times in the neck, abdomen and head using a butcher knife and a hunting knife, police said.

The teen then called her father, followed by emergency services, and told them she had stabbed her sibling.

“She was very calm and just showed no emotion,” Detective Digiacomo said.

The seven-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“All I can is, it’s shocking, and it’s very tragic,” Detective Digiacomo said.

Authorities have not released the identity of either sister.

During the disagreement, the teenager stabbed her sister “over 10” times. Fox 2 Detroit

The 13-year-old faces multiple charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy told FOX2 the older sister will not be tried as an adult, and instead will be held in the juvenile system.

“Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21,” she said.

The teenager faces multiple charges including premeditated murder. Fox 2 Detroit

“Hopefully, then she would not be a danger to others.”

The girls’ parents were especially shocked by the incident, Detective Digiacomo said, because their older daughter had never gotten into trouble at home or at school.

“They only shed light on just normal sibling arguments,” he said of what the couple had told police.

“Growing up as kids, you argue with your siblings all the time, but it doesn’t lead to this.”

The incident also stunned the family’s neighbors, with one, Julie Pagoto, telling local network WXYZ the younger sister “was the sweetest little girl”.

A neighbor said the 7-year-old was “the sweetest little girl.” WXYZ

“It was just a very tragic day, a very tragic day for us,” Ms. Pagoto said.

“She used to walk up and down the street every day, riding her bike … stopping and talking to neighbors … And now she’s gone.”

