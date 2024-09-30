Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • New York Post

    Mets survive ‘inexcusable’ Edwin Diaz mistake in thrilling, playoff-clinching win

    By Justin Terranova,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRngh_0vpLCLM500

    Edwin Diaz made things a little more insane than they had to be in the Mets’ stunning 8-7 victory over the Braves that locked them into the playoffs.

    Diaz stood on the mound in the eighth inning when pinch hitter Jarred Kelenic ripped the ball down the right field line where it was brilliantly snagged by Pete Alonso.

    Kelenic was able to beat Alonso to the bag as Diaz apologetically arrived at the bag after Kelenic and Alonso.

    Edwin Diaz forgot to cover 1st base, and Jarred Kelenic brings in a run! #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/DXnNGUASVg

    — Down The Line Baseball (@DownTheLineBB) September 30, 2024

    What made Brandon Nimmo’s clutch home run all the more stunning for Mets

    It would have been the last out of the eighth inning. Instead it allowed a run to score to cut the lead to 6-4 and set the stage for Ozzie Albies’ three-run double that gave Atlanta a 7-6 lead.

    The ESPN booth did not approve of Diaz’s mental mistake.

    “Stayed on the mound admiring the play. Then he’s like, ‘Oh, I have to run.’ Tough one,” Eduardo Perez said.

    Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 prediction: MLB Wild Card odds, picks, best bets

    David Cone agreed: “You see a lot of pitches who are so absorbed with their pitches, executing pitches, that they forget about the other part of the the game. In this game with everything on the line, inexcusable.”

    It was all part of an epic ending to Game 1 of the doubleheader with each team needing at least one win to advance to the playoffs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPM8o_0vpLCLM500
    Edwin Di­az #39 of the New York Mets reacts after Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a bases clearing double. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

    The Mets trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning before exploding for six runs with Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer putting the finishing touches on the rally.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

    The Braves then answered with four runs off Phil Maton and Diaz to retake the lead.

    Diaz can thank Francisco Lindor for saving the closer from what would have been a hefty amount of blame. The Mets star shortstop launched a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Mets an 8-7 lead

    Diaz, who threw 26 pitches in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Brewers on Sunday, returned for the ninth and made amends for his shaky eighth inning.

    Diaz worked around a one-out single from Eli White to close the game and secure the Mets’ place in the playoffs.

    After the second game of the doubleheader, the Mets will head to San Diego if they win or Milwaukee if they lose for the wild-card round that begins on Tuesday night.

    The Braves need a win to join the Mets in the playoffs. If the Mets pull off the sweep then the Diamondbacks get the final National League playoff spot.

    For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mets Announcer's Daughter Goes Viral During Insane Game Monday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Pete Alonso finally gets his Mets champagne celebration: ‘More than I imagined’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Luis Severino out for Brewers redemption in Game 1 start after Mets avoid worst-case scenario
    New York Post1 day ago
    Jalen Brunson opens up on losing Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo in Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns trade
    New York Post2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Tyrese Haliburton on pressure facing friend Caitlin Clark: ‘Everybody wants to take more from her’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Damian Lillard hit with GloRilla question at Bucks media day after rapper’s previous interest
    New York Post2 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Davante Adams requests trade from Raiders in NFL bombshell
    New York Post1 day ago
    The WNBA, and the whole ecosystem around it, has lost its ever-loving mind
    New York Post2 days ago
    Bill Belichick criticizes Eagles’ brutal stretch as pressure mounts on Nick Sirianni
    New York Post1 day ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy