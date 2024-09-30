Mets survive ‘inexcusable’ Edwin Diaz mistake in thrilling, playoff-clinching win

David Cone agreed: “You see a lot of pitches who are so absorbed with their pitches, executing pitches, that they forget about the other part of the the game. In this game with everything on the line, inexcusable.”
It was all part of an epic ending to Game 1 of the doubleheader with each team needing at least one win to advance to the playoffs.
The Mets trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning before exploding for six runs with Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer putting the finishing touches on the rally.
The Braves then answered with four runs off Phil Maton and Diaz to retake the lead.
Diaz can thank Francisco Lindor for saving the closer from what would have been a hefty amount of blame. The Mets star shortstop launched a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Mets an 8-7 lead
Diaz, who threw 26 pitches in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Brewers on Sunday, returned for the ninth and made amends for his shaky eighth inning.
Diaz worked around a one-out single from Eli White to close the game and secure the Mets’ place in the playoffs.
After the second game of the doubleheader, the Mets will head to San Diego if they win or Milwaukee if they lose for the wild-card round that begins on Tuesday night.
The Braves need a win to join the Mets in the playoffs. If the Mets pull off the sweep then the Diamondbacks get the final National League playoff spot.
