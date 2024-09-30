Potential of severe weather along Gulf Coast brewing as southeast deals with Helene fallout

The Gulf Coast faces the menacing threat of yet another tropical disturbance — as the southeast continues search and recovery efforts in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

A “large, disorganized area” of low pressure in the Western Caribbean Sea is producing conditions that could lead to a 40% chance of tropical disturbance development over the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area is producing showers and thunderstorms, and the NHC says environmental conditions may cause additional developments as the system moves slowly northwest.

A “large disorganized area” of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf Coast region. FOX Weather

While it’s too early to know the exact path or intensity of the system, the NHC says the progress of the system should be monitored over the next week or so.

The chance the area becomes a tropical disturbance in the next 48 hours is 0%, but the chance grows to “medium” or 40% in the next seven days.

The development of the potential tropical disturbance comes as post-tropical cyclone Isaac, tropical depression Joyce, and tropical storm Kirk have been brewing over the Atlantic.

Several other tropical developments have been brewing across the Atlantic. NHC

Tropical storm Kirk, which is expected to develop into a major Hurricane by midweek, is continuing to move westward.

Kirk’s path is predicted to take a gradual turn northwest into the Gulf of Mexico , potentially impacting the northwest Caribbean Sea and the US Gulf Coast, which is still recovering from Helene’s deadly aftermath , according to NHS reported.

Tropical storm Kirk is located 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical storm Kirk is expected to develop into a major Hurricane by midweek. FOX Weather

Post-tropical cyclone Isaac and tropical depression Joyce are not expected to make landfall, according to NHS projections.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday as a Category 4, and was the strongest-ever storm to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Region .

The storm caused mass destruction across the Southeast, wiping out towns, leaving hundreds stranded, and killing over 120 people in devastating wind, rain and flooding.

