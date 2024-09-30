1,000 people reported unaccounted for in devastated North Carolina county hit by Hurricane Helene | Reporter Replay

Israel launches massive attack against Houthis with strikes on Yemeni targets | Reporter Replay

More than 1,000 people have been reported unaccounted for in a devastated North Carolina county where 30 people have already been confirmed dead after Hurricane Helene, officials said on Sept. 29.

Authorities in Buncombe County reported the horrifying toll in an emergency meeting announcing emergency medical shelters and ongoing rescue efforts in areas almost overwhelmed by stormwater. NY Post reporter Jared Downing shares this story.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.