    I’m a doctor — here’s how to prevent and treat running injuries

    By Dr. Mark Grossman,

    2 days ago

    Nothing stops a runner in their tracks like a throbbing knee or an aching shin.

    Most runners have experienced pain at one time or another, typically from trying to do too much without a proper training base.

    In the run-up to the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, we talked with Dr. Mark Grossman , a sports orthopedist at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island , about how to prevent and treat common running injuries.

    How can I start an exercise routine?

    People ask me, “How do I start an exercise routine?” The first thing you should do is check with your primary physician to make sure you’re healthy enough. You really want to take things easy and gradually build up.

    Fit it into your weekly schedule as best you can. This way you develop a routine. Listen to your body — any aches or pains, take a break. Be ready to rest at any point so you don’t get injured, and see a doctor if the pain persists.

    What kind of shoes should I wear, and how often should I replace them?

    There are many different types of running shoes. However, good cushioning is paramount and will facilitate soft foot strikes for lower impact on bone, joint and soft tissue.

    Running shoes should be changed between 300 and 500 miles.

    Be thoughtful about your running plan to prevent injuries, says Dr. Mark Grossman, a sports orthopedist at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

    What are the most common injuries that you see?

    The most common injuries that I see are shin splints, which is pain and inflammation around the inside of the shin bone. Next would be iliotibial band syndrome, which is pain on the outside of the knee. The last thing that we tend to see is Achilles tendonitis — that’s inflammation just above the heel bone on the Achilles tendon itself, which can be painful with excessive running. Luckily, many of these running injuries can be treated at home.

    What should you do if your legs are sore?

    When you’re sore, it is best to take a break, rest and ice. Any nagging pain affecting your stride for at least two weeks should be evaluated. Rest is critical so you can build yourself back up. The rule of thumb is don’t increase your mileage by more than 10% each week.

    How can a runner avoid injury?

    The most important thing for a runner to avoid injury is to stretch before, provide enough hydration during the run, allow a five-minute cooldown and allow your heart rate to come down and then stretch again to avoid tight muscles. This will help you avoid injury.

    What stretches should runners do, and when should they do them?

    Running involves a variety of musculature. There are many stretches you can do. The key is not to stretch for two minutes but 10-15 minutes or longer. This will also put you in the proper mindset to run. Here are stretches I like:

    • Side lunge
    • Piraformis stretch
    • Arm swings for your upper body
    • Standing quad stretch
    • Seated hamstring stretch
    • Wall push
    • Ankle mobility heel lifts

    If I get injured once, will I likely get injured again?

    Hopefully not, but you must analyze what caused the injury and adjust. Here are some tips:

    • Train properly: Stick to 10% rule — increase your activity no more than 10% per week
    • Avoid hard surfaces: Utilize a soft track or dirt trail at times
    • Maintain proper form: Don’t overstrike, which can increase impact
    • Cross-train: Rotate swimming, biking or even elliptical work to train and avoid contact impact
    • Stretch, stretch, stretch
    • Strength train: Use weights to improve body mass and balance
    • Eat healthy
    • Use heat before and ice after: Aching joints and muscles can be treated with heat before a workout or race to bring blood flow and prepare it for activity. Muscles and joints can swell after a run, so soothe them by icing afterward.
    • Listen to your body! Runners with pain or swelling should seek appropriate medical care with physician evaluation. Rest and physical therapy may be in order.

    How does diet play a role in running injuries and recovery?

    Prioritize berries, soy products, canola and olive oils, green tea and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties beneficial to joints.

    Mark G. Grossman , MD, is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and chief of sports medicine and arthroscopy in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island . He specializes in treating patients with orthopedic sports injuries and helping patients return to their previous level of sport.

