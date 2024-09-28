800-plus critters — from puppies to peacocks — rescued from Texas pet store after numerous animal cruelty probes

More than 800 animals — including hedgehogs, ducks, chickens and peacocks — were rescued from a Texas pet store that was investigated numerous times for animal cruelty.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston SPCA served a warrant at The List Pet Store in Santa Fe, about 35 miles south of Houston, resulting in the removal and relocation of the animals Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Puppies, kittens, rabbits, hedgehogs, tortoises, snakes, lizards, birds, tarantulas and peacocks were taken from the shop.

Two young eagle-eyed brothers spot rare one-in-two-million blue lobster ‘Bandit’ in grocery store fish tank

A puppy was among the animals rescued during the seizure at The List Pet Store in Santa Fe, Texas. Facebook/Houston SPCA

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into multiple animal cruelty investigations at the pet store. Google Maps

Rocky the dog rescued after getting stranded on roof of Mass. home: ‘He has a mind of his own’

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into multiple animal cruelty investigations, according to KHOU 11 .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR MORNING REPORT NEWSLETTER

“Despite multiple opportunities to improve the welfare of their animals, the persistent neglect at this business left us no choice but to work with law enforcement to intervene and rescue those animals,” Houston SPCA Chief of Cruelty Investigations Josh Sailor told the station.

No charges were filed, and a judge will reportedly determine the custody of the animals at a hearing next week.

No one was immediately reachable for comment at the pet store.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com.