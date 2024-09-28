Kyle Shanahan, Brandon Aiyuk have animated confrontation at 49ers practice over shorts issue

Something?

Nothing?

The 49ers are trying to stave off the dreaded Super Bowl hangover and have gotten off to a 1-2 start, and now video has emerged of head coach Kyle Shanahan confronting star wideout Brandon Aiyuk at practice over wearing the wrong color shorts.

A clip shared by San Francisco sports personality Grant Cohn shows Shanahan approaching Aiyuk, who was wearing red shorts when the rest of his teammates’ shorts were black, at practice on Friday.

Kyle Shanahan confronted Brandon Aiyuk about wearing the wrong color shorts at 49ers practice on Friday. X / Grant Cohn

Week 4 NFL player prop predictions, odds: Target Brock Purdy, Aaron Jones

After the two had what appeared to be an animated discussion, Aiyuk removed his red shorts and tried, unsuccessfully, to kick them off the ground, before changing into the black shorts that the rest of his teammates were wearing.

Following practice, a reporter asked Shanhan if Aiyuk wore the wrong shorts.

“Yeah, he did. Good question,” Shanahan answered.

A follow-up question was asked on whether this was a punishable offense.

49ers still waiting for Christian McCaffrey answers as injury worry continues

“No,” Shanahan said with a smirk. “I wish I could wear different shorts.”

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Aiyuk, who signed a four-year extension worth up to $120 million in late August after a summer of contract uncertainty.

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before

a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on

September 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR STARTING LINEUP NEWSLETTER

Through three games, he has 11 catches for 119 yards and no touchdowns.

Last year, he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. AP

Earlier this week, he attributed some of he drop-off in production to opposing defenses scheming against his patterns with quarterback Brock Purdy.

“A little bit different,” Aiyuk told reporters. “They just know what we want to do, what we like to do, me and Purdy, especially.”

The wideout added that they’ve been “trying to get in different spots, getting different looks” in practice this week before the 49ers face the Patriots.

For the latest in sports, top headlines, breaking news and more, visit nypost.com/sports/