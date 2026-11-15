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🚌 New York transportation jobs with multiple flexible driving roles
New York is busy and moving, and so are the driving jobs. If you’ve got a license and some stamina, there are several ways to earn solid money on the road right now.
Seasonal Tractor Trailer Driver (CDL A)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $36.00/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus
Drive tractor trailers on set routes between UPS facilities and customers, with loading/unloading done for you and the perk of being home after every shift. You’ll need a Class A CDL, be able to lift up to 70 lbs, and be open to days, nights, and weekends during the busy season.
CDL Class A Foodservice Delivery Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Use your CDL Class A to deliver food and supplies to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail customers. This role is hands-on: you’ll unload with pallet jacks or hand trucks, keep accurate delivery records, and be the friendly face customers see every day.
26 ft Box Truck Driver and General Labor
- Employer: Groundwork Operations, LLC
- Location: New York, NY (events across NYC and region)
- Type: Contract / Gig-based
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a 26' box truck and jump in with the crew to set up and break down events—from small gigs to huge productions like the NY Marathon. This is not just driving: expect loading/unloading, tents, tables, signage, barricades, and overnight/weekend shifts with flexible, gig-style scheduling.
Independent Courier Contractor
- Employer: Not listed (Independent contractor role)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Independent contractor / On the road
- Pay: $32.00 – $48.00 per hour (up to 56 hours/week expected)
Use your own vehicle or a van/box truck to pick up and deliver shipments around the city. You’ll manage routes on your phone, handle loading/unloading, follow DOT rules, and enjoy the freedom of independent contractor work; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the details and next steps are clearer on the employer’s page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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