New York’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury boutiques to holiday pop-ups and remote language roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping busy on your feet (or on the phone).

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,360–$90,000/year base (plus potential incentives/bonuses)

Support financial advisors and their clients, handle account requests, and build long-term relationships. Great fit if you’re bilingual, detail-oriented, and interested in finance with room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$20.55/hour

Help customers plan home projects, give product advice, and close sales in-store. Includes bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Macy's

Location: Herald Square, New York, NY

Type: Seasonal, commission

Salary: Base + sales commission (performance incentives available)

Sell fine jewelry and watches in Macy’s flagship, focusing on client service, product knowledge, and protection plans. Ideal if you love luxury products and want a busy, high-traffic holiday role.

Employer: BNY

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + potential annual incentive (range in job posting)

Work with Ginnie Mae Operations, handling client inquiries, reconciliations, and reporting. Good match if you have 5–7 years’ experience and strong customer operations skills in financial services.

Employer: CHANEL

Location: New York, NY (57th Street Flagship)

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: $28–$31/hour

Keep the boutique looking flawless, support floor moves and events, and help sales by maintaining high visual standards. Great for someone with 2+ years retail/merchandising and a love of luxury fashion.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus benefits)

Lead the store team, drive sales, and manage operations from hiring to merchandising. Comes with strong perks like medical, 401(k) with match, big shoe discounts, and a free pair every season.

Employer: GIII Retail Group (Vilebrequin)

Location: SoHo, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + weekly sales bonus

Create a luxury, vacation-feel experience while hitting sales and clienteling goals. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation, and commuter benefits.

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19–$25/hour (posting notes $19–$22/hr and $19–$25/hr ranges)

Guide guests through Hard Rock’s merch, handle POS and cash, and keep the shop fun and organized. Good for outgoing folks who like a music-themed, tourist-heavy environment.

Employer: Carhartt

Location: New York, NY (retail store)

Type: Seasonal, on-site

Salary: $22–$25.20/hour

Represent the Carhartt brand, help customers, and keep visual standards sharp. Nice short-term gig with strong hourly pay if you like heritage workwear and busy retail days.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$31.75/hour base + commission target $11,232 (earn up to $25.40/hour with incentives in one section of posting)

Sell internet, TV, and mobile in-store while supporting customers in English and Spanish. Includes free/discounted services and a full benefits package with strong career growth paths.

Employer: LanguageLine Solutions

Location: Remote in U.S. (listed New York, NY)

Type: Independent contractor, part-time

Pay: $0.75–$0.90 per minute

Take phone calls in Papiamento–English for hospitals, 911, government, and more. Great if you’re fully bilingual and want flexible, at-home work.

Employer: LanguageLine Solutions

Location: Remote in U.S. (listed New York, NY)

Type: Independent contractor, part-time

Pay: $0.75–$0.90 per minute

Provide Garifuna–English phone interpreting on demand. Training and support provided; you’ll need a quiet home office and solid internet.

Employer: LanguageLine Solutions

Location: Remote in U.S. (listed New York, NY)

Type: Independent contractor, part-time

Pay: $0.75–$0.90 per minute

Handle Bahdini–English calls across many industries. Good for experienced bilinguals who can stay calm and neutral on sensitive calls.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$23.50/hour

Open/close the store, handle cash and returns, and coach team members while serving customers. Nice step up if you have retail key-holder or supervisor experience.

Employer: MAKE MY CAKE BAKERY & I LIKE IT BLACK COFFEESHOP

Location: New York, NY

Type: In-person

Salary: From $17/hour

Serve customers at the bakery counter, run the Square POS, and keep displays stocked and pretty. Good for anyone who loves sweets and wants to learn cake decorating basics.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 592 6th Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $57,000–$85,600/year + up to $18,000 commission

Co-lead a busy wireless store, coach sales reps, and drive results. Comes with strong benefits, generous PTO, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: P&T Knitwear

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Salary: $20/hour

Split your time between helping customers find books and making coffee drinks. Perfect if you want a cozy bookstore vibe with some cafe work mixed in.

Employer: Twinn Leaf

Location: New York, NY

Type: In-person

Salary: $23/hour (30–50 hrs/week expected)

Work in a licensed cannabis dispensary, guide customers to the right products, and handle compliant sales. No cannabis background needed—just strong customer skills and age 21+.

Employer: Exquisito Chocolates

Location: Columbus Circle Holiday Market, New York, NY

Type: Seasonal, part-time

Salary: $18/hour

Hand out samples, restock, and ring up chocolate at a holiday pop-up from Dec 1–Dec 31. Great short-term gig if you’re upbeat and like talking about food.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Manhattan/Chelsea, New York, NY

Type: Part-time (evenings, weekends)

Salary: $17.50–$20.60/hour

Help customers find craft supplies, run the register, unload trucks, and restock. Nice fit if you like creative projects and want flexible evening shifts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the requirements, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.