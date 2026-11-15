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🤝 New York community & social services roles with multiple openings
New York is busy hiring in community and social services, from hospital social work to housing support and language access. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.
Social Worker – Health Care Settings
- Employer: Northwell Health
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed; employer notes pay is based on experience, specialty, and location
You’ll provide individual and group social work services to patients and families in hospital or other health care settings. Role includes psychosocial assessments, crisis intervention, discharge planning, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. MSW and NY social work license required, plus 1–3 years’ experience.
Recovery Coach – Eating Disorder Residential Program
- Employer: Monte Nido River Towns (via BBG Ventures listing)
- Location: Irvington, NY (NYC metro area)
- Type: Per diem (as-needed)
- Salary: $17–$22/hour plus weekend and overnight differentials
Support adults in recovery from eating disorders in a residential setting. You’ll help with meals, client support, basic groups, and observations, with three different shifts available (days, evenings, overnights). Great entry point if you have 2+ years post–high school education (BA in Psychology preferred) and at least 1 year in mental/behavioral health.
Housing Specialist – Shelter
- Employer: Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs (NAICA)
- Location: Lexington Avenue, Manhattan – New York, NY 10035
- Type: Full-time (35 hours/week), Non-exempt
- Salary: $24.73/hour
Work directly with shelter residents to move them into transitional and permanent housing. You’ll handle housing-focused case management, ILP follow-ups, DHS CARES documentation, housing workshops, and landlord outreach. Requires a BA in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, or related field (or equivalent experience) plus 2+ years of direct social service work. Comes with a competitive benefits package including health, vision, dental, 403(b), PTO, and more.
Work-from-Home Apache–English Phone Interpreter
- Employer: LanguageLine Solutions
- Location: Remote – based in the United States (listed for New York, NY)
- Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor
- Pay: $1.25–$1.40 per minute
Use your Apache and English skills to interpret calls for healthcare, 911, government, and other services. This is a work-from-home role with flexible call-based work, interpreter training, and support (no employee benefits as it’s contractor status). You’ll need strong language skills, a quiet home office, and reliable high-speed internet.
If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—NYC roles in this space tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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