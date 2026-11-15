New York is busy hiring in community and social services, from hospital social work to housing support and language access. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; employer notes pay is based on experience, specialty, and location

You’ll provide individual and group social work services to patients and families in hospital or other health care settings. Role includes psychosocial assessments, crisis intervention, discharge planning, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. MSW and NY social work license required, plus 1–3 years’ experience.

Employer: Monte Nido River Towns (via BBG Ventures listing)

(via BBG Ventures listing) Location: Irvington, NY (NYC metro area)

(NYC metro area) Type: Per diem (as-needed)

Salary: $17–$22/hour plus weekend and overnight differentials

Support adults in recovery from eating disorders in a residential setting. You’ll help with meals, client support, basic groups, and observations, with three different shifts available (days, evenings, overnights). Great entry point if you have 2+ years post–high school education (BA in Psychology preferred) and at least 1 year in mental/behavioral health.

Employer: Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs (NAICA)

Location: Lexington Avenue, Manhattan – New York, NY 10035

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week), Non-exempt

Salary: $24.73/hour

Work directly with shelter residents to move them into transitional and permanent housing. You’ll handle housing-focused case management, ILP follow-ups, DHS CARES documentation, housing workshops, and landlord outreach. Requires a BA in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, or related field (or equivalent experience) plus 2+ years of direct social service work. Comes with a competitive benefits package including health, vision, dental, 403(b), PTO, and more.

Employer: LanguageLine Solutions

Location: Remote – based in the United States (listed for New York, NY)

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Pay: $1.25–$1.40 per minute

Use your Apache and English skills to interpret calls for healthcare, 911, government, and other services. This is a work-from-home role with flexible call-based work, interpreter training, and support (no employee benefits as it’s contractor status). You’ll need strong language skills, a quiet home office, and reliable high-speed internet.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—NYC roles in this space tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.