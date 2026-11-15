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👔 New York Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
New York’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re comfortable owning big budgets, complex teams, or fast‑growing products. Here are several standout executive & management roles worth a look.
Senior Director, Engineering – Facilities
Employer: NBCUniversal
Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center, on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$200,000 + bonus & LTI
Oversee 24/7 engineering operations (MEPFP, life safety, BMS) across 10 buildings and manage a union team of ~45 engineers/electricians. Great fit if you’ve led critical infrastructure with near-zero downtime expectations.
Launch Program Manager II, Global Engineering Services
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY (up to 75% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $127,200–$185,000
Lead large, complex launches for new Amazon facilities, coordinating cross-functional teams and managing “road to launch” readiness. Ideal for program leaders who like ambiguity, travel, and high-impact operations.
Senior Director – Financial Crime Compliance (FCC)
Employer: Capgemini
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $169,680–$266,760
Own FCC advisory and transformation for banking/capital markets clients—KYC, sanctions, transaction monitoring, fraud, and remediation. Strong match if you’re a senior consulting leader with deep FCC and client-development experience.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager – Technical PM/Scrum Master
Employer: KPMG US
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Drive Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, managing contractors, sprints, and quality for Shield Federal Operations. Good for technical PMs who know ServiceNow and enjoy leading distributed dev teams.
Associate, NYC People, Operations & Client Relationships
Employer: KPMG US
Location: New York, NY (2 Manhattan West)
Type: Full-time
Support the NYC Office Managing Partner on people, operations, and client events—from internal culture programs to high-profile client activations. Great entry-level management track for organized project/event coordinators.
Chief of Staff
Employer: Toolkit For Founders
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Partner directly with the founding team to set priorities, run strategic projects, and tighten internal processes at an early-stage platform for SMB founders. Perfect if you like wearing many hats in a startup environment.
City Manager, New York
Employer: Flex
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Own Flex’s growth in NYC by targeting top business owners, hosting curated events, and closing high-value financial services relationships. Best for well-connected relationship builders with a sales/BizDev background.
Senior Scheduler
Employer: Group PMX
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$220,000
Lead complex construction scheduling (Primavera P6, CPM) for large programs, including high-rise projects. Strong fit if you have 10–15+ years in project controls and enjoy being the schedule authority for execs.
Senior Manager, Strategy & Operations – Consumer Protection
Employer: Flex
Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 3 days on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $184,000–$230,000
Partner with the Senior Director to set strategy and run high-impact, customer-protection projects across a consumer fintech. Great for ex-consultants or S&O leaders who love data, execution, and mission-driven work.
VPII, Enterprise AI Portfolio Strategy Leader
Employer: LPL Financial
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $178,293–$297,155
Own AI strategy and the enterprise AI portfolio, aligning business, product, tech, risk, and legal to deliver AI-native products. Ideal for senior leaders who’ve already driven AI strategy and complex cross-functional portfolios.
Senior Client Delivery Manager
Employer: PERSUIT®
Location: New York, NY (US-remote, NY preferred)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $142,500–$150,000
Lead 2–4 strategic SaaS implementation programs for Fortune 100/500 legal teams, while coaching onboarding managers and building delivery playbooks. Great for seasoned SaaS program managers who like being the single point of accountability.
Sr. SAP Tech Program Manager – Leo Finance Technology
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $163,600–$221,300
Drive SAP S/4HANA and related systems for Amazon’s Project Kuiper (LEO satellites), from design through deployment. Best for SAP-heavy TPMs who want a mix of finance, supply chain, and space-tech.
Tech Business Management Lead – AWS Marketing TAA
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $127,200–$185,000
Own budget, operations, and rhythm of business for the Technology, AI & Analytics team in AWS Marketing. Strong fit if you’re a finance/ops-minded leader who likes optimizing resources and ROB for technical orgs.
GTM Program Manager – Revenue Operations
Employer: Digital Asset
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY area): $120,000–$150,000
Be the operational backbone for RevOps—owning GTM tool rollouts, vendor management, training, and project plans as the company scales Canton Network. Great for GTM program managers who like tools, data, and cross-team coordination.
Construction Project Manager – Power Foundations
Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)
Location: Project-based, various sites (travel required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$170,000 (expected range)
Lead civil and foundation scopes (drilled piers, structural concrete, site work) for transmission and substation projects. Ideal if you’re a field-oriented PM who wants to manage $500K–$10M power-infrastructure jobs.
Senior PMT – Ads Agent Identity & Authorization
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $166,300–$225,000
Own product strategy for AI agent identity and authorization in Amazon Ads, defining how millions of advertisers safely grant access to agents. Great for technical PMs with IAM/authorization or API platform experience.
Technical Service Supervisor
Employer: LATICRETE International
Location: New York, United States (25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$105,000
Supervise a technical support team for construction products, oversee TDS creation, handle complex field issues, and support architects/contractors. Good for construction pros ready to lead a technical service function.
Principal Technical Program Manager – AI Infrastructure Operations
Employer: Nscale
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Drive large-scale programs for GPU fleets and AI/HPC infrastructure, owning uptime/availability metrics and cross-team operations. Best for TPMs with data center or distributed-systems experience who like metrics and reliability.
Product Manager
Employer: Confido
Location: New York, NY (relocation support available)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $190,000–$250,000
Own a major slice of an AI-powered finance platform used by 250+ CPG brands, from roadmap to GTM narrative. Great for 0→1 PMs who want big ownership and are comfortable with AI-driven products.
Account Director – Facilities Services
Employer: UG2
Location: New York, NY (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Lead all facility services for a major account—budgets, staffing, safety, quality, and client relationships—aiming for a 5-star operation. Strong fit for experienced facilities leaders used to union/non-union teams and complex sites.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related openings or flexibility on scope.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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