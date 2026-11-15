New York’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re comfortable owning big budgets, complex teams, or fast‑growing products. Here are several standout executive & management roles worth a look.

Employer: NBCUniversal

Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$200,000 + bonus & LTI

Oversee 24/7 engineering operations (MEPFP, life safety, BMS) across 10 buildings and manage a union team of ~45 engineers/electricians. Great fit if you’ve led critical infrastructure with near-zero downtime expectations.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY (up to 75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $127,200–$185,000

Lead large, complex launches for new Amazon facilities, coordinating cross-functional teams and managing “road to launch” readiness. Ideal for program leaders who like ambiguity, travel, and high-impact operations.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,680–$266,760

Own FCC advisory and transformation for banking/capital markets clients—KYC, sanctions, transaction monitoring, fraud, and remediation. Strong match if you’re a senior consulting leader with deep FCC and client-development experience.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Drive Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, managing contractors, sprints, and quality for Shield Federal Operations. Good for technical PMs who know ServiceNow and enjoy leading distributed dev teams.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: New York, NY (2 Manhattan West)

Type: Full-time

Support the NYC Office Managing Partner on people, operations, and client events—from internal culture programs to high-profile client activations. Great entry-level management track for organized project/event coordinators.

Employer: Toolkit For Founders

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Partner directly with the founding team to set priorities, run strategic projects, and tighten internal processes at an early-stage platform for SMB founders. Perfect if you like wearing many hats in a startup environment.

Employer: Flex

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Own Flex’s growth in NYC by targeting top business owners, hosting curated events, and closing high-value financial services relationships. Best for well-connected relationship builders with a sales/BizDev background.

Employer: Group PMX

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$220,000

Lead complex construction scheduling (Primavera P6, CPM) for large programs, including high-rise projects. Strong fit if you have 10–15+ years in project controls and enjoy being the schedule authority for execs.

Employer: Flex

Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $184,000–$230,000

Partner with the Senior Director to set strategy and run high-impact, customer-protection projects across a consumer fintech. Great for ex-consultants or S&O leaders who love data, execution, and mission-driven work.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,293–$297,155

Own AI strategy and the enterprise AI portfolio, aligning business, product, tech, risk, and legal to deliver AI-native products. Ideal for senior leaders who’ve already driven AI strategy and complex cross-functional portfolios.

Employer: PERSUIT®

Location: New York, NY (US-remote, NY preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,500–$150,000

Lead 2–4 strategic SaaS implementation programs for Fortune 100/500 legal teams, while coaching onboarding managers and building delivery playbooks. Great for seasoned SaaS program managers who like being the single point of accountability.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $163,600–$221,300

Drive SAP S/4HANA and related systems for Amazon’s Project Kuiper (LEO satellites), from design through deployment. Best for SAP-heavy TPMs who want a mix of finance, supply chain, and space-tech.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $127,200–$185,000

Own budget, operations, and rhythm of business for the Technology, AI & Analytics team in AWS Marketing. Strong fit if you’re a finance/ops-minded leader who likes optimizing resources and ROB for technical orgs.

Employer: Digital Asset

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY area): $120,000–$150,000

Be the operational backbone for RevOps—owning GTM tool rollouts, vendor management, training, and project plans as the company scales Canton Network. Great for GTM program managers who like tools, data, and cross-team coordination.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Location: Project-based, various sites (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$170,000 (expected range)

Lead civil and foundation scopes (drilled piers, structural concrete, site work) for transmission and substation projects. Ideal if you’re a field-oriented PM who wants to manage $500K–$10M power-infrastructure jobs.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $166,300–$225,000

Own product strategy for AI agent identity and authorization in Amazon Ads, defining how millions of advertisers safely grant access to agents. Great for technical PMs with IAM/authorization or API platform experience.

Employer: LATICRETE International

Location: New York, United States (25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000

Supervise a technical support team for construction products, oversee TDS creation, handle complex field issues, and support architects/contractors. Good for construction pros ready to lead a technical service function.

Employer: Nscale

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Drive large-scale programs for GPU fleets and AI/HPC infrastructure, owning uptime/availability metrics and cross-team operations. Best for TPMs with data center or distributed-systems experience who like metrics and reliability.

Employer: Confido

Location: New York, NY (relocation support available)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$250,000

Own a major slice of an AI-powered finance platform used by 250+ CPG brands, from roadmap to GTM narrative. Great for 0→1 PMs who want big ownership and are comfortable with AI-driven products.

Employer: UG2

Location: New York, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Lead all facility services for a major account—budgets, staffing, safety, quality, and client relationships—aiming for a 5-star operation. Strong fit for experienced facilities leaders used to union/non-union teams and complex sites.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related openings or flexibility on scope.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.