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🎨 New York Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
5 days ago
New York’s creative scene is buzzing right now—lots of senior roles, but also some great early‑career and coordinator spots. Here are standout openings across media, fashion, tech, and design.
NewsNation Senior Producer – The Hill Sunday
- Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
- Location: New York, NY or Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $150,000
Lead editorial strategy and production for NewsNation’s flagship public affairs show, owning segments, scripts, bookings, and control room management. Ideal if you have 8+ years in national news and want big responsibility plus a strong benefits package.
Principal Product Designer, Robot Animation & Character (Fauna)
- Employer: Amazon (Fauna Robotics)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NY): $162,600 – $284,600 annually
Define the personality and motion of home robots—owning character, animation style, and expressive behaviors from concept to shipped product. Great fit for a senior character animator who wants to work hands-on with hardware and AI.
Principal Product Designer
- Employer: Linktree
- Location: New York, NY (global, remote-friendly)
- Type: Full-time
- Indicative Salary: $280,000 – $310,000 (for SF/LA; NY may vary)
Player‑coach role leading a small team of senior designers while personally tackling the hardest product problems for a massive creator platform. Ideal if you love consumer UX, AI‑powered workflows, and building design culture.
Associate Director, Leveraged Finance Reporter
- Employer: Fitch Solutions / LevFin Insights
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (hybrid)
- Salary (NY): $120,000 – $140,000
Senior reporting role covering leveraged loans, high yield, and private credit with daily stories plus deeper trend pieces. Great for a finance journalist who loves data, scoops, and building sources.
Global Creative Director, GQ
- Employer: Condé Nast
- Location: New York, NY (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $225,000 – $275,000
Own GQ’s visual identity worldwide—leading photo and design teams across print, digital, social, video, and events. Best for a seasoned creative leader with a deep portfolio and experience managing large, multi-disciplinary teams.
Freelance Show Director
- Employer: Fox News Media
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Freelance (full-time hours possible)
- Pay: $65.38 – $77.16 per hour
Direct live and live‑to‑tape news programs and specials in a high‑pressure control room environment. Great if you have 5+ years directing live TV news and want to work on top-rated national shows.
Associate Producer, America’s Newsroom
- Employer: Fox News Media
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 annually
Write scripts and banners, manage live shots and guests, and help shape social content for a fast-paced morning show. A strong fit for early‑career TV producers who love breaking news and tight deadlines.
Editorial Assistant Rotational Program
- Employer: Book of the Month
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (2‑year rotational)
- Salary: $70,000
Early‑career editorial role rotating through licensing, book selection, member experience, merchandising, and more. Perfect if you’re a fast, avid reader who wants a broad publishing/business foundation.
Creative Coordinator – Kids TV, Animation
- Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.04 – $33.65 per hour
Provide administrative and creative support on an animated preschool TV series—ideal for someone organized, pop‑culture savvy, and excited about kids’ animation.
Line Producer – Kids TV, Animation
- Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000
Run day‑to‑day operations for an animated series, managing budgets, schedules, and remote teams. Great for experienced animation producers who can deliver on time and on budget.
Senior Product Designer – Coder Agents
- Employer: Coder
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own end‑to‑end UX for AI coding agents used by developers, from core flows to admin setup and design systems. Best for systems‑minded product designers with 5+ years in complex software and a love for dev tools.
Motion Designer
- Employer: Clinch
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("compensation commensurate with experience")
Create motion graphics for digital ads and UI using After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Nice if you enjoy technical details, small-format motion, and a flexible schedule with unlimited PTO.
Content Writer Intern
- Employer: The World Briefing
- Location: New York, NY (on-site)
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Research and write explainers and briefs on global business, tech, markets, and world affairs. Good for students or recent grads who want newsroom experience and love turning complex topics into clear stories.
Palauan Interpreter (Remote)
- Employer: LanguageLine Solutions
- Location: Work from home – based in U.S. (NY eligible)
- Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor
- Pay: $1.25 – $1.40 per minute
Use your Palauan–English skills to interpret calls across healthcare, government, 911, and more from a home office. Great side role if you’re fully bilingual and want flexible, remote work.
Account Executive, Public Relations (Health)
- Employer: Highwire
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $54,000 – $72,000
Support PR programs for health‑tech, life sciences, and healthcare clients—media outreach, writing, and campaign support. Ideal for someone with 2–3 years of agency PR experience and strong healthcare interest.
Wovens Designer
- Employer: LoveShackFancy
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000
Design woven apparel from trend research through tech packs, fittings, and production for a romantic, vintage‑inspired brand. Great for designers with 3–6 years’ experience and strong technical and CAD skills.
Lead Product Designer, Growth (Mobile)
- Employer: Perplexity
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own mobile growth design for an AI search product—onboarding, paywalls, conversion flows, and experiments—while prototyping directly in SwiftUI. Best for senior mobile designers who love data, motion, and hands-on coding.
Social Video Journalist
- Employer: News Corp / MarketWatch
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Full-time (union role)
- Salary: $85,000 – $110,000
Pitch, script, shoot, edit, and appear on camera for short vertical videos about markets and personal finance on TikTok, Instagram, and more. Perfect if you blend strong journalism chops with social‑native video skills.
Associate Creative Director, Social – Copywriter
- Employer: VML
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (hybrid)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead social‑first copy and ideas for an iconic beverage brand across always‑on content, creator work, and campaigns. Great for a senior copywriter/ACD fluent in youth culture and platform‑native storytelling.
Creative Director
- Employer: PrizePicks
- Location: New York, NY or remote (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $200,000
Player‑coach role setting the visual standard for a fast‑growing sports brand across OOH, TV, social, and product, while managing design, copy, and ops. Ideal if you’re a hands‑on creative leader with a strong sports/culture portfolio.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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