New York’s creative scene is buzzing right now—lots of senior roles, but also some great early‑career and coordinator spots. Here are standout openings across media, fashion, tech, and design.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Location: New York, NY or Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $150,000

Lead editorial strategy and production for NewsNation’s flagship public affairs show, owning segments, scripts, bookings, and control room management. Ideal if you have 8+ years in national news and want big responsibility plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: Amazon (Fauna Robotics)

(Fauna Robotics) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NY): $162,600 – $284,600 annually

Define the personality and motion of home robots—owning character, animation style, and expressive behaviors from concept to shipped product. Great fit for a senior character animator who wants to work hands-on with hardware and AI.

Employer: Linktree

Location: New York, NY (global, remote-friendly)

(global, remote-friendly) Type: Full-time

Full-time Indicative Salary: $280,000 – $310,000 (for SF/LA; NY may vary)

Player‑coach role leading a small team of senior designers while personally tackling the hardest product problems for a massive creator platform. Ideal if you love consumer UX, AI‑powered workflows, and building design culture.

Employer: Fitch Solutions / LevFin Insights

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Full-time (hybrid) Salary (NY): $120,000 – $140,000

Senior reporting role covering leveraged loans, high yield, and private credit with daily stories plus deeper trend pieces. Great for a finance journalist who loves data, scoops, and building sources.

Employer: Condé Nast

Location: New York, NY (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $225,000 – $275,000

Own GQ’s visual identity worldwide—leading photo and design teams across print, digital, social, video, and events. Best for a seasoned creative leader with a deep portfolio and experience managing large, multi-disciplinary teams.

Employer: Fox News Media

Location: New York, NY

Type: Freelance (full-time hours possible)

Freelance (full-time hours possible) Pay: $65.38 – $77.16 per hour

Direct live and live‑to‑tape news programs and specials in a high‑pressure control room environment. Great if you have 5+ years directing live TV news and want to work on top-rated national shows.

Employer: Fox News Media

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 annually

Write scripts and banners, manage live shots and guests, and help shape social content for a fast-paced morning show. A strong fit for early‑career TV producers who love breaking news and tight deadlines.

Employer: Book of the Month

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (2‑year rotational)

Full-time (2‑year rotational) Salary: $70,000

Early‑career editorial role rotating through licensing, book selection, member experience, merchandising, and more. Perfect if you’re a fast, avid reader who wants a broad publishing/business foundation.

Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $24.04 – $33.65 per hour

Provide administrative and creative support on an animated preschool TV series—ideal for someone organized, pop‑culture savvy, and excited about kids’ animation.

Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Run day‑to‑day operations for an animated series, managing budgets, schedules, and remote teams. Great for experienced animation producers who can deliver on time and on budget.

Employer: Coder

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own end‑to‑end UX for AI coding agents used by developers, from core flows to admin setup and design systems. Best for systems‑minded product designers with 5+ years in complex software and a love for dev tools.

Employer: Clinch

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed ("compensation commensurate with experience")

Create motion graphics for digital ads and UI using After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Nice if you enjoy technical details, small-format motion, and a flexible schedule with unlimited PTO.

Employer: The World Briefing

Location: New York, NY (on-site)

Type: Internship

Internship Salary: Not listed

Research and write explainers and briefs on global business, tech, markets, and world affairs. Good for students or recent grads who want newsroom experience and love turning complex topics into clear stories.

Employer: LanguageLine Solutions

Location: Work from home – based in U.S. (NY eligible)

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Part-time, Independent Contractor Pay: $1.25 – $1.40 per minute

Use your Palauan–English skills to interpret calls across healthcare, government, 911, and more from a home office. Great side role if you’re fully bilingual and want flexible, remote work.

Employer: Highwire

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $54,000 – $72,000

Support PR programs for health‑tech, life sciences, and healthcare clients—media outreach, writing, and campaign support. Ideal for someone with 2–3 years of agency PR experience and strong healthcare interest.

Employer: LoveShackFancy

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $120,000

Design woven apparel from trend research through tech packs, fittings, and production for a romantic, vintage‑inspired brand. Great for designers with 3–6 years’ experience and strong technical and CAD skills.

Employer: Perplexity

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own mobile growth design for an AI search product—onboarding, paywalls, conversion flows, and experiments—while prototyping directly in SwiftUI. Best for senior mobile designers who love data, motion, and hands-on coding.

Employer: News Corp / MarketWatch

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Full-time (union role)

Full-time (union role) Salary: $85,000 – $110,000

Pitch, script, shoot, edit, and appear on camera for short vertical videos about markets and personal finance on TikTok, Instagram, and more. Perfect if you blend strong journalism chops with social‑native video skills.

Employer: VML

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Full-time (hybrid) Salary: Not listed

Lead social‑first copy and ideas for an iconic beverage brand across always‑on content, creator work, and campaigns. Great for a senior copywriter/ACD fluent in youth culture and platform‑native storytelling.

Employer: PrizePicks

Location: New York, NY or remote (US)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $200,000

Player‑coach role setting the visual standard for a fast‑growing sports brand across OOH, TV, social, and product, while managing design, copy, and ops. Ideal if you’re a hands‑on creative leader with a strong sports/culture portfolio.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.