New York is buzzing with admin and office roles right now, from hospitals and nonprofits to finance and tech. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Citi

Citi Location: New York, NY (388 Greenwich)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,690 – $119,610/year

Support C‑suite–level leadership with complex calendars, travel, expenses, and department coordination at a major global bank. Great fit if you’ve done high-level admin in large organizations and are strong in Microsoft Office and handling confidential info.

Employer: Encore Wellness Management

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $22 – $24/hour

Front-desk role in a medical setting handling check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and EHR updates. Good for anyone with medical office or customer service experience who wants steady hours and hands-on patient contact.

Employer: Global Health Strategies (GHS)

Location: Manhattan, NYC (primarily in person)

Type: Part-time internship (15–20 hrs/week)

Salary: $30 – $40/hour (NYC range)

Mix of household management, family logistics, and light professional support for a busy CEO. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, discreet, and want flexible, part-time work in a global health–focused environment.

Employer: Team8 / Astelia

Location: New York, NY (or NJ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year + equity

High-impact EA role at a fast-paced cybersecurity startup, managing complex calendars across US/Israel time zones, travel, and special projects. Requires fluent Hebrew and English and prior C‑level support, ideally in tech/startups.

Employer: The Juilliard School

Location: New York, NY (Lincoln Center)

Type: Full-time, in person, 52-week, non-exempt

Salary: $67,000 – $69,000/year

Support Juilliard’s Production Management Office with scheduling, payroll, onboarding, and finance paperwork. Great if you’re organized, love the performing arts, and don’t mind some evening/weekend work around shows and events.

Employer: Facility Solutions Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Work with project management, estimating, and sales teams in the lighting/electrical and construction space. Good for someone with Excel skills, phone experience, and 1–2 years around construction sites who wants stable work with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $84,000/year

Coordinate calendars, travel, and operations for senior development leaders at a major national nonprofit. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years supporting C‑level execs, can juggle shifting priorities, and care about reproductive health and rights.

Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,482.07 – $75,000/year

Provide program and admin support for transplant services—coordinating activities, tracking data, and helping improve processes. Great entry point if you have a bachelor’s degree and want to grow in a large health system.

Employer: Archway Dental Partners (Dental Associates of CT)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year

Lead daily operations at a dental office, managing staff schedules, front desk, patient experience, and practice performance. Best for someone with 3+ years in a dental office and strong leadership and communication skills.

Employer: The Kuba Law Firm, P.C.

Location: New York, NY 10007 (in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000 – $40,000/year

Busy immigration law firm needs a bilingual front-office pro to manage reception, phones, and client scheduling. Perfect if you’re fluent in Spanish and English, enjoy client-facing work, and want law office experience.

Employer: Invexer Technology

Location: New York, NY 10006 (onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: $25 – $38/hour

Support management and HR with admin tasks, vendor onboarding, invoices, and office operations. Requires fluent written and spoken Mandarin and English plus at least 1 year of admin experience.

Employer: NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,520 – $80,696.95/year

Support the Vice Chair for Research (and Chair as backup) with calendars, events, recruitment visits, and office operations. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years’ experience who wants to be in an academic medical setting.

Employer: NYU Langone Health

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,873.24 – $56,873.25/year

Front-end role handling patient intake, scheduling, phones, and MyChart support at a women’s health practice. Great if you have strong customer service skills and want to grow within NYU’s system.

Employer: NYU Langone Health

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,393.05/year

Handles scheduling, authorizations, medical records, and patient calls while supporting providers and coordinating care. Best for someone with 1+ year in a physician practice and familiarity with EPIC or other EHRs.

Employer: EXOS

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $25/hour

Welcome members, help with memberships, and support front desk operations at a fitness center. Nice option if you want flexible, part-time work in a health and wellness environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.