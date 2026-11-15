undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 New York Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Roles
New York’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, finance, and high-end retail. If you’re ready to level up your career (or break in), there’s a wide mix here from internships to MD-level roles.
Director, Content & Corporate Marketing
Employer: Personetics
Location: New York, NY (global fintech SaaS)
Type: Full-time
Salary: OTE $180,000–$225,000
Own the full content and comms engine for an AI banking leader: narrative, PR, video, website, and AI-driven content workflows. Great fit if you’ve led B2B SaaS content strategy and want real budget and impact.
Management Consultant (MBB) + Digital Performance | Up to $250K + Equity
Employer: Big Wave Digital – USA (for a seed-stage AI startup)
Location: New York, NY (on-site, FiDi)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base up to $250,000 + founder’s equity
First customer-facing hire at an AI performance marketing startup built by ex-Google leaders. Ideal for McKinsey/BCG/Bain alumni with hands-on paid media experience who want to build, not just advise.
Senior Planner, Biddable
Employer: Mile Marker
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$80,000
Run full-funnel biddable campaigns across Search, Social, and retail media for brands like DoorDash and HelloFresh. Great step up if you’ve mastered Google/Meta and want more strategy ownership.
Product Sales Specialist – Anesthesia (Long Island/Manhattan)
Employer: GE HealthCare
Location: New York, NY + Long Island/Staten Island territory
Type: Full-time, field sales
Salary: $100,800–$151,200 + incentives
Own regional sales for anesthesia and respiratory care equipment, selling into OR and ICU leaders. Strong fit for experienced medical device or capital equipment sellers.
Fashion Marketing Internship – Spring 2027
Employer: Cindy Castro New York
Location: New York, NY (Midtown, on-site)
Type: Internship (unpaid, for credit)
Comp: Unpaid, travel stipend + academic credit
Hands-on role inside a sustainable luxury womenswear brand: PR, events, email, social, and atelier operations. Good for students who want real portfolio pieces and can commit 2–3 days/week.
Account Executive | Full-Cycle B2B Sales | AI Infrastructure
Employer: Favor Studio
Location: New York, NY
Type: 1099 contract, commission-only
Comp: 30% commission per deal ($1,050–$1,500 per close)
Sell an AI dispatcher for HVAC companies, owning the full outbound and closing cycle. Best for proven closers who can self-generate pipeline and are comfortable with commission-only income.
Senior Director, AI Visibility & Digital Experience Marketing
Employer: GEICO
Location: New York, NY / Bethesda, MD / Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $195,000–$315,000
Executive-level role owning SEO, AI-driven discovery, and pre-quote digital experience for GEICO.com. Ideal for senior digital leaders who’ve run large SEO/experience teams and want to shape how AI search impacts a major brand.
Marketing Coordinator, Brand Partnerships
Employer: Harvey
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $82,800–$113,900
Support sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships for a fast-growing AI company. Heavy on event logistics, partner coordination, and GTM enablement—great early-career role if you love high-pressure, polished events.
Sr. Manager, Personal Shopping & Stylist Programs
Employer: Bloomingdale’s
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Performance-based incentives + full benefits (range not listed)
Lead Bloomingdale’s top client and stylist programs, shaping luxury clienteling and seller development. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in luxury retail and a passion for high-touch customer experience.
Relationship Manager – Endowments & Foundations (Managing Director)
Employer: BlackRock
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $270,000–$350,000 + bonus
Senior MD-level role growing relationships with nonprofit investors across the U.S. You’ll drive strategy, fundraising, and cross-selling across BlackRock’s full platform—ideal for seasoned institutional relationship pros.
Associate (Office Leasing Broker)
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 draw + commissions
Originate and execute NYC office leasing deals from prospecting through negotiation. Great if you have 6+ years as a producing CRE broker and want a platform with strong marketing support.
Business Development – Infrastructure Construction
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a civil infrastructure firm)
Location: Remote, based in upper Northeast (NY-OK), regional travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $125,000–$140,000 + uncapped commission (OTE $150,000–$200,000+)
Hunt new civil infrastructure projects and hand off to technical sales. Best for BD pros with a strong network in DOT/transportation, bridge, or heavy construction.
Senior Sales Executive (Beauty Packaging)
Employer: Fung Group / Meiyume
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time (listed as Senior Sales Executive)
Salary: $150,000–$175,000
Drive new and organic growth for sustainable beauty packaging solutions. Ideal for experienced beauty or packaging sales leaders who can own P&L and complex customer relationships.
Customer Marketing Manager
Employer: Deskpro
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$115,000
Build customer marketing from scratch for a help desk SaaS: advocacy, case studies, G2 reviews, and expansion campaigns. Great for B2B marketers who love customer storytelling and revenue impact.
Marketing Assistant
Employer: Westlyn
Location: New York, NY (fully on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role supporting live promotional campaigns, events, and client outreach. Good if you want structured office hours and hands-on campaign coordination experience.
Sr. Creative Strategist – BBC StoryWorks
Employer: BBC (BBC StoryWorks)
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$128,000
Lead branded content strategy across video, audio, editorial, and experiential for major advertisers. Strong fit if you’ve done 6+ years in publisher/agency creative strategy and love data-informed storytelling.
Direct to Employer Sales
Employer: Teladoc Health
Location: New York, United States (remote, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $120,000–$160,000 + commission
Own large employer accounts (5K+ employees) selling virtual care solutions. Great for enterprise benefits/healthcare sellers who like high travel and complex, consultative deals.
Senior Associate, Integrated Investment
Employer: GALE
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $68,000–$85,000
Plan and steward cross-channel media (digital, TV, social, custom content) for big-name brands. Good for media buyers with 2+ years’ experience who want more ownership and exposure to OTT and influencer programs.
Regional Commercial Sales Account Manager – NYC
Employer: Floor & Decor
Location: New York, NY (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$135,800
Outside sales role targeting builders, developers, and contractors for commercial flooring. Strong match if you know the local construction market and like managing projects end-to-end.
Account Executive – Enterprise
Employer: ElevenLabs
Location: Remote (US), preference for New York or San Francisco
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior enterprise AE, seven-figure deal focus)
Sell cutting-edge conversational AI and voice tech into Fortune 500s. Best for seasoned enterprise AEs with 7+ years in SaaS/AI and a track record of complex, high-value closes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.