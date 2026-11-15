New York’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, finance, and high-end retail. If you’re ready to level up your career (or break in), there’s a wide mix here from internships to MD-level roles.

Employer: Personetics

Location: New York, NY (global fintech SaaS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $180,000–$225,000

Own the full content and comms engine for an AI banking leader: narrative, PR, video, website, and AI-driven content workflows. Great fit if you’ve led B2B SaaS content strategy and want real budget and impact.

Employer: Big Wave Digital – USA (for a seed-stage AI startup)

Location: New York, NY (on-site, FiDi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $250,000 + founder’s equity

First customer-facing hire at an AI performance marketing startup built by ex-Google leaders. Ideal for McKinsey/BCG/Bain alumni with hands-on paid media experience who want to build, not just advise.

Employer: Mile Marker

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000

Run full-funnel biddable campaigns across Search, Social, and retail media for brands like DoorDash and HelloFresh. Great step up if you’ve mastered Google/Meta and want more strategy ownership.

Employer: GE HealthCare

Location: New York, NY + Long Island/Staten Island territory

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $100,800–$151,200 + incentives

Own regional sales for anesthesia and respiratory care equipment, selling into OR and ICU leaders. Strong fit for experienced medical device or capital equipment sellers.

Employer: Cindy Castro New York

Location: New York, NY (Midtown, on-site)

Type: Internship (unpaid, for credit)

Comp: Unpaid, travel stipend + academic credit

Hands-on role inside a sustainable luxury womenswear brand: PR, events, email, social, and atelier operations. Good for students who want real portfolio pieces and can commit 2–3 days/week.

Employer: Favor Studio

Location: New York, NY

Type: 1099 contract, commission-only

Comp: 30% commission per deal ($1,050–$1,500 per close)

Sell an AI dispatcher for HVAC companies, owning the full outbound and closing cycle. Best for proven closers who can self-generate pipeline and are comfortable with commission-only income.

Employer: GEICO

Location: New York, NY / Bethesda, MD / Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000–$315,000

Executive-level role owning SEO, AI-driven discovery, and pre-quote digital experience for GEICO.com. Ideal for senior digital leaders who’ve run large SEO/experience teams and want to shape how AI search impacts a major brand.

Employer: Harvey

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800–$113,900

Support sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships for a fast-growing AI company. Heavy on event logistics, partner coordination, and GTM enablement—great early-career role if you love high-pressure, polished events.

Employer: Bloomingdale’s

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Performance-based incentives + full benefits (range not listed)

Lead Bloomingdale’s top client and stylist programs, shaping luxury clienteling and seller development. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in luxury retail and a passion for high-touch customer experience.

Employer: BlackRock

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $270,000–$350,000 + bonus

Senior MD-level role growing relationships with nonprofit investors across the U.S. You’ll drive strategy, fundraising, and cross-selling across BlackRock’s full platform—ideal for seasoned institutional relationship pros.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 draw + commissions

Originate and execute NYC office leasing deals from prospecting through negotiation. Great if you have 6+ years as a producing CRE broker and want a platform with strong marketing support.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a civil infrastructure firm)

Location: Remote, based in upper Northeast (NY-OK), regional travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $125,000–$140,000 + uncapped commission (OTE $150,000–$200,000+)

Hunt new civil infrastructure projects and hand off to technical sales. Best for BD pros with a strong network in DOT/transportation, bridge, or heavy construction.

Employer: Fung Group / Meiyume

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time (listed as Senior Sales Executive)

Salary: $150,000–$175,000

Drive new and organic growth for sustainable beauty packaging solutions. Ideal for experienced beauty or packaging sales leaders who can own P&L and complex customer relationships.

Employer: Deskpro

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000

Build customer marketing from scratch for a help desk SaaS: advocacy, case studies, G2 reviews, and expansion campaigns. Great for B2B marketers who love customer storytelling and revenue impact.

Employer: Westlyn

Location: New York, NY (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting live promotional campaigns, events, and client outreach. Good if you want structured office hours and hands-on campaign coordination experience.

Employer: BBC (BBC StoryWorks)

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$128,000

Lead branded content strategy across video, audio, editorial, and experiential for major advertisers. Strong fit if you’ve done 6+ years in publisher/agency creative strategy and love data-informed storytelling.

Employer: Teladoc Health

Location: New York, United States (remote, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $120,000–$160,000 + commission

Own large employer accounts (5K+ employees) selling virtual care solutions. Great for enterprise benefits/healthcare sellers who like high travel and complex, consultative deals.

Employer: GALE

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$85,000

Plan and steward cross-channel media (digital, TV, social, custom content) for big-name brands. Good for media buyers with 2+ years’ experience who want more ownership and exposure to OTT and influencer programs.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: New York, NY (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$135,800

Outside sales role targeting builders, developers, and contractors for commercial flooring. Strong match if you know the local construction market and like managing projects end-to-end.

Employer: ElevenLabs

Location: Remote (US), preference for New York or San Francisco

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior enterprise AE, seven-figure deal focus)

Sell cutting-edge conversational AI and voice tech into Fortune 500s. Best for seasoned enterprise AEs with 7+ years in SaaS/AI and a track record of complex, high-value closes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.