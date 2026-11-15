New York’s legal market is buzzing right now—especially for litigators, employment lawyers, and in-house counsel. Here are several standout roles with strong pay, hybrid options, and real responsibility.

Employer: Lateral Link (for an Am Law 100 global firm )

Lateral Link (for an ) Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $270,000–$410,000

Mid-level associate role in a top-tier Litigation & Disputes group handling complex class actions and mass torts for Fortune 500 clients, with heavy deposition, motion, and trial-team experience.

group handling complex class actions and mass torts for Fortune 500 clients, with heavy deposition, motion, and trial-team experience. Strong training, clear advancement path, and a rich benefits package including flexible PTO and parental leave.

Employer: Ascendion (for established insurance defense firm)

Ascendion (for established insurance defense firm) Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$250,000 base

Broad insurance defense practice (GL, PI, premises, professional liability, construction, products) representing insurers and insureds.

practice (GL, PI, premises, professional liability, construction, products) representing insurers and insureds. Ideal if you have 2+ years of defense experience and want complex litigation plus solid benefits.

Employer: Bending Spoons

Location: New York, NY preferred (or remote US / other listed cities)

(or remote US / other listed cities) Type: Full-time (perm or fixed-term)

Full-time (perm or fixed-term) Salary: Typically $90,005–$164,852 , up to $164,852+ in NYC for top candidates

Typically , up to in NYC for top candidates Handle law enforcement and government data requests end-to-end, build scalable processes, and track regulatory trends around access to user data.

end-to-end, build scalable processes, and track regulatory trends around access to user data. Great fit if you like tech, compliance, and cross-functional work with strong growth and top-tier benefits.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for a global law firm)

(for a global law firm) Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $235,000–$310,000

2–4 years of strong commercial litigation at an AmLaw 200 firm, with front-facing client and court work.

of strong commercial litigation at an AmLaw 200 firm, with front-facing client and court work. High-end global platform, mentorship, and deep benefits (medical, 401(k), profit-sharing, wellness program).

Employer: TikTok / ByteDance

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $210,600–$366,000

Lead global sanctions compliance (US, UK, EU, UN, SG) for a fast-growing tech company, owning program design, risk assessments, and sanctions operations.

(US, UK, EU, UN, SG) for a fast-growing tech company, owning program design, risk assessments, and sanctions operations. Best for seasoned compliance attorneys with deep sanctions/AML experience and comfort in a fast-paced, global environment.

Employer: Robert Half (for NYC immigration practice)

(for NYC immigration practice) Location: New York, NY (FiDi)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus on removal defense, interview prep, and complex immigration filings , including court advocacy and high-volume case management.

, including court advocacy and high-volume case management. Requires 3+ years of immigration practice and strong courtroom and writing skills.

Employer: Niagara Partners, Inc (for a top employment firm)

(for a top employment firm) Location: New York, NY (downtown)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + commission

Join a premier plaintiff employment and sexual harassment firm handling high-value cases, with depositions, briefing, and courtroom advocacy.

firm handling high-value cases, with depositions, briefing, and courtroom advocacy. Open to 1–3 years of plaintiff experience (employment, civil rights, PI, etc.).

Employer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Location: 2 Broadway, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (telework 1 day/week)

Full-time (telework 1 day/week) Salary: $138,000–$142,074

Represent the MTA in labor arbitrations, disciplinary trials, and contract grievances , and advise on NY labor statutes and collective bargaining.

, and advise on NY labor statutes and collective bargaining. Requires 6+ years of litigation/labor experience and NY admission.

Employer: Insite Legal (for a global law firm)

(for a global law firm) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $320,000–$480,000

Senior mid-level+ role in direct lending/leveraged finance , acting for private credit funds on unitranche, DDTLs, revolvers, and restructurings.

, acting for private credit funds on unitranche, DDTLs, revolvers, and restructurings. Great if you have ~5+ years in private credit and want front-line lender-side work.

Employer: Mizuho Americas

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $230,000–$275,000

Senior in-house role drafting and negotiating tech, outsourcing, cloud/SaaS, data, and AI-related contracts and advising on third-party risk.

and advising on third-party risk. Needs 8+ years of tech/commercial contracting experience and strong NY-admitted counsel.

Employer: Jobot (for a plaintiffs’ class action firm)

(for a plaintiffs’ class action firm) Location: New York, NY (plus other admitted states possible)

(plus other admitted states possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$300,000

Lead wage-and-hour, employment, and consumer class actions with full case management, depositions, motion practice, and trial work.

with full case management, depositions, motion practice, and trial work. Best for attorneys with 8+ years of civil litigation and complex class action experience.

Employer: Jobot (for a top hospitality firm)

(for a top hospitality firm) Location: New York, NY (remote/hybrid)

Type: Full-time (partner-level)

Full-time (partner-level) Salary: $200,000–$400,000

Bring your entertainment book of business to a leading hospitality-focused firm with strong TV/book/media clients and robust back-end support.

to a leading hospitality-focused firm with strong TV/book/media clients and robust back-end support. Ideal for a partner or solo looking for better platform, origination structure, and work-life balance.

Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC (for a global coverage firm)

(for a global coverage firm) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with commercial policyholders on complex coverage disputes from claim strategy through litigation, arbitration, and recovery.

on complex coverage disputes from claim strategy through litigation, arbitration, and recovery. Needs 3+ years in commercial/insurance/construction litigation and strong advocacy skills.

Employer: Alfa AI (for a multi-state employment firm)

(for a multi-state employment firm) Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $250,000 base + bonus

Act as outside employment counsel to corporate clients, handling contentious and pre-contentious matters plus day-to-day compliance and document drafting.

to corporate clients, handling contentious and pre-contentious matters plus day-to-day compliance and document drafting. Standout perk: no billable hour requirement, with Fortune 500 and national business clients.

Employer: Villatoro Executive Search (for a plaintiffs’ firm)

(for a plaintiffs’ firm) Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$135,000 + bonus & OT

Support complex mass tort and MDL matters: drafting, discovery, document review, trial prep, and court filings.

matters: drafting, discovery, document review, trial prep, and court filings. Requires 3+ years of litigation paralegal experience and comfort with large-scale cases.

Employer: Paduano & Weintraub LLP

Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$200,000

Join a boutique employment defense group handling litigation, counseling, and M&A support with close partner mentorship.

group handling litigation, counseling, and M&A support with close partner mentorship. Great entry point for 1–3 year associates wanting hands-on experience and strong training.

Employer: Paduano & Weintraub LLP

Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000–$250,000

Take a lead role in employment defense litigation, counseling, and M&A diligence, including depositions, mediations, and strategy.

in employment defense litigation, counseling, and M&A diligence, including depositions, mediations, and strategy. Designed for 4–6 year attorneys ready to own matters and work closely with clients.

Employer: Swimply

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run Swimply’s regulatory program end-to-end: track and respond to local notices, manage lobbyists, shape state and city rules, and build coalitions.

end-to-end: track and respond to local notices, manage lobbyists, shape state and city rules, and build coalitions. Great fit if you have 5–8 years in government affairs/policy and like mixing operations with strategy.

Employer: Mercury

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NYC): $128,600–$144,600

Own high-volume subpoena, law enforcement, and discovery workflows for a fast-growing fintech, building systems and using automation/AI tools.

workflows for a fast-growing fintech, building systems and using automation/AI tools. Best for paralegals with 4+ years of litigation support and a systems mindset.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC legal roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.