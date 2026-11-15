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⚖️ New York Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $200K+ Openings
4 days ago
New York’s legal market is buzzing right now—especially for litigators, employment lawyers, and in-house counsel. Here are several standout roles with strong pay, hybrid options, and real responsibility.
Litigation Attorney – Am Law 100 (Class Actions & Mass Torts)
- Employer: Lateral Link (for an Am Law 100 global firm)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $270,000–$410,000
- Mid-level associate role in a top-tier Litigation & Disputes group handling complex class actions and mass torts for Fortune 500 clients, with heavy deposition, motion, and trial-team experience.
- Strong training, clear advancement path, and a rich benefits package including flexible PTO and parental leave.
Insurance Defense Attorney
- Employer: Ascendion (for established insurance defense firm)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$250,000 base
- Broad insurance defense practice (GL, PI, premises, professional liability, construction, products) representing insurers and insureds.
- Ideal if you have 2+ years of defense experience and want complex litigation plus solid benefits.
Law Enforcement Specialist – Data & Compliance
- Employer: Bending Spoons
- Location: New York, NY preferred (or remote US / other listed cities)
- Type: Full-time (perm or fixed-term)
- Salary: Typically $90,005–$164,852, up to $164,852+ in NYC for top candidates
- Handle law enforcement and government data requests end-to-end, build scalable processes, and track regulatory trends around access to user data.
- Great fit if you like tech, compliance, and cross-functional work with strong growth and top-tier benefits.
Associate Attorney – Commercial Litigation
- Employer: NPAworldwide (for a global law firm)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $235,000–$310,000
- 2–4 years of strong commercial litigation at an AmLaw 200 firm, with front-facing client and court work.
- High-end global platform, mentorship, and deep benefits (medical, 401(k), profit-sharing, wellness program).
Global Senior Sanctions Compliance Counsel
- Employer: TikTok / ByteDance
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210,600–$366,000
- Lead global sanctions compliance (US, UK, EU, UN, SG) for a fast-growing tech company, owning program design, risk assessments, and sanctions operations.
- Best for seasoned compliance attorneys with deep sanctions/AML experience and comfort in a fast-paced, global environment.
Immigration Attorney
- Employer: Robert Half (for NYC immigration practice)
- Location: New York, NY (FiDi)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus on removal defense, interview prep, and complex immigration filings, including court advocacy and high-volume case management.
- Requires 3+ years of immigration practice and strong courtroom and writing skills.
Associate Employment Attorney (Plaintiff-Side)
- Employer: Niagara Partners, Inc (for a top employment firm)
- Location: New York, NY (downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + commission
- Join a premier plaintiff employment and sexual harassment firm handling high-value cases, with depositions, briefing, and courtroom advocacy.
- Open to 1–3 years of plaintiff experience (employment, civil rights, PI, etc.).
Labor Counsel
- Employer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
- Location: 2 Broadway, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (telework 1 day/week)
- Salary: $138,000–$142,074
- Represent the MTA in labor arbitrations, disciplinary trials, and contract grievances, and advise on NY labor statutes and collective bargaining.
- Requires 6+ years of litigation/labor experience and NY admission.
Direct Lending Associate
- Employer: Insite Legal (for a global law firm)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $320,000–$480,000
- Senior mid-level+ role in direct lending/leveraged finance, acting for private credit funds on unitranche, DDTLs, revolvers, and restructurings.
- Great if you have ~5+ years in private credit and want front-line lender-side work.
Technology & Commercial Lawyer – Director
- Employer: Mizuho Americas
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $230,000–$275,000
- Senior in-house role drafting and negotiating tech, outsourcing, cloud/SaaS, data, and AI-related contracts and advising on third-party risk.
- Needs 8+ years of tech/commercial contracting experience and strong NY-admitted counsel.
Labor & Employment Attorney (Plaintiff Class Actions)
- Employer: Jobot (for a plaintiffs’ class action firm)
- Location: New York, NY (plus other admitted states possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$300,000
- Lead wage-and-hour, employment, and consumer class actions with full case management, depositions, motion practice, and trial work.
- Best for attorneys with 8+ years of civil litigation and complex class action experience.
Entertainment Law Partner – Hospitality Firm (Remote Possible)
- Employer: Jobot (for a top hospitality firm)
- Location: New York, NY (remote/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (partner-level)
- Salary: $200,000–$400,000
- Bring your entertainment book of business to a leading hospitality-focused firm with strong TV/book/media clients and robust back-end support.
- Ideal for a partner or solo looking for better platform, origination structure, and work-life balance.
Insurance Coverage Attorney
- Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC (for a global coverage firm)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with commercial policyholders on complex coverage disputes from claim strategy through litigation, arbitration, and recovery.
- Needs 3+ years in commercial/insurance/construction litigation and strong advocacy skills.
Employment Attorney – Defense, No Billables
- Employer: Alfa AI (for a multi-state employment firm)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $250,000 base + bonus
- Act as outside employment counsel to corporate clients, handling contentious and pre-contentious matters plus day-to-day compliance and document drafting.
- Standout perk: no billable hour requirement, with Fortune 500 and national business clients.
Mass Tort Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: Villatoro Executive Search (for a plaintiffs’ firm)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$135,000 + bonus & OT
- Support complex mass tort and MDL matters: drafting, discovery, document review, trial prep, and court filings.
- Requires 3+ years of litigation paralegal experience and comfort with large-scale cases.
Junior Associate – Employment Defense (1–3 Years)
- Employer: Paduano & Weintraub LLP
- Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000
- Join a boutique employment defense group handling litigation, counseling, and M&A support with close partner mentorship.
- Great entry point for 1–3 year associates wanting hands-on experience and strong training.
Mid-Level Attorney – Employment Defense (4–6 Years)
- Employer: Paduano & Weintraub LLP
- Location: New York, NY (Rockefeller Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$250,000
- Take a lead role in employment defense litigation, counseling, and M&A diligence, including depositions, mediations, and strategy.
- Designed for 4–6 year attorneys ready to own matters and work closely with clients.
Regulatory Affairs Manager – Sharing Economy
- Employer: Swimply
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Run Swimply’s regulatory program end-to-end: track and respond to local notices, manage lobbyists, shape state and city rules, and build coalitions.
- Great fit if you have 5–8 years in government affairs/policy and like mixing operations with strategy.
Senior Litigation Paralegal – Fintech
- Employer: Mercury
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC): $128,600–$144,600
- Own high-volume subpoena, law enforcement, and discovery workflows for a fast-growing fintech, building systems and using automation/AI tools.
- Best for paralegals with 4+ years of litigation support and a systems mindset.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC legal roles at this level tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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