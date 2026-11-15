New York is busy right now with supply chain and inventory jobs, from stylish housewares to top-tier healthcare and luxury fashion. If you like data, details, and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Joseph Joseph Ltd

Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000 + annual bonus

Join a global housewares brand on the Customer Supply Chain Team, tracking KPIs, managing 3PL performance, and digging into inventory, warehousing, and transport data. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in supply chain/ops, strong Excel and ERP skills, and want a mix of analytics, reporting, and process improvement plus 401(k) match, health benefits, and staff discount.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one link is included here.

Employer: Dolce & Gabbana

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + variable commission

Own key product categories for a major luxury brand, from seasonal buying and assortment planning to in-season inventory moves across North America. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years in buying/merch/planning, love data and fashion, and want to partner closely with planning, allocation, and supply chain while earning solid pay plus a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Orthopedic Hospital

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $50,204.70–$68,427.24 annually

Handle inventory management for orthopedic implants, from reviewing surgery schedules and coordinating with vendors to tracking used/wasted implants and keeping the implant room secure and organized. Good match if you have 2+ years healthcare experience, are detail-focused, and want strong benefits, wellness programs, and time-off at a leading hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—New York employers move fast when they see the right skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.