New York is busy and hiring — especially for people who like hands-on work keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles across the city, from entry-level to senior management.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: New York, NY (movie theatre environment)

(movie theatre environment) Type: Full-time hourly

Pay: $25.50 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Keep a theatre in top shape doing minor repairs (seats, tile, sheetrock, light bulbs, alarm system). You get free movie passes, discounted concessions, and 401(k) with company match once eligible.

Employer: UG2

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Classic janitorial role doing vacuuming, mopping, bathroom cleaning, trash, and restocking. Good fit if you like night work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a job where attention to detail really counts.

Employer: JLL

Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY 10017

Type: Full-time, onsite Monday–Friday 8 AM–5 PM

Pay: Estimated $145,300 – $178,100 + annual bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Lead facilities operations for a 1M+ sq ft Class A HQ of a Big 4 accounting firm. You’ll manage a team, vendors, budgets, and building systems (HVAC, electrical, life safety) across the Northeast — ideal for someone with 7+ years FM experience ready for a flagship role.

Employer: Intapp

Location: 1250 Broadway, New York, NY (On-site M–F, 8 AM–5 PM)

Type: Full-time

Pay (NY): $44 – $54 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll keep a modern tech office running — daily walkthroughs, minor fixes, vendors, supplies, events, and some reception coverage. Great for someone with 3–5 years facilities/office operations who likes a hospitality-forward, high-growth environment.

Employer: New York City Police Department – Facilities Management Division

Location: 1 Police Plaza & NYC – All Boros

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Pay: $34.84 – $36.20 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: City role doing building maintenance, moving/loading materials, and office build/repair across NYPD facilities. Comes with city benefits, pension, paid leave, and potential loan forgiveness; requires prior building trades experience and permanent civil service status in the title.

Employer: City University of New York – Baruch College

Location: Baruch College, New York, NY

Type: Full-time, essential personnel (evenings/weekends)

Pay: $39,922 (new hire); $41,163 (incumbent)

Why it’s worth a look: Multiple openings doing building cleaning, floor care, trash, light snow removal, and basic bulb/fuse changes. No formal education or experience required, and you get CUNY benefits, pension, and job stability; must be able to work nights and Sundays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the employer often lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good building and grounds jobs in NYC get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.