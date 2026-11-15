New York is busy and hiring — especially in safety and security. If you like keeping people, buildings, and communities protected, this week has several solid options.

Employer: Rycon Mechanical

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead safety for a mechanical contractor: write and enforce safety policies, run trainings, and inspect sites and equipment. Good fit if you have a safety background and want 401(k), health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, and career growth.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY (government finance office)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.87/hour

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Unarmed patrol role at a city agency: daytime hours, access control, incident response, and report writing. Requires a NY State Security Guard License and at least 1 year of security experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY (commercial real estate)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Daytime patrols in a commercial property: lobby presence, access control, and basic reporting. Great if you want steady weekday mornings and are comfortable with badge/access systems and using a tablet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY (government social services facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.87/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 11:00 pm – 7:00 am

Overnight unarmed security at a housing/social services site: patrols, incident response, and detailed reporting. Requires NY Security Guard License and 1+ year security experience; comes with health and financial benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Unarmed patrols around a business site, with a focus on customer service and access control. Good for someone with a NY Security Guard License who wants evening shifts and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k).

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY (government services location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.87/hour

Schedule: Mon/Fri/Sat/Sun 4:00 pm – 12:00 am

Support residents and staff at a transitional housing site with patrols, access control, and incident reporting. Requires a NY Security Guard License and 1+ year security experience, plus offers health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Women In Need, Inc. (Win)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.87/hour

Schedule: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Mon–Tue (then off)

Lead security and residential staff in family shelters: supervise guards and aides, handle incidents, run fire drills, and support residents. Requires NYS Security Guard License, F80/F58 Fire Safety certification, and 2–3 years shelter/security experience.

Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $25.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Wed 12:00 am – 8:00 am

Overnight post with patrols, monitoring cameras, and writing reports. Requires NYS Security Guard License, strong customer service and de‑escalation skills, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $21.22/hour

Schedule: Sat 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Long Saturday shift with patrols, surveillance, and incident reporting. Good side‑gig if you have a NYS Security Guard License, can stand for long periods, and want benefits plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $19.50/hour

Schedule: Sun 9:30 am – 6:00 pm, Mon–Wed 9:30 am – 7:00 pm

Daytime security with patrols, monitoring equipment, and writing detailed reports. Needs a NYS Security Guard License, weekend availability, and strong verbal de‑escalation skills; includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Customer‑focused building security: lobby presence, patrols, monitoring alarms, and writing incident reports. Requires (or ability to obtain) a security guard license, HS diploma/GED, and offers health, dental, vision, vacation, sick leave, and 401k.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00/hour

Schedule: Evening shift, Mon–Fri (flexible days)

High‑responsibility role running a corporate building’s fire safety plan: manage the Fire Command Station, lead fire wardens, run drills, and liaise with FDNY during emergencies. Requires strong communication, physical stamina, and all NYC life safety licensing per regulations.

Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene – OCME

Location: NYC – all boroughs (primary site: 421 East 26th St, NY, NY)

Type: Full-time (essential staff)

Salary: $100,544/year

Posted until: 12/13/2026

Senior forensic biology role focusing on proteomics and molecular serology: mass spectrometry work, method development, technical reviews, and expert court testimony. Requires a science degree, multi‑year forensic/Criminalist experience, and at least 6 months as an interpreting analyst in molecular serology.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, double‑check the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.