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🚔 New York public safety jobs with multiple openings this week
New York is busy and hiring — especially in safety and security. If you like keeping people, buildings, and communities protected, this week has several solid options.
Safety Manager
Employer: Rycon Mechanical
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead safety for a mechanical contractor: write and enforce safety policies, run trainings, and inspect sites and equipment. Good fit if you have a safety background and want 401(k), health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, and career growth.
Security Officer – City Agency (Patrol & Credential Control)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: New York, NY (government finance office)
Type: Part-time
Salary: $18.87/hour
Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00 am – 5:30 pm
Unarmed patrol role at a city agency: daytime hours, access control, incident response, and report writing. Requires a NY State Security Guard License and at least 1 year of security experience.
Security Officer – Unarmed Patrol, Commercial Building
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: New York, NY (commercial real estate)
Type: Part-time
Salary: $17.00/hour
Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:30 am – 12:30 pm
Daytime patrols in a commercial property: lobby presence, access control, and basic reporting. Great if you want steady weekday mornings and are comfortable with badge/access systems and using a tablet.
Security Guard – Housing Facility (Overnight)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: New York, NY (government social services facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.87/hour
Schedule: Mon–Fri 11:00 pm – 7:00 am
Overnight unarmed security at a housing/social services site: patrols, incident response, and detailed reporting. Requires NY Security Guard License and 1+ year security experience; comes with health and financial benefits.
Security Officer – Business Facility Monitoring
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17.00/hour
Schedule: Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Unarmed patrols around a business site, with a focus on customer service and access control. Good for someone with a NY Security Guard License who wants evening shifts and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k).
Security Officer – Transitional Housing
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: New York, NY (government services location)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.87/hour
Schedule: Mon/Fri/Sat/Sun 4:00 pm – 12:00 am
Support residents and staff at a transitional housing site with patrols, access control, and incident reporting. Requires a NY Security Guard License and 1+ year security experience, plus offers health and retirement benefits.
Security Shift Supervisor – Shelter Programs
Employer: Women In Need, Inc. (Win)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $27.87/hour
Schedule: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Mon–Tue (then off)
Lead security and residential staff in family shelters: supervise guards and aides, handle incidents, run fire drills, and support residents. Requires NYS Security Guard License, F80/F58 Fire Safety certification, and 2–3 years shelter/security experience.
Security Officer – Overnight, Part-Time
Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: Up to $25.00/hour
Schedule: Tue–Wed 12:00 am – 8:00 am
Overnight post with patrols, monitoring cameras, and writing reports. Requires NYS Security Guard License, strong customer service and de‑escalation skills, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and life insurance.
Security Officer – Saturday Shift
Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: Up to $21.22/hour
Schedule: Sat 7:00 am – 11:00 pm
Long Saturday shift with patrols, surveillance, and incident reporting. Good side‑gig if you have a NYS Security Guard License, can stand for long periods, and want benefits plus referral bonuses.
Security Officer – Full-Time, Day Shifts
Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $19.50/hour
Schedule: Sun 9:30 am – 6:00 pm, Mon–Wed 9:30 am – 7:00 pm
Daytime security with patrols, monitoring equipment, and writing detailed reports. Needs a NYS Security Guard License, weekend availability, and strong verbal de‑escalation skills; includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and life insurance.
Security Guard – 40077
Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.00/hour
Schedule: Tue–Sat 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Customer‑focused building security: lobby presence, patrols, monitoring alarms, and writing incident reports. Requires (or ability to obtain) a security guard license, HS diploma/GED, and offers health, dental, vision, vacation, sick leave, and 401k.
Fire Life Safety Director – Corporate Building (Midtown)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $29.00/hour
Schedule: Evening shift, Mon–Fri (flexible days)
High‑responsibility role running a corporate building’s fire safety plan: manage the Fire Command Station, lead fire wardens, run drills, and liaise with FDNY during emergencies. Requires strong communication, physical stamina, and all NYC life safety licensing per regulations.
Criminalist III (Forensic Biology – Molecular Serology)
Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene – OCME
Location: NYC – all boroughs (primary site: 421 East 26th St, NY, NY)
Type: Full-time (essential staff)
Salary: $100,544/year
Posted until: 12/13/2026
Senior forensic biology role focusing on proteomics and molecular serology: mass spectrometry work, method development, technical reviews, and expert court testimony. Requires a science degree, multi‑year forensic/Criminalist experience, and at least 6 months as an interpreting analyst in molecular serology.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, double‑check the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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