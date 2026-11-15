New York’s tech scene is still buzzing — especially for senior engineers, data leaders, and cloud pros. If you’re mid to senior level, there are plenty of roles here that pay well into six figures.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (healthcare system with structured pay bands)

Hands-on BI role building dashboards, metrics, and reports for a huge healthcare network. Good fit if you have 3+ years in BI, strong SQL/data skills, and want to turn complex clinical/business needs into clear visuals.

Employer: Protiviti

Location: New York City, NY (hybrid, client travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,000 – $272,000 base + ~14% bonus

Lead cloud, networking, and infrastructure projects across AWS/Azure and on-prem for big-name clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years in professional services, deep infra + networking chops, and enjoy C‑level client work and team leadership.

Employer: Slalom

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY): $145,000 – $177,000 (Senior) / $178,000 – $218,000 (Principal)

Design and build cloud platforms on AWS/Azure/GCP with heavy Terraform, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and DevOps. Great for platform engineers who like consulting, mentoring teams, and leading modernization work.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a funded SaaS real estate platform)

Location: Midtown, New York, NY (3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 + bonus + equity

Senior IC role building Node/TypeScript APIs on AWS, with the option to go deeper into React and Kubernetes/Terraform. Good match if you have 7+ years in JS/TS and want impact at a 100+ person SaaS company.

Employer: AngelList

Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000+ base + equity (senior level starting point)

Full-stack role owning complex workflows for private funds (GP dashboards, capital activity, reporting). Great if you like end‑to‑end ownership, automation, and working closely with ops, tax, and accounting teams in fintech.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY): $124,400 – $207,400 base + ~17.5% bonus + LTI

Hands-on cloud engineer role (AWS + GCP, Kubernetes, Python/TypeScript) building data viz and collaboration platforms for integrative biology. Ideal for someone who likes scientific domains and owning both platform and apps.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY via KPMG ranges link): Market-based; CA reference $95,855 – $208,265

Identity engineer role focused on Okta and Microsoft Entra ID (SSO, MFA, lifecycle, Conditional Access). Good for IAM folks with 3+ years in identity and at least a year deep in Okta.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY via KPMG ranges link): Market-based; CA reference $165,395 – $337,295

Lead privacy tech strategy and implementations on platforms like OneTrust, TrustArc, DataGrail, Ketch. Strong fit if you’ve led complex privacy tech programs and can translate legal/privacy rules into real systems.

Employer: USAA

Location: Remote (US) – New York–based candidates eligible

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,320 – $313,820

First‑line risk role focused on AI, IT, cyber, and data risk in a financial setting. Great for senior technologists who’ve moved into risk/compliance and want to shape responsible AI frameworks.

Employer: USAA

Location: Remote (US) – New York–based candidates eligible

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,320 – $313,820

People‑manager version of the above, leading a team of AI risk pros and owning AI governance strategy. Best for leaders with 3+ years managing teams plus deep tech‑risk experience.

Employer: GE HealthCare

Location: Northeast US (remote with heavy travel, including NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,840 – $134,760 base + incentives

Client‑facing technical role installing and upgrading GE Healthcare digital software at hospitals. Good if you have strong IT/VM/networking skills and like travel and on‑site work with customers.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY): $293,600 – $335,100 base + bonus/LTI

Lead a team building and deploying ML models for credit decisioning at huge scale. Ideal for senior data scientists with deep Python + ML experience and a background in credit or consumer finance.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY (3 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $170,000 base + ~20% bonus (DOE)

Senior technical lead role (about 30% hands‑on) building Java/Spring Boot microservices on AWS. Great for someone with 15+ years in engineering who still codes but also drives architecture and mentors teams.

Employer: BlackRock

Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000 – $215,000 base + bonus + benefits

Own enterprise unified communications: Cisco UC, SIP, VoIP, Webex, Telepresence, and global UC projects. Strong fit if you’re a senior UC engineer/architect ready for VP‑level ownership.

Employer: Saransh Inc

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Build and maintain UI and API test automation for life & annuity workflows (new business, underwriting, claims). Good for QA engineers with strong automation, SQL, CI/CD, and insurance domain experience.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: New York, NY (and other US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $158,100 – $213,800 base + RSUs + sign‑on

Central pipeline for SDEs across AWS (distributed systems, ML, infra, security, etc.). If you have 3+ years building large‑scale systems in Java/C++/C#/Perl, this can match you to multiple internal teams.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY (North America focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,320 – $242,520 base

Senior architect + go‑to‑market leader for mainframe modernization (rehost, refactor, APIs, hybrid cloud). Great for someone who knows IBM Z/COBOL/CICS/DB2 and cloud, and wants to drive strategy and big deals.

Employer: X-energy

Location: New York, NY (listed among locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,500 – $159,750

Senior network + virtualization engineer for hybrid on‑prem/cloud environments, with a focus on security (NIST/CIS) and high availability. Good for infra pros who like designing and hardening multi‑site networks.

Employer: Fintal Partners (for a global trading firm)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (front‑office quant comp likely)

Own the distributed training stack for large models: multi‑GPU training, PyTorch/JAX, experiment orchestration, and performance tuning. Perfect if you’re an ML infra engineer obsessed with throughput and cost.

Employer: Compass

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,000 – $141,000 base + bonus + RSUs

Build and ship features for Compass’s iOS app using Swift, SwiftUI, Swift Concurrency. Great for iOS engineers with 2+ years experience who care about UX and want to work closely with product and design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many of these teams are hiring at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.