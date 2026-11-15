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💻 New York City Tech Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
New York’s tech scene is still buzzing — especially for senior engineers, data leaders, and cloud pros. If you’re mid to senior level, there are plenty of roles here that pay well into six figures.
Business Intelligence Specialist
Employer: Northwell Health
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (healthcare system with structured pay bands)
Hands-on BI role building dashboards, metrics, and reports for a huge healthcare network. Good fit if you have 3+ years in BI, strong SQL/data skills, and want to turn complex clinical/business needs into clear visuals.
Cloud Infrastructure Senior Manager
Employer: Protiviti
Location: New York City, NY (hybrid, client travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $157,000 – $272,000 base + ~14% bonus
Lead cloud, networking, and infrastructure projects across AWS/Azure and on-prem for big-name clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years in professional services, deep infra + networking chops, and enjoy C‑level client work and team leadership.
Platform Architect (Senior Consultant / Principal)
Employer: Slalom
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY): $145,000 – $177,000 (Senior) / $178,000 – $218,000 (Principal)
Design and build cloud platforms on AWS/Azure/GCP with heavy Terraform, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and DevOps. Great for platform engineers who like consulting, mentoring teams, and leading modernization work.
Senior Full Stack Engineer (Node.js / TypeScript) – Hybrid
Employer: CyberCoders (for a funded SaaS real estate platform)
Location: Midtown, New York, NY (3 days on-site)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 + bonus + equity
Senior IC role building Node/TypeScript APIs on AWS, with the option to go deeper into React and Kubernetes/Terraform. Good match if you have 7+ years in JS/TS and want impact at a 100+ person SaaS company.
Senior Software Engineer, Funds
Employer: AngelList
Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000+ base + equity (senior level starting point)
Full-stack role owning complex workflows for private funds (GP dashboards, capital activity, reporting). Great if you like end‑to‑end ownership, automation, and working closely with ops, tax, and accounting teams in fintech.
Sr. Manager, Solution Engineer – Visualization, Analytics & Collaboration
Employer: Pfizer
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY): $124,400 – $207,400 base + ~17.5% bonus + LTI
Hands-on cloud engineer role (AWS + GCP, Kubernetes, Python/TypeScript) building data viz and collaboration platforms for integrative biology. Ideal for someone who likes scientific domains and owning both platform and apps.
Senior Associate, Access Management – Okta & Entra
Employer: KPMG US
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY via KPMG ranges link): Market-based; CA reference $95,855 – $208,265
Identity engineer role focused on Okta and Microsoft Entra ID (SSO, MFA, lifecycle, Conditional Access). Good for IAM folks with 3+ years in identity and at least a year deep in Okta.
Director, Privacy Technology
Employer: KPMG US
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY via KPMG ranges link): Market-based; CA reference $165,395 – $337,295
Lead privacy tech strategy and implementations on platforms like OneTrust, TrustArc, DataGrail, Ketch. Strong fit if you’ve led complex privacy tech programs and can translate legal/privacy rules into real systems.
Lead, AI Risk Management and Governance
Employer: USAA
Location: Remote (US) – New York–based candidates eligible
Type: Full-time
Salary: $143,320 – $313,820
First‑line risk role focused on AI, IT, cyber, and data risk in a financial setting. Great for senior technologists who’ve moved into risk/compliance and want to shape responsible AI frameworks.
Director, AI Risk Management and Governance
Employer: USAA
Location: Remote (US) – New York–based candidates eligible
Type: Full-time
Salary: $143,320 – $313,820
People‑manager version of the above, leading a team of AI risk pros and owning AI governance strategy. Best for leaders with 3+ years managing teams plus deep tech‑risk experience.
Installation Coordinator – Digital Products
Employer: GE HealthCare
Location: Northeast US (remote with heavy travel, including NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,840 – $134,760 base + incentives
Client‑facing technical role installing and upgrading GE Healthcare digital software at hospitals. Good if you have strong IT/VM/networking skills and like travel and on‑site work with customers.
Director, Data Science – Applied AI in Credit
Employer: Capital One
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY): $293,600 – $335,100 base + bonus/LTI
Lead a team building and deploying ML models for credit decisioning at huge scale. Ideal for senior data scientists with deep Python + ML experience and a background in credit or consumer finance.
Lead Software Engineer – Java/AWS
Employer: Capgemini
Location: New York, NY (3 days/week on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $170,000 base + ~20% bonus (DOE)
Senior technical lead role (about 30% hands‑on) building Java/Spring Boot microservices on AWS. Great for someone with 15+ years in engineering who still codes but also drives architecture and mentors teams.
Vice President – Unified Communications
Employer: BlackRock
Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $195,000 – $215,000 base + bonus + benefits
Own enterprise unified communications: Cisco UC, SIP, VoIP, Webex, Telepresence, and global UC projects. Strong fit if you’re a senior UC engineer/architect ready for VP‑level ownership.
Automation Tester – Life & Annuity Domain (W2)
Employer: Saransh Inc
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time (W2)
Salary: Not listed
Build and maintain UI and API test automation for life & annuity workflows (new business, underwriting, claims). Good for QA engineers with strong automation, SQL, CI/CD, and insurance domain experience.
Software Development Engineer, AWS
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: New York, NY (and other US locations)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $158,100 – $213,800 base + RSUs + sign‑on
Central pipeline for SDEs across AWS (distributed systems, ML, infra, security, etc.). If you have 3+ years building large‑scale systems in Java/C++/C#/Perl, this can match you to multiple internal teams.
Mainframe Modernization Architect & GTM Leader – North America
Employer: Capgemini
Location: New York, NY (North America focus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $154,320 – $242,520 base
Senior architect + go‑to‑market leader for mainframe modernization (rehost, refactor, APIs, hybrid cloud). Great for someone who knows IBM Z/COBOL/CICS/DB2 and cloud, and wants to drive strategy and big deals.
Engineer IV, Network & Infrastructure
Employer: X-energy
Location: New York, NY (listed among locations)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,500 – $159,750
Senior network + virtualization engineer for hybrid on‑prem/cloud environments, with a focus on security (NIST/CIS) and high availability. Good for infra pros who like designing and hardening multi‑site networks.
Machine Learning Engineer – Distributed Training & Research Infrastructure
Employer: Fintal Partners (for a global trading firm)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (front‑office quant comp likely)
Own the distributed training stack for large models: multi‑GPU training, PyTorch/JAX, experiment orchestration, and performance tuning. Perfect if you’re an ML infra engineer obsessed with throughput and cost.
Software Engineer – Mobile, iOS
Employer: Compass
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $126,000 – $141,000 base + bonus + RSUs
Build and ship features for Compass’s iOS app using Swift, SwiftUI, Swift Concurrency. Great for iOS engineers with 2+ years experience who care about UX and want to work closely with product and design.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many of these teams are hiring at multiple levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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