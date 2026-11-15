New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from hospitals to telehealth to community programs, there’s something for almost every level of experience.

Here are several standout healthcare & medical roles in New York, NY worth a look this week:

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, specialty, and location)

Lead a Labor & Delivery unit with 24/7 responsibility for nursing practice, staffing, budget, and quality. BSN in Nursing and 6–8 years of nursing plus 2–5 years leadership required; L&D RN and EFM experience preferred.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: New York, NY (Lenox Hill Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base pay set by experience and internal equity)

Hands-on support role on a telemetry unit: help with daily care, vitals, basic procedures, and room turnover. Requires HS diploma and NYS CNA program or 1 year RN clinical coursework, plus passing the hospital’s PCA tests.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience and credentials)

Perform OB/GYN ultrasound exams and work closely with physicians on imaging decisions. Requires a vocational/technical diploma, 1–3 years’ experience, and one of several accepted sonography credentials (RDMS, RDCS, RVT, ARRT, etc.).

Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons (via Emergency Physicians Monthly)

Location: Multiple federal facilities (nationwide; includes NY among options)

Type: Full-time, federal position (GS-13 to GS-15)

Salary: Based on federal pay tables and locality; GS-13–15 range with special salary rates

Provide inpatient and outpatient medical care in federal correctional facilities and help lead clinical policy. Open continuous posting through 09/30/2027 with promotion potential to GS-15; U.S. citizenship and clean background required.

Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Provide direct hands-on care in settings like hospitals, nursing homes, or home care—helping with ADLs, vitals, transfers, and documentation. Requires current CNA certification and BLS/CPR; prior senior care or acute care experience is a plus.

Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Another CNA role focused on comfort, dignity, and independence for patients in long-term care, assisted living, or home care. Needs active CNA certification; experience with dementia, hospice, or rehab is especially valued.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: New York, NY (hybrid; ~2.5 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $239,900 – $399,800/year plus 25% bonus target and long-term incentives

MD-level role leading medium–high complexity clinical trials in inflammation/immunology. You’ll own protocol design, medical monitoring, data review, and regulatory input, and work with AI-enabled tools for trial execution. Requires 5+ years biopharma clinical development experience.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.57 – $30.72/hour

Partner with the optometrist to run pre-exam testing, support eye exams, and coach patients on contacts and eye care. Needs 3+ years in healthcare/optical, strong customer service, and comfort with exam software and POS systems.

Employer: Monte Nido Eating Disorder Center of Westchester (via BBG Ventures)

Location: White Plains, NY (serves NYC area)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $67,500 – $92,750/year

Join a HAES-informed eating disorder day program for adults, providing nutrition assessments, meal oversight, and treatment planning. Requires Master’s in Nutrition or related field, RD credential, and interest in eating disorder recovery work.

Employer: NY Hotel Trades Council & Hotel Assoc. of NYC Employee Benefit Funds

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Office-based role handling claims, eligibility, and member questions for a union health fund. Needs 1+ year eligibility/claims/insurance experience, medical billing & coding (mandatory), and Spanish fluency. Offers no-cost medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Teladoc Health

Location: 100% remote (must be U.S.-based; open to NY-licensed physicians)

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Compensation: $25/phone consult, $28/video consult, $12/async consult

Provide on-demand virtual care nationwide as an additional income stream or full telemedicine practice. Requires 2+ years post-residency, Board Certification (FM, IM, or EM), multiple active state licenses, and an active DEA.

Employer: CareSource

Location: New York (mobile role; heavy local travel)

Type: Full-time, mobile

Salary: $75,200 – $120,500/year

Conduct in-home/community UAS assessments for managed long-term care, determine eligibility, and build initial care plans. Requires NY RN license, 1+ year acute care experience, valid driver’s license/vehicle, and fluency in Spanish, Russian, or Chinese.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role on a psychiatric unit at Bellevue, overseeing nursing care plans, staff supervision, and quality standards. Requires NY RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year of RN experience.

Employer: DocCafe (recruitment platform)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $350,000 – $425,000/year

DocCafe is recruiting for an OB/GYN physician role in NYC. You’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full employer details and apply; they also offer profile tools and job-matching support.

Employer: DocCafe (recruitment platform)

Location: New York (state)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $350,000 – $400,000/year

Another OB/GYN opening through DocCafe, with a slightly different salary band and potentially different practice setting. Create a DocCafe profile to view full job details and connect with hiring groups.

Employer: Delphi Healthcare, PLLC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role in a 16-bed Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, managing high-acuity congenital and acquired heart disease patients, including ECMO, CRRT, and complex post-op care. Requires 2+ years Pediatric Cardiac ICU APP experience, NY NP license, BLS/PALS, and strong congenital cardiac knowledge.

Employer: Northside Center for Child Development

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Conduct CPSE psychological evaluations and social histories for children as part of a multidisciplinary team. Requires NY Psychologist license, experience testing children/adolescents, and Spanish/English fluency for bilingual roles.

Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine

Location: Upper East Side, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week), non-exempt

Salary: Listed placeholder ($1.00 – $1.00); actual range provided at hire per NYC law

Support a liver transplant program, coordinating care, triaging calls, assisting with procedures, and managing EMR documentation. Requires NY RN license, BLS, Infection Control certificate, and typically 2+ years RN experience.

Employer: ACCESS PT (Confluent Health)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Great entry role if you’re eyeing PT school: you’ll set up exercises, assist patients, clean and stock the clinic, and support therapists. HS diploma required; pre-PT or exercise science students are especially encouraged.

Employer: NYU Langone Health

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: $132,017.38 – $156,767.38/year (excludes differentials/bonuses)

Night-shift L&D RN role at a top-ranked academic center, providing full-scope perinatal care and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team. Requires NY RN license, BSN, BLS, and strong communication skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC healthcare roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.