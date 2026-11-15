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🏥 New York City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from hospitals to telehealth to community programs, there’s something for almost every level of experience.
Here are several standout healthcare & medical roles in New York, NY worth a look this week:
Manager, Patient Care – Labor & Delivery
Employer: Northwell Health
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, specialty, and location)
Lead a Labor & Delivery unit with 24/7 responsibility for nursing practice, staffing, budget, and quality. BSN in Nursing and 6–8 years of nursing plus 2–5 years leadership required; L&D RN and EFM experience preferred.
Patient Care Associate (PCA) – Telemetry
Employer: Northwell Health
Location: New York, NY (Lenox Hill Hospital)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (base pay set by experience and internal equity)
Hands-on support role on a telemetry unit: help with daily care, vitals, basic procedures, and room turnover. Requires HS diploma and NYS CNA program or 1 year RN clinical coursework, plus passing the hospital’s PCA tests.
Ultrasound Technologist – OB/GYN
Employer: Northwell Health
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience and credentials)
Perform OB/GYN ultrasound exams and work closely with physicians on imaging decisions. Requires a vocational/technical diploma, 1–3 years’ experience, and one of several accepted sonography credentials (RDMS, RDCS, RVT, ARRT, etc.).
Physician (Medical Officer) – Federal Bureau of Prisons
Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons (via Emergency Physicians Monthly)
Location: Multiple federal facilities (nationwide; includes NY among options)
Type: Full-time, federal position (GS-13 to GS-15)
Salary: Based on federal pay tables and locality; GS-13–15 range with special salary rates
Provide inpatient and outpatient medical care in federal correctional facilities and help lead clinical policy. Open continuous posting through 09/30/2027 with promotion potential to GS-15; U.S. citizenship and clean background required.
Certified Nursing Assistant (Part-Time)
Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time, in-person
Salary: $24.00 – $30.00/hour
Provide direct hands-on care in settings like hospitals, nursing homes, or home care—helping with ADLs, vitals, transfers, and documentation. Requires current CNA certification and BLS/CPR; prior senior care or acute care experience is a plus.
Certified Nursing Assistant (Part-Time)
Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time, in-person
Salary: $24.00 – $30.00/hour
Another CNA role focused on comfort, dignity, and independence for patients in long-term care, assisted living, or home care. Needs active CNA certification; experience with dementia, hospice, or rehab is especially valued.
Clinical Development Medical Director, Inflammation & Immunology
Employer: Pfizer
Location: New York, NY (hybrid; ~2.5 days/week on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $239,900 – $399,800/year plus 25% bonus target and long-term incentives
MD-level role leading medium–high complexity clinical trials in inflammation/immunology. You’ll own protocol design, medical monitoring, data review, and regulatory input, and work with AI-enabled tools for trial execution. Requires 5+ years biopharma clinical development experience.
Optometric Technician (Part-Time)
Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: $21.57 – $30.72/hour
Partner with the optometrist to run pre-exam testing, support eye exams, and coach patients on contacts and eye care. Needs 3+ years in healthcare/optical, strong customer service, and comfort with exam software and POS systems.
Registered Dietitian – Eating Disorder Center
Employer: Monte Nido Eating Disorder Center of Westchester (via BBG Ventures)
Location: White Plains, NY (serves NYC area)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Salary: $67,500 – $92,750/year
Join a HAES-informed eating disorder day program for adults, providing nutrition assessments, meal oversight, and treatment planning. Requires Master’s in Nutrition or related field, RD credential, and interest in eating disorder recovery work.
Bilingual Medical Billing / Eligibility Clerk (Spanish)
Employer: NY Hotel Trades Council & Hotel Assoc. of NYC Employee Benefit Funds
Location: Manhattan, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)
Office-based role handling claims, eligibility, and member questions for a union health fund. Needs 1+ year eligibility/claims/insurance experience, medical billing & coding (mandatory), and Spanish fluency. Offers no-cost medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.
Staff Telemedicine Physician, 24/7 Care (1099, Remote)
Employer: Teladoc Health
Location: 100% remote (must be U.S.-based; open to NY-licensed physicians)
Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Compensation: $25/phone consult, $28/video consult, $12/async consult
Provide on-demand virtual care nationwide as an additional income stream or full telemedicine practice. Requires 2+ years post-residency, Board Certification (FM, IM, or EM), multiple active state licenses, and an active DEA.
Intake Nurse (RN) – Bilingual (Spanish, Russian, or Chinese)
Employer: CareSource
Location: New York (mobile role; heavy local travel)
Type: Full-time, mobile
Salary: $75,200 – $120,500/year
Conduct in-home/community UAS assessments for managed long-term care, determine eligibility, and build initial care plans. Requires NY RN license, 1+ year acute care experience, valid driver’s license/vehicle, and fluency in Spanish, Russian, or Chinese.
Head Nurse – Psychiatry
Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Leadership role on a psychiatric unit at Bellevue, overseeing nursing care plans, staff supervision, and quality standards. Requires NY RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year of RN experience.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician – NYC
Employer: DocCafe (recruitment platform)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $350,000 – $425,000/year
DocCafe is recruiting for an OB/GYN physician role in NYC. You’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full employer details and apply; they also offer profile tools and job-matching support.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician – New York
Employer: DocCafe (recruitment platform)
Location: New York (state)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $350,000 – $400,000/year
Another OB/GYN opening through DocCafe, with a slightly different salary band and potentially different practice setting. Create a DocCafe profile to view full job details and connect with hiring groups.
PICU Nurse Practitioner – Pediatric Cardiac ICU
Employer: Delphi Healthcare, PLLC
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Advanced practice role in a 16-bed Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, managing high-acuity congenital and acquired heart disease patients, including ECMO, CRRT, and complex post-op care. Requires 2+ years Pediatric Cardiac ICU APP experience, NY NP license, BLS/PALS, and strong congenital cardiac knowledge.
Bilingual Evaluation Psychologist (Spanish/English)
Employer: Northside Center for Child Development
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Conduct CPSE psychological evaluations and social histories for children as part of a multidisciplinary team. Requires NY Psychologist license, experience testing children/adolescents, and Spanish/English fluency for bilingual roles.
Registered Nurse – Liver Transplant
Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine
Location: Upper East Side, New York, NY
Type: Full-time (35 hours/week), non-exempt
Salary: Listed placeholder ($1.00 – $1.00); actual range provided at hire per NYC law
Support a liver transplant program, coordinating care, triaging calls, assisting with procedures, and managing EMR documentation. Requires NY RN license, BLS, Infection Control certificate, and typically 2+ years RN experience.
Physical Therapy Aide / PT Technician
Employer: ACCESS PT (Confluent Health)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
Great entry role if you’re eyeing PT school: you’ll set up exercises, assist patients, clean and stock the clinic, and support therapists. HS diploma required; pre-PT or exercise science students are especially encouraged.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery, Nights
Employer: NYU Langone Health
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, nights
Salary: $132,017.38 – $156,767.38/year (excludes differentials/bonuses)
Night-shift L&D RN role at a top-ranked academic center, providing full-scope perinatal care and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team. Requires NY RN license, BSN, BLS, and strong communication skills.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC healthcare roles move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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